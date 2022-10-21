Read full article on original website
Sharon Osbourne Makes Bold Claim About Meghan Markle
Sharon Osbourne is sharing her opinion about Meghan Markle. Last year, she was “canceled” for defending her friend Piers Morgan and his comments about Meghan. While she did not completely agree with everything he said, she stood by him and was subsequently forced out of the show The Talk.
Meghan And Harry Are Reportedly Making Complaints To Friends About The Queen's Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was filled with heart-wrenching moments as the royal family grieved the loss of its matriarch. Since the funeral was broadcast live, millions of people all over the world tuned in to watch the proceedings, with 28 million watching in the U.K. and 11.4 million watching in the U.S. (via Newsweek). This bird's-eye view led to a discussion of some of the choices that were made, particularly involving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Piers Morgan Slams Meghan Markle For Her Latest Podcast: 'You’re Not A Princess!'
Piers Morgan has blasted Meghan Markle once again – this time, for calling herself a real-life princess in her Archetypes podcast! Morgan’s comment is likely in reference to one particular clip in the podcast whereby the 41-year-old former Suits actress said she was conscious about meeting young girls who would say, “Oh my God, it’s a real-life princess,'” when they met her!
'We're Actors!': 'Whoopi Goldberg Claps Back At Meghan Markle After She Says She Felt 'Objectified' On 'Deal Or No Deal'
Meghan Markle recently got candid about her time on Deal or No Deal, saying she felt "objectified" when she would stand on stage holding a briefcase. While some agreed with her assessment, Whoopi Goldberg brought a different perspective on the Wednesday, October 19, episode of The View. Article continues below...
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Prince Harry and Meghan are being blamed for Prince William's children being prematurely thrust into the spotlight
Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleTown and Country screenshot. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been blamed for a lot of issues related to the royal family and a new book is accusing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of something quite interesting. Royal correspondent and author Katie Nicholl is causing quite a stir with "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and The Future of the Crown," Nicholls insists that "Megxit," caused more harm than anyone realized and that Harry and Meghan leaving the Uk for the US has placed "an unfair burden on the Prince and Princess of Wales' three young children"..
Meghan Markle Sends Message to Royal Family That She’s ‘Calling the Shots’ in New Photos While Prince Harry Looks Like a ‘Sidekick,’ Expert Says
Meghan Markle is sending a message to the royal family that she's 'calling the shots' in new photos with Prince Harry, an expert says.
Royal Experts Claim That Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “Signed away their credibility and their dignity” for Money to Netflix
The House of Windsor and the royal experts are undoubtedly not happy with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries. A few months back, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a multimillion-dollar deal with American streaming giant Netflix to produce shows, docuseries and other content. Their first product for the streamer, the docuseries, is expected to unveil sometime later this year.
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: BANNED From Charles' Coronation Because of Harry's Memoir?!
King Charles III became the UK’s reigning monarch immediately upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. But Charles’ coronation won’t take place until May of 2023 — and of course, the event is already a source of major controversy. Most of said controversy centers...
Meghan Markle Reportedly Wanted To Live In Windsor Castle And Be 'Seen As A Princess'
More bombshell allegations about Meghan Markle‘s hopes and dreams for her future with Prince Harry have dropped, as it’s recently been reported that she wanted to move to Windsor Castle and be “seen as a princess” after the royal wedding in 2018. (Her dreams appear to have gotten bigger over the years, as before meeting Prince Harry, she allegedly wanted to be seen as the next Gwyneth Paltrow, according to former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown’s book, The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor, the Truth and the Turmoil.)
'The Crown' Actress Believes Princess Diana Was 'So Queer'
Emma Corrin, who starred as Princess Diana in The Crown, has an interesting theory about the late royal. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Corrin, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said that they believe that Diana was queer "in so many ways." Elizabeth Debicki will take over the role of Diana in Season 5 of The Crown, which premieres on Nov. 9 on Netflix.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could soon be spending more time in the UK, here's why
Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from the position of senior royals, things have been a little frosty in the Royal Family. Not to forget how they washed the Royal Family’s dirty linens in public. However, King Charles III appears to be in the mode of letting bygones be bygones.
Meghan Markle Has Become ‘Unemployable’ Because People Are ‘Scared’ to Work With Her, According to Royal Expert
Meghan Markle is making an effort to build her brand and build a new life for herself and Prince Harry after stepping away from royal duties. One royal expert thinks Meghan is 'unemployable.'
Awkward! Today's Hoda Kotb Bluntly Corrects Jenna Bush Hager's Word Blunder In Uncomfortable TV Moment
Talk about an awkward moment! The Today Show hosts caused quite a scene on the Friday, October 14, episode, with Hoda Kotb awkwardly correcting Jenna Bush Hager's word blunder.The television personalities were discussing comedian Iliza Shlesinger's new book and Netflix special on the morning show, as Kotb started off the conversation: "Iliza Shlesinger has had us laughing since she was crowned the last comic standing back in 2008."Bush Hager then chimed in: "Clearly that was just the beginning for Iliza as she is now out with her second book, All Things Aside."SAVANNAH GUTHRIE DECLARES HER LOVE FOR 'TODAY' COLLEAGUE HODA...
Expert Says The Person Who Should Fear Prince Harry's Memoir The Most Isn't Even A Royal - Exclusive
The Duke of Sussex's upcoming memoir continues to be a major source of tension. In fact, experts agree it's the one thing Prince Harry needs to drop if he wants to reunite the royal family. As the Daily Mail reported, during an interview on "Lorraine," former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown asserted that this is the optimum time for Harry to sort things out, since royal watchers were thrilled to see him reunited with Prince William, in particular, while mourning the queen's death.
Meghan Markle is ‘biting the hand that fed her’ by ‘playing dumb blonde roles and then slamming them’, expert says
MEGHAN Markle has today been blasted for "biting the hand that fed her" after she slammed Hollywood "bimbo" roles. Royal author Angela Levin hit out at the Duchess of Sussex for criticising "dumb blonde" roles after the ex-actress made a career off playing similar parts. In Meghan's latest Archetypes episode...
Meet a black woman who gave birth to white and black twins and refused to accept them.
As we all know, mother nature never stops surprising us. Once again, a mother surprises us by giving birth to one in a million twins, black and white. When a mother gave birth to twins, a white baby girl, and a black baby boy, she believed one of her babies had been exchanged in the hospital, so she refused to accept the baby.
Meghan Markle Blackmailed Prince Harry Early In Their Relationship, Scandalous New Book Claims
Earlier this week, we reported on the release of yet another trashy tell-all targeting the British media’s favorite punching bag, Meghan Markle. There was initially some hope that the death of Queen Elizabeth II would lead some some Meg-obsessives to focus on something else for a few weeks. Instead,...
Prince Harry Regrets Writing Memoir, But His Contract Could Prevent Him From Shelving The Book: Top Royal Journalist
Last year, Prince Harry revealed he would be writing a "wholly truthful" tome about his life as a member of the royal family, but some believe the death of his beloved grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, has made him second guess whether releasing the book is the right decision. "I wouldn't be...
Queen Elizabeth’s 5-Word Remark After Giving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Frogmore Cottage — Book
According to Katie Nicholl's new book, Queen Elizabeth told her cousin she hoped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would 'respect' Frogmore Cottage and all she sacrificed to give it to them.
