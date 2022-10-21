CHINA’S increasingly aggressive stance towards Taiwan risks causing an ‘extraordinary shock’ to the global economy if President Xi attempts to invade the island. At a congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) last week, Xi said the government would ‘never promise to give up the use of force’ to unify Taiwan with the Chinese mainland, although he added it would continue ‘striving for the prospect of peaceful reunification.’ Alicia Kearns, chairman of the House of Commons foreign affairs committee, warned Xi’s language meant the UK ‘must be prepared for more robust provocations towards Taiwan’.

