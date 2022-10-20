New baby. Spiking anxiety. The state of the world. You can see how the component parts of Suzi Ruffell’s touring show could cohere into a potent snapshot of the 36-year-old’s life right now. But Snappy isn’t as focused as that. There is material about new parenthood, about her intensifying worries, and about the imbecilic state of the national discourse – but Ruffell takes each subject so far and no further, and doesn’t join the dots between them. We’re left with an entertaining set that feels a draft short of its full potential, and that consolidates but makes no great leap forward from the likable comic’s previous work.

39 MINUTES AGO