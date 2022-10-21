Read full article on original website
Related
Gabriel Jesus is 'ready' to play 70 games this season after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta challenged his stars to embrace the hectic fixture schedule - with his baby daughter the secret to his recovery
Gabriel Jesus insists he is ready to answer Mikel Arteta’s call and play 70 games this season – thanks to downtime with his baby daughter. Arsenal boss Arteta said last week that players must be able to survive gruelling campaigns if they want to be the best, claiming: ‘The top players in the world, they play 70 matches, every three days and make the difference.’
mailplus.co.uk
Ronaldo set for peace talks
ERIK TEN HAG will hold clear-the-air talks with Cristiano Ronaldo this morning in the hope of drawing a line under his fall-out with the Manchester United star. Ronaldo was banished from first-team training and axed from the squad for Saturday’s draw at Chelsea after refusing to come on as a substitute in last week’s win over Tottenham and then leaving Old Trafford before full-time.
mailplus.co.uk
League One this weekend: Plymouth blow it
LEADERS PLYMOUTH surrendered a two-goal advantage in a 2-2 draw at West Country rivals BRISTOL ROVERS. Finn Azaz and Adam Randell put Argyle in a very strong position as they pursued a sixth straight league win after second-placed Ipswich beat Derby on Friday. But Rovers boss Joey Barton rallied his troops at half-time and goals by Josh Coburn and Aaron Collins inspired a surprise comeback.
