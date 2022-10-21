Read full article on original website
Related
mailplus.co.uk
Truss’s Cabinet pose for a last proud photo... then the axe fell
SMILING beside her colleagues, Liz Truss joined her Cabinet for one last photo before leaving No10 after just 44 days in power. But the grins didn’t last for many of her ministers following a brutal clearout from Rishi Sunak. The new Prime Minister sacked more than a third of...
mailplus.co.uk
Where does Truss resignation leave Tories?
BORIS was the democratic choice of the people. His track record was great. Partygate was trivial and those who can’t work for him should have resigned, not plotted his downfall. You only need to live in Wales to know how bad things would be under Labour. V. CLARK, Abergele,...
mailplus.co.uk
Can Rishi Sunak win round the doubters?
RISHI SUNAK is a well-presented, intelligent, articulate Prime Minister with good Conservative values, who needs to surround himself with Right-wing colleagues to show everyone the Tories can be our best Government on the world stage. We are a country to be proud of, despite the recent political shambles, and we need to get that message out there.
mailplus.co.uk
Rishi: Now I will unite Tory tribes
RISHI Sunak vowed yesterday to unite the warring tribes of the Conservative Party as he stood on the verge of entering No 10. On a day of high drama amid uncertainty over whether Boris Johnson would challenge his former chancellor, several ‘big beast’ Tories threw their weight behind the former chancellor.
mailplus.co.uk
Day one and Labour accused of class war attacks on Sunaks
LABOUR was accused of dirty tricks and launching a smear campaign against Rishi Sunak and his wife yesterday by calling for non-dom tax status to be abolished. Pat McFadden, the Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury, wrote to Mr Sunak on his first day as Prime Minister saying that axing the status could raise billions of pounds.
Vladimir Putin's Health Called Into Question After Video Shows Russian Leader With 'IV Track Marks' On Back Of Hand
Vladimir Putin’s health has once again been called into question as IV track marks were seen on the back of his hand in a newly released video, RadarOnline.com has learned. The apparent track marks on the back of the 70-year-old Russian leader’s hand have reignited rumors Putin is battling some form of debilitating cancer. The development also comes as Putin continues his assault against Ukraine.
Trump joked that the 'only way' to find the SCOTUS leaker from Roe decision is threaten they will be the 'bride of a prisoner'
Donald Trump said threats of being a "bride of another prisoner" should be used to find the source of the Dobbs leak. The court investigation into the Dobbs leak has not yet produced any publically-shared findings. The leak was reported by Politico's Josh Gerstein and Alexander Ward in May ahead...
mailplus.co.uk
Pick Up Or Pay Up one step closer to becoming law
MPS will debate Money Mail’s Pick Up Or Pay Up campaign in Parliament today. We are calling for consumer protection laws to be updated so that big businesses will be fined if they do not answer their phones within ten minutes. It would put an end to customers being...
mailplus.co.uk
‘Shock’ result in China election!
■ WHOEVER wins Channel 4’s Make Me Prime Minister should replace Liz Truss. P. ROBERTSON, Burntisland, Fife. ■ WE’RE becoming the world’s first banana constitutional monarchy. ROBERT READMAN, Bournemouth. ■ COULD power cuts please be during the World Cup?. BOB REEVES, Dereham, Norfolk. ■ SHOCKED to see...
mailplus.co.uk
From NHS to migration, what can we expect?
HE kept his cards close to his chest in the rapid leadership race, but Rishi Sunak outlined his vision for Britain when he sparred with Liz Truss in hustings held over the summer where he outlined ideas on everything from tax cuts to immigration. Here is a look at the key policies he could now re-ignite...
mailplus.co.uk
72 hours that proved Britain CAN tackle illegal trafficking — by sending migrants straight home
AS DAWN broke at London’s Stansted Airport on the Thursday before last, a dozen Home Office security vans raced towards a Government-chartered plane waiting on the Tarmac in a quiet spot near the perimeter fence. In each of the 12 vans sat a single Albanian migrant who had been...
mailplus.co.uk
Let magnanimity lead to Conservative unity
IN the end, there was no turmoil, no back-stabbing, no psychodrama. In fact, it was the exact opposite of how the fractious Tory party has conducted itself - to voters’ disgust - for months. Shortly after 9pm last night, Boris Johnson announced he would not run for the leadership....
mailplus.co.uk
The Left’s sneering attacks on Rishi show they hate aspiration — especially among ethnic minorities
RISHI SUNAK’S rapid rise to become the first British Asian Prime Minister is a reminder that ours is one of the most open and inclusive societies on Earth. Under Conservative governments, we have been led by the first three female prime ministers. They have appointed the first non-white chancellors, and foreign and home secretaries, along with many other senior posts.
mailplus.co.uk
Thatcher statue attacked again
A STATUE of Margaret Thatcher has been vandalised for a third time in the six months since it was erected. The £300,000 monument in St Peter’s Hill, Grantham, which is under CCTV surveillance, has been sprayed with the words ‘Tories out’. The statue, standing atop a...
mailplus.co.uk
A weekend is a long time in politics
■ BRIAN CLOUGH was Leeds United manager for 44 days. Leeds girl Liz Truss was Prime Minister for 44 days. Is this a Leeds thing?. PAUL SANDERSON, Felixstowe, Suffolk. ■ THE Towering Inferno (1974), Titanic (1997), Conservative Party (2022). MICHAEL FAIN, Harrow Weald, Middx. ■ I’M BACKING Naga Munchetty and...
Biden discusses Iran, antisemitism with Israeli president
President Biden hosted Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the White House on Wednesday to discuss threats posed by Iran as concern grows over its strengthening relationship with Russia. Biden emphasized to Herzog his pledge to ensure Iran will never acquire a nuclear weapon. The White House expressed concern on Wednesday...
Equilibrium/Sustainability — Midterm races put state climate action in jeopardy
State-level races in multiple parts of the country could help determine the fate of the clean energy industries in several battleground areas. As states have led the charge on climate action — particularly in contrast to the slower-moving federal government — their energy policies have increasingly become points of contention between Democrats and Republicans, according to Reuters.
mailplus.co.uk
Let Putin be our lesson: Xi is the tyrant of the East
THE significance of Xi Jinping’s ‘re-election’ to another five years as leader of China’s ruling Communist Party can be measured by the calibre of those who rushed to congratulate him. Step forward, Vladimir Putin, the Russian president who has been in power since 2000, and North...
mailplus.co.uk
Fracking stocks tumble as Rishi reimposes ban
FRACKING stocks sank into the red as the ban on drilling for shale gas onshore looked set to return. In his first outing at Prime Minister’s Questions, Rishi Sunak promised to uphold the Conservative Party manifesto commitment to impose a moratorium on fracking over fears it causes minor earthquakes.
mailplus.co.uk
With daughters at her side, Liz leaves job she always craved
A DEFIANT Liz Truss left Downing Street for the final time yesterday, insisting she had been right to be bold on the economy. After finishing her term as the shortest-serving prime minister in history, Miss Truss made no apologies for her chaotic period in office and instead claimed she was ‘more convinced than ever’ of her approach.
Comments / 0