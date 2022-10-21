Read full article on original website
Related
mailplus.co.uk
Truss’s Cabinet pose for a last proud photo... then the axe fell
SMILING beside her colleagues, Liz Truss joined her Cabinet for one last photo before leaving No10 after just 44 days in power. But the grins didn’t last for many of her ministers following a brutal clearout from Rishi Sunak. The new Prime Minister sacked more than a third of...
mailplus.co.uk
Where does Truss resignation leave Tories?
BORIS was the democratic choice of the people. His track record was great. Partygate was trivial and those who can’t work for him should have resigned, not plotted his downfall. You only need to live in Wales to know how bad things would be under Labour. V. CLARK, Abergele,...
mailplus.co.uk
A speech to calm the party... and country
IN HIS inaugural speech as Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak had two key objectives. The first was to galvanise and unite the fractured and rudderless Tory party. The second was to reassure the country he had a credible plan to repair Britain’s battered economy as millions face hardship. On both...
mailplus.co.uk
Rishi: Now I will unite Tory tribes
RISHI Sunak vowed yesterday to unite the warring tribes of the Conservative Party as he stood on the verge of entering No 10. On a day of high drama amid uncertainty over whether Boris Johnson would challenge his former chancellor, several ‘big beast’ Tories threw their weight behind the former chancellor.
mailplus.co.uk
Day one and Labour accused of class war attacks on Sunaks
LABOUR was accused of dirty tricks and launching a smear campaign against Rishi Sunak and his wife yesterday by calling for non-dom tax status to be abolished. Pat McFadden, the Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury, wrote to Mr Sunak on his first day as Prime Minister saying that axing the status could raise billions of pounds.
mailplus.co.uk
A weekend is a long time in politics
■ BRIAN CLOUGH was Leeds United manager for 44 days. Leeds girl Liz Truss was Prime Minister for 44 days. Is this a Leeds thing?. PAUL SANDERSON, Felixstowe, Suffolk. ■ THE Towering Inferno (1974), Titanic (1997), Conservative Party (2022). MICHAEL FAIN, Harrow Weald, Middx. ■ I’M BACKING Naga Munchetty and...
mailplus.co.uk
Political heavyweight or a body blow for Starmer?
SIR Keir Starmer startles LBC interviewer Nick Ferrari by admitting that, as a schoolboy at Reigate Grammar, he indulged in fisticuffs. ‘Did you ever get a detention?’ asks Ferrari. ‘I did get a detention for fighting,’ admits Starmer. ‘Who did you fight?’ ‘I can’t remember,’ replies Starmer. ‘But they were always around the back of the sheds. There were bits and bobs going on, yeah.’ Should new PM Rishi Sunak don boxing gloves at PMQs tomorrow?
mailplus.co.uk
72 hours that proved Britain CAN tackle illegal trafficking — by sending migrants straight home
AS DAWN broke at London’s Stansted Airport on the Thursday before last, a dozen Home Office security vans raced towards a Government-chartered plane waiting on the Tarmac in a quiet spot near the perimeter fence. In each of the 12 vans sat a single Albanian migrant who had been...
mailplus.co.uk
Can Rishi Sunak win round the doubters?
RISHI SUNAK is a well-presented, intelligent, articulate Prime Minister with good Conservative values, who needs to surround himself with Right-wing colleagues to show everyone the Tories can be our best Government on the world stage. We are a country to be proud of, despite the recent political shambles, and we need to get that message out there.
mailplus.co.uk
From NHS to migration, what can we expect?
HE kept his cards close to his chest in the rapid leadership race, but Rishi Sunak outlined his vision for Britain when he sparred with Liz Truss in hustings held over the summer where he outlined ideas on everything from tax cuts to immigration. Here is a look at the key policies he could now re-ignite...
mailplus.co.uk
Thatcher statue attacked again
A STATUE of Margaret Thatcher has been vandalised for a third time in the six months since it was erected. The £300,000 monument in St Peter’s Hill, Grantham, which is under CCTV surveillance, has been sprayed with the words ‘Tories out’. The statue, standing atop a...
mailplus.co.uk
Dummy! Doesn’t eco-yob who attacked Charles waxwork with cake know he’s a green warrior?
MPS last night demanded tougher sentences for eco-zealots after a serial protester slammed chocolate cake into the face of a waxwork of King Charles at Madame Tussauds. Eilidh McFadden, 20, was free to vault a security barrier and vandalise the statue of Charles - a noted environmentalist - despite arrests at two previous protests.
mailplus.co.uk
‘Shock’ result in China election!
■ WHOEVER wins Channel 4’s Make Me Prime Minister should replace Liz Truss. P. ROBERTSON, Burntisland, Fife. ■ WE’RE becoming the world’s first banana constitutional monarchy. ROBERT READMAN, Bournemouth. ■ COULD power cuts please be during the World Cup?. BOB REEVES, Dereham, Norfolk. ■ SHOCKED to see...
mailplus.co.uk
Are Just Stop Oil saviours or fools?
I AM writing from prison, where I am serving a sentence after protesting peacefully at Kingsbury Oil Terminal in Warwickshire with Just Stop Oil against the Government’s plans for new fossil-fuel licences. I am 51 years old, I’ve worked hard all my life, been a law-abiding citizen and played...
mailplus.co.uk
Will the Sunaks appreciate the decor?
■ WHICH of the Downing Street media pack will be first to shout ‘Are you gonna resign, Prime Minister?’. CHRIS MOFFAT, Cullompton, Devon. ■ WILL the wallpaper be OK for the Sunaks? After all, they have expensive tastes. JOHN GILMORE, Chelmsford, Essex. ■ JUST Stop Oil? You might as...
mailplus.co.uk
The Left’s sneering attacks on Rishi show they hate aspiration — especially among ethnic minorities
RISHI SUNAK’S rapid rise to become the first British Asian Prime Minister is a reminder that ours is one of the most open and inclusive societies on Earth. Under Conservative governments, we have been led by the first three female prime ministers. They have appointed the first non-white chancellors, and foreign and home secretaries, along with many other senior posts.
mailplus.co.uk
Oh dear Auntie, you’ve only gone and annoyed the Queen Mum
Antiques Roadshow: 100 Years Of The BBC ★★★★☆. TALK about history on the hoof. Strictly Come Dancing celebrated the Beeb’s centenary with a succession of dances to favourite TV theme tunes — a paso doble to The Apprentice, a tango to Casualty. However quirky...
mailplus.co.uk
Patients now facing 55-day wait for cancer treatment
THE average wait for cancer treatment in Britain is 55 days - one week longer than two years ago, figures show. And the long delay is leading to avoidable deaths and makes the UK one of the worst places in Europe to get the disease. Waiting time is measured from...
mailplus.co.uk
Blundering Biden welcomes new PM ‘Rashee Sanook’!
JOE Biden welcomed the new Prime Minister yesterday by mispronouncing his name as ‘Rashee Sanook’. Speaking at an event in Washington to mark the festival of Diwali - which Rishi Sunak as a Hindu observes - the US President undid his congratulatory ‘groundbreaking milestone’ message by stumbling over his name.
mailplus.co.uk
Gateway to royal glory
QUESTION On the gates at Sandringham House there are five different shields. What do they represent?. THE wrought-iron gates at the main entrance to Sandringham are called the Norwich Gates. They were designed by Norfolk-born architect Thomas Jeckyll (1827-1881) and presented to the then Prince and Princess of Wales, the future Edward VII and Alexandra of Denmark, as a wedding gift by local people in 1863.
Comments / 0