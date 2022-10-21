Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Sam Kerr makes Chelsea history with four goals in Champions League rout as Matildas star ends mini-goal drought
After going three games without a goal, Sam Kerr made up for lost time in Chelsea's UEFA Women's Champions League clash against Vllaznia on Wednesday night. The Matildas striker had previously scored just once across six appearances for the Blues this season but was back to her best on Europe's biggest stage.
Sporting News
F1 Mexican Grand Prix: Time, schedule, TV channel, streaming for Formula 1 race week
After securing his 13th race win of the season at the United States Grand Prix last time out, Red Bull's Max Verstappen will look to make history at the 2022 Mexican Grand Prix this weekend. Now level with German duo Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel for number of race wins...
