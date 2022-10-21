ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Your opportunity to experience the Kaiwi Coastline up close

By Sandy Harjo-Livingston
 5 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — It is one of the most pristine and scenic coastlines in all of Hawai’i, and you have a chance to enjoy the view up close.

This November, the Kaiwi Coast Run and Walk returns after a hiatus due to the pandemic.

The road between Sandy Beach and Maunalua Bay in East O’ahu will be closed to cars but will remain open to people and pets for the event.

It is hosted by Hui Nalu Canoe Club. Proceeds will benefit community organizations in East O’ahu that are helping to preserve the coastline.

“I think everybody does the Kaiwi Coast Run and comes to the finish line just amazed at the scenery and how beautiful it is out there … it’s a stretch of road they are never able to walk the rest of the year,” said Carol Jaxon, Director of Kaiwi Coast Run and Walk Race.

The Kaiwi Coast Run and Walk is set to commence Sunday, Nov. 20 at 6:45 a.m. Registration is $55 for adults, with discounts for children, kupuna and active military. Participants are encouraged to register before the price increase set to take place on Nov 1.

