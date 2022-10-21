If you want to see what we can expect if the Republicans take office, check out the disaster in Great Britain. These are the same terrible policies the Republicans have been trying to shove down our throats for years! If you think inflation is bad now wait and see what happens when they are in charge. Vote blue!!
Right wingers destroy economies with supply side economics. The last 3 democrats elected were because the economy tanked. What’s strange is after all the examples people have the delusion that republicans are good for the economy 🤡💩🤡💩
Denial has the U.K. in this position. Denial has Trump looking at many lawsuits. Denial has Steve Bannon facing jail time, not counting others facing jail time. Denial has Alex Jones going to be paying judgements for the rest of his life. Denial has ruined people's careers and relationships. The Republican party, leaders, candidates, supporters, lawyers taking the cases, judges on cases, etc. are experiencing the repercussions of the DENIAL!
Comments / 96