ARIES Mar 21 — Apr 20. ALTHOUGH people turn to astrology to find out how the planetary alignments will affect them, astrologers have no power to influence the positions of the planets. Sometimes we talk about what we'd do, if we could, to attain the optimal celestial line up to suit a particular event. As the Solar Eclipse links to your ruler, Mars, you're in a favourable cosmic environment. Not only are you energised, you're inspired. It's a perfect moment to invest in what you believe in — the result could be spectacular.

1 DAY AGO