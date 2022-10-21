ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Gabriel Jesus is 'ready' to play 70 games this season after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta challenged his stars to embrace the hectic fixture schedule - with his baby daughter the secret to his recovery

Gabriel Jesus insists he is ready to answer Mikel Arteta’s call and play 70 games this season – thanks to downtime with his baby daughter. Arsenal boss Arteta said last week that players must be able to survive gruelling campaigns if they want to be the best, claiming: ‘The top players in the world, they play 70 matches, every three days and make the difference.’
mailplus.co.uk

Ronaldo set for peace talks

ERIK TEN HAG will hold clear-the-air talks with Cristiano Ronaldo this morning in the hope of drawing a line under his fall-out with the Manchester United star. Ronaldo was banished from first-team training and axed from the squad for Saturday’s draw at Chelsea after refusing to come on as a substitute in last week’s win over Tottenham and then leaving Old Trafford before full-time.
mailplus.co.uk

League One this weekend: Plymouth blow it

LEADERS PLYMOUTH surrendered a two-goal advantage in a 2-2 draw at West Country rivals BRISTOL ROVERS. Finn Azaz and Adam Randell put Argyle in a very strong position as they pursued a sixth straight league win after second-placed Ipswich beat Derby on Friday. But Rovers boss Joey Barton rallied his troops at half-time and goals by Josh Coburn and Aaron Collins inspired a surprise comeback.

Comments / 0

Community Policy