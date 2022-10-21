Read full article on original website
mailplus.co.uk
Truss’s Cabinet pose for a last proud photo... then the axe fell
SMILING beside her colleagues, Liz Truss joined her Cabinet for one last photo before leaving No10 after just 44 days in power. But the grins didn’t last for many of her ministers following a brutal clearout from Rishi Sunak. The new Prime Minister sacked more than a third of...
mailplus.co.uk
Where does Truss resignation leave Tories?
BORIS was the democratic choice of the people. His track record was great. Partygate was trivial and those who can’t work for him should have resigned, not plotted his downfall. You only need to live in Wales to know how bad things would be under Labour. V. CLARK, Abergele,...
mailplus.co.uk
From NHS to migration, what can we expect?
HE kept his cards close to his chest in the rapid leadership race, but Rishi Sunak outlined his vision for Britain when he sparred with Liz Truss in hustings held over the summer where he outlined ideas on everything from tax cuts to immigration. Here is a look at the key policies he could now re-ignite...
mailplus.co.uk
A speech to calm the party... and country
IN HIS inaugural speech as Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak had two key objectives. The first was to galvanise and unite the fractured and rudderless Tory party. The second was to reassure the country he had a credible plan to repair Britain’s battered economy as millions face hardship. On both...
mailplus.co.uk
‘Shock’ result in China election!
■ WHOEVER wins Channel 4’s Make Me Prime Minister should replace Liz Truss. P. ROBERTSON, Burntisland, Fife. ■ WE’RE becoming the world’s first banana constitutional monarchy. ROBERT READMAN, Bournemouth. ■ COULD power cuts please be during the World Cup?. BOB REEVES, Dereham, Norfolk. ■ SHOCKED to see...
mailplus.co.uk
Rishi: Now I will unite Tory tribes
RISHI Sunak vowed yesterday to unite the warring tribes of the Conservative Party as he stood on the verge of entering No 10. On a day of high drama amid uncertainty over whether Boris Johnson would challenge his former chancellor, several ‘big beast’ Tories threw their weight behind the former chancellor.
mailplus.co.uk
The Left’s sneering attacks on Rishi show they hate aspiration — especially among ethnic minorities
RISHI SUNAK’S rapid rise to become the first British Asian Prime Minister is a reminder that ours is one of the most open and inclusive societies on Earth. Under Conservative governments, we have been led by the first three female prime ministers. They have appointed the first non-white chancellors, and foreign and home secretaries, along with many other senior posts.
mailplus.co.uk
A weekend is a long time in politics
■ BRIAN CLOUGH was Leeds United manager for 44 days. Leeds girl Liz Truss was Prime Minister for 44 days. Is this a Leeds thing?. PAUL SANDERSON, Felixstowe, Suffolk. ■ THE Towering Inferno (1974), Titanic (1997), Conservative Party (2022). MICHAEL FAIN, Harrow Weald, Middx. ■ I’M BACKING Naga Munchetty and...
mailplus.co.uk
Pearson’s top of the class as digital revamp pays off
SHARES in Pearson rose close to a three-year high after it cashed in on people learning English and students returning to exams. The FTSE 100 education publisher gained 8.7pc, or 77.6p, to 965p as it remained on track to meet sales and profit expectations for the year. The trading update...
mailplus.co.uk
Let magnanimity lead to Conservative unity
IN the end, there was no turmoil, no back-stabbing, no psychodrama. In fact, it was the exact opposite of how the fractious Tory party has conducted itself - to voters’ disgust - for months. Shortly after 9pm last night, Boris Johnson announced he would not run for the leadership....
mailplus.co.uk
Leadership lesson for firms
RANDOM power grabs. Incredible comebacks. Rampant egos. Epic acts of treachery and improbable ascents to high office: they are all as much a feature of FTSE 100 boardrooms as of the latest Tory leadership contest. In business, the main cause of disaster is not hostile markets or unforeseen ‘black swan’...
mailplus.co.uk
Crackdown on greenwashing
THE City watchdog has launched a crackdown on so-called greenwashing because of fears that consumers are being misled when trying to invest their money responsibly. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is proposing a set of rules to govern how financial firms can use the terms ‘green’, ‘sustainable’ and ‘ESG’ (environmental, social and governance).
mailplus.co.uk
Mortgage rates coming down as panicked market relaxes
SKY-HIGH mortgage rates have started to fall this week, offering respite for worried homeowners. The average two-year fixed-rate mortgage has dropped by 0.11 percentage points, falling to 6.54 pc from 6.65 pc last week when rates hit a 14-year high, according to analyst Moneyfacts. Someone with a £400,000 mortgage would be £662.64 better off on the lower rate over the two-year term. Lenders have also reduced their five-year deals, with the average rate now at an average of 6.41 pc, down from 6.51 pc.
mailplus.co.uk
Are Just Stop Oil saviours or fools?
I AM writing from prison, where I am serving a sentence after protesting peacefully at Kingsbury Oil Terminal in Warwickshire with Just Stop Oil against the Government’s plans for new fossil-fuel licences. I am 51 years old, I’ve worked hard all my life, been a law-abiding citizen and played...
mailplus.co.uk
How savers are being blocked from cashing in gold-plated pensions...
SAVERS are being blocked from swapping their ‘final salary’ pensions for cash, after the amount they can receive by transferring retirement savings plummeted to record lows. The sum you can take by transferring out of a gold-plated defined benefit pension that pays a regular income has plummeted by...
mailplus.co.uk
Fracking stocks tumble as Rishi reimposes ban
FRACKING stocks sank into the red as the ban on drilling for shale gas onshore looked set to return. In his first outing at Prime Minister’s Questions, Rishi Sunak promised to uphold the Conservative Party manifesto commitment to impose a moratorium on fracking over fears it causes minor earthquakes.
mailplus.co.uk
Day one and Labour accused of class war attacks on Sunaks
LABOUR was accused of dirty tricks and launching a smear campaign against Rishi Sunak and his wife yesterday by calling for non-dom tax status to be abolished. Pat McFadden, the Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury, wrote to Mr Sunak on his first day as Prime Minister saying that axing the status could raise billions of pounds.
mailplus.co.uk
Blundering Biden welcomes new PM ‘Rashee Sanook’!
JOE Biden welcomed the new Prime Minister yesterday by mispronouncing his name as ‘Rashee Sanook’. Speaking at an event in Washington to mark the festival of Diwali - which Rishi Sunak as a Hindu observes - the US President undid his congratulatory ‘groundbreaking milestone’ message by stumbling over his name.
mailplus.co.uk
With daughters at her side, Liz leaves job she always craved
A DEFIANT Liz Truss left Downing Street for the final time yesterday, insisting she had been right to be bold on the economy. After finishing her term as the shortest-serving prime minister in history, Miss Truss made no apologies for her chaotic period in office and instead claimed she was ‘more convinced than ever’ of her approach.
