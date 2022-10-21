Read full article on original website
Related
Joe Biden Mispronounces Rishi Sunak's Name as New U.K. Leader Takes Office
Rishi Sunak is Britain's first leader of color, after being appointed prime minister by King Charles III on Tuesday morning.
mailplus.co.uk
Truss’s Cabinet pose for a last proud photo... then the axe fell
SMILING beside her colleagues, Liz Truss joined her Cabinet for one last photo before leaving No10 after just 44 days in power. But the grins didn’t last for many of her ministers following a brutal clearout from Rishi Sunak. The new Prime Minister sacked more than a third of...
mailplus.co.uk
Where does Truss resignation leave Tories?
BORIS was the democratic choice of the people. His track record was great. Partygate was trivial and those who can’t work for him should have resigned, not plotted his downfall. You only need to live in Wales to know how bad things would be under Labour. V. CLARK, Abergele,...
mailplus.co.uk
Rishi: Now I will unite Tory tribes
RISHI Sunak vowed yesterday to unite the warring tribes of the Conservative Party as he stood on the verge of entering No 10. On a day of high drama amid uncertainty over whether Boris Johnson would challenge his former chancellor, several ‘big beast’ Tories threw their weight behind the former chancellor.
Tory party members react to Sunak as PM as some cancel memberships
Some Conservative Party supporters have cancelled their memberships following the announcement that Rishi Sunak is set to be prime minister, with one voter of more than 40 years saying they felt as though the party “has been destroyed from within”.While some felt “delighted” by the news, others said the move has left them “fuming” that party members were not able to vote for Mr Sunak to take over from Liz Truss.Lyn Bond, a 60-year-old retired nurse who has voted Conservative since she was 18, sent an email to cancel her membership after it was confirmed the MP for Richmond will...
Coke, car trouble and class: some awkward Rishi Sunak moments
He has never claimed to be a man of the people but with his Prada shoes and bespoke suits, the soon-to-be prime minister, Rishi Sunak, tries to be meticulous about his presentation. Yet the past seven years in politics have not been gaffe-free for the former Goldman Sachs banker and...
freightwaves.com
Sanctions are about to slam Russia’s still-booming oil export trade
The Putin regime has been enriching itself through oil exports ever since Russia invaded Ukraine. It still is. Russian oil sales continue to boom as of late October. Russian seaborne crude exports are averaging 3.4 million barrels a day this month, up 2.5% year on year, according to data from Kpler. In the eight months since the invasion, Russia’s average crude exports jumped 12% compared to the eight months prior to the invasion.
Russia says there is 'no hope' of improving ties with Britain under Rishi Sunak as Macron and Zelensky are among first world leaders to congratulate the new PM
Russia has already blasted any hope of improving ties with Britain following Liz Truss's departure, saying there is 'no hope' of an ease in tensions under Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the appointment of the former chancellor will do little to repair the damaged diplomatic relationship...
mailplus.co.uk
Can Rishi Sunak win round the doubters?
RISHI SUNAK is a well-presented, intelligent, articulate Prime Minister with good Conservative values, who needs to surround himself with Right-wing colleagues to show everyone the Tories can be our best Government on the world stage. We are a country to be proud of, despite the recent political shambles, and we need to get that message out there.
mailplus.co.uk
A speech to calm the party... and country
IN HIS inaugural speech as Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak had two key objectives. The first was to galvanise and unite the fractured and rudderless Tory party. The second was to reassure the country he had a credible plan to repair Britain’s battered economy as millions face hardship. On both...
mailplus.co.uk
Let magnanimity lead to Conservative unity
IN the end, there was no turmoil, no back-stabbing, no psychodrama. In fact, it was the exact opposite of how the fractious Tory party has conducted itself - to voters’ disgust - for months. Shortly after 9pm last night, Boris Johnson announced he would not run for the leadership....
mailplus.co.uk
A weekend is a long time in politics
■ BRIAN CLOUGH was Leeds United manager for 44 days. Leeds girl Liz Truss was Prime Minister for 44 days. Is this a Leeds thing?. PAUL SANDERSON, Felixstowe, Suffolk. ■ THE Towering Inferno (1974), Titanic (1997), Conservative Party (2022). MICHAEL FAIN, Harrow Weald, Middx. ■ I’M BACKING Naga Munchetty and...
mailplus.co.uk
‘Shock’ result in China election!
■ WHOEVER wins Channel 4’s Make Me Prime Minister should replace Liz Truss. P. ROBERTSON, Burntisland, Fife. ■ WE’RE becoming the world’s first banana constitutional monarchy. ROBERT READMAN, Bournemouth. ■ COULD power cuts please be during the World Cup?. BOB REEVES, Dereham, Norfolk. ■ SHOCKED to see...
mailplus.co.uk
Dummy! Doesn’t eco-yob who attacked Charles waxwork with cake know he’s a green warrior?
MPS last night demanded tougher sentences for eco-zealots after a serial protester slammed chocolate cake into the face of a waxwork of King Charles at Madame Tussauds. Eilidh McFadden, 20, was free to vault a security barrier and vandalise the statue of Charles - a noted environmentalist - despite arrests at two previous protests.
mailplus.co.uk
Are Just Stop Oil saviours or fools?
I AM writing from prison, where I am serving a sentence after protesting peacefully at Kingsbury Oil Terminal in Warwickshire with Just Stop Oil against the Government’s plans for new fossil-fuel licences. I am 51 years old, I’ve worked hard all my life, been a law-abiding citizen and played...
mailplus.co.uk
The Left’s sneering attacks on Rishi show they hate aspiration — especially among ethnic minorities
RISHI SUNAK’S rapid rise to become the first British Asian Prime Minister is a reminder that ours is one of the most open and inclusive societies on Earth. Under Conservative governments, we have been led by the first three female prime ministers. They have appointed the first non-white chancellors, and foreign and home secretaries, along with many other senior posts.
mailplus.co.uk
Fracking stocks tumble as Rishi reimposes ban
FRACKING stocks sank into the red as the ban on drilling for shale gas onshore looked set to return. In his first outing at Prime Minister’s Questions, Rishi Sunak promised to uphold the Conservative Party manifesto commitment to impose a moratorium on fracking over fears it causes minor earthquakes.
Andrew and Harry Won’t Stand in for King Charles Under New Rules
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Prince Andrew and Prince Harry are to be further sidelined from the royal institution, with King Charles effectively removing them from the roster of royals called on to stand in for him or sign documents on the Crown’s behalf if he is sick or unavailable.
mailplus.co.uk
With daughters at her side, Liz leaves job she always craved
A DEFIANT Liz Truss left Downing Street for the final time yesterday, insisting she had been right to be bold on the economy. After finishing her term as the shortest-serving prime minister in history, Miss Truss made no apologies for her chaotic period in office and instead claimed she was ‘more convinced than ever’ of her approach.
dallasexpress.com
UK Pilots Training Chinese Air Force
Dozens of ex-military pilots from the United Kingdom (UK) have traveled to China to train their Chinese counterparts, alarming Western defense officials. British Defense Ministry reports concerning British pilot recruitment surfaced on Monday that in 2019, headhunters began courting active and former RAF pilots, according to Sky News. With the...
Comments / 0