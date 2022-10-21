Read full article on original website
Related
115 Hilarious "House Of The Dragon" Tweets That Basically Sum Up Season 1
I have no idea what we're going to do until Season 2 of House of the Dragon, but we can laugh at these funny tweets for now, at least.
mailplus.co.uk
Our smart ape cousins
QUESTION Was ape tool use, famously described by Jane Goodall in the 1960s, well known and not the least bit controversial in the 18th century?. IT IS a myth that tool use in apes was discovered by Dr Jane Goodall, though there is little doubt that she greatly improved our appreciation and understanding of the animals.
mailplus.co.uk
Cainer — Your Stars
ARIES Mar 21 — Apr 20. ALTHOUGH people turn to astrology to find out how the planetary alignments will affect them, astrologers have no power to influence the positions of the planets. Sometimes we talk about what we’d do, if we could, to attain the optimal celestial line up to suit a particular event. As the Solar Eclipse links to your ruler, Mars, you’re in a favourable cosmic environment. Not only are you energised, you’re inspired. It’s a perfect moment to invest in what you believe in — the result could be spectacular. How will the Solar Eclipse transform your life? There’s inspiring news in your latest forecast. Call 0906 751 5601.
Comments / 0