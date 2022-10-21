Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
‘Fragile’ Treasury market is at risk of ‘large scale forced selling’ or surprise that leads to breakdown, BofA says
The world’s deepest and most liquid fixed-income market is in big, big trouble. For months, traders, academics, and other analysts have fretted that the $23.7 trillion Treasurys market might be the source of the next financial crisis. Then last week, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen acknowledged concerns about a potential breakdown in the trading of government debt and expressed worry about “a loss of adequate liquidity in the market.” Now, strategists at BofA Securities have identified a list of reasons why U.S. government bonds are exposed to the risk of “large scale forced selling or an external surprise” at a time when the bond market is in need of a reliable group of big buyers.
The president of JPMorgan says a recession may be the price to pay to beat inflation, but the market has yet to bottom
JPMorgan Chase President Daniel Pinto remembers whatit's like when a country loses control of its inflation. Pinto, 59, grew up in Argentina, where inflation was often so high that prices for food and other goods spiked on an hourly basis.Workers could lose 20% of their pay if they don't convert their paychecks into US dollars right away, according to him.
mailplus.co.uk
Pearson’s top of the class as digital revamp pays off
SHARES in Pearson rose close to a three-year high after it cashed in on people learning English and students returning to exams. The FTSE 100 education publisher gained 8.7pc, or 77.6p, to 965p as it remained on track to meet sales and profit expectations for the year. The trading update...
I Bonds identity, account issues become headache for last-minute buyers
A last-minute rush for anything, including I Bonds, can easily trip you up these days as the universe tries to recover from the pandemic. Some delay or disaster lurks when you're standing in line for coffee, trying to get a prescription filled for a loved one and yes, even aiming to be sensible by opening an account online for inflation-adjusted Series I U.S. savings bonds.
Santander boosted by interest rate hikes but braces for mortgage hit
Banking giant Santander has seen its profits boosted by higher interest returns but cautioned that rates could peak at 6% in 2024 if inflation remains stubbornly high.The Spanish retail bank reported pre-tax profits of £1.5 billion for the nine months to September 30, 4% higher than the £1.4 billion it made last year.Higher net interest income this year drove up the group’s earnings, jumping 11% to £3.3 billion from £3 billion last year.And its net interest margin – a key metric for lenders showing the returns they make on loans – grew to 2.04% in the first nine months of...
Consumers warned Friday is last day paper banknotes can be spent
Friday is the last day that people can use the Bank of England’s paper £20 and £50 notes in shops or to pay businesses. After September 30, the paper banknotes will lose their legal tender status. The paper £20 banknotes featuring economist Adam Smith and the £50...
‘The economy will crumble’: Another billionaire investor calls on the Fed to pull back its interest rate hikes
Barry Sternlicht is the latest billionaire to criticize the Federal Reserve over its string of interest rate hikes, saying “the economy will crumble” if rates aren’t lowered. The CEO of investment firm Starwood Capital Group said Tuesday on CNBC’s Squawk Box that the Fed should pause after...
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon warns an economic disaster may be looming - and sees consumer spending drying up by the summer
Jamie Dimon underlined mounting pressures on the US economy and financial markets. The JPMorgan CEO expects more market volatility and sees a greater risk of defaults and meltdowns. Dimon said US consumer spending could dry up by the summer as people exhaust their pandemic savings. Jamie Dimon has flagged the...
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos warns the US economy may slump into a recession - and says people should brace for a painful downturn
Jeff Bezos said the US economy faces a significant risk of recession. Amazon's billionaire founder advised people to prepare for a difficult downturn. Bezos flagged inflation as a critical problem to solve earlier this year. Jeff Bezos has warned the US economy may be headed for a recession and recommended...
ValueWalk
US Congressman Proposes Bill To Reintroduce The Gold Standard
Earlier this month, U.S. Representative Alex Mooney (R-WV) introduced a bill that would peg the US dollar to gold. The bill dubbed the “Gold Standard Restoration Act” H.R. 9157 calls for the government to repeg the US dollar to gold as a way to control inflation, stabilize the economy, curb runaway federal debt, and implement sound monetary policy.
With Tesla stock set to fall, Elon Musk made his boldest prediction to date
Elon Musk said he saw a future in which Tesla would be worth some $4.5 trillion, more than Apple and Saudi Arabian state oil giant Aramco combined. Elon Musk unveiled his boldest, most outlandish prediction yet for Tesla—only this time markets are not buying it. Shares are set to...
Elon Musk says Tesla's value could soar to $4.4 trillion, Twitter might be worth $400 billion, and the Fed should cut rates. Here are his 10 best quotes from a Q3 earnings call.
Elon Musk said Tesla's value could exceed $4.4 trillion, and Twitter could be worth $400 billion. The Tesla CEO said he's not an investor like Warren Buffett, and teased a $10 billion stock buyback. Musk warned he's seeing deflation, and said the Fed has hiked interest rates too much. Elon...
Jeff Bezos Nods To Goldman CEO's Warning: 'Probabilities In This Economy Tell You To Batten Down Hatches'
Amazon.com, Inc AMZN Chair Jeff Bezos is expecting stormy weather in the economy and wants to “batten down the hatches.”. What Happened: Bezos, who founded the e-commerce behemoth way back in 1994, tweeted a CNBC interview with Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS CEO David Solomon on Wednesday. Bezos echoed...
Snap CEO Evan Spiegel has seen his net worth drop by nearly $12 billion in the past year
Snap CEO Evan Spiegel has seen his net worth fall 83% in the past year, as of Friday. The plunging price of Snap’s stock is having a brutal effect on the fortunes of the company’s cofounders. Evan Spiegel, who is also CEO of the company, has seen his...
cryptobriefing.com
The Fed Will Raise Rates Again in November, But May Slow Hikes Afterwards
Federal Reserve officials will likely raise interest rates by 75 basis points during their November meeting. The interest rate has already seen three raises of that size this year; this would mark the fourth such raise. Bitcoin and Ethereum prices dropped slightly around the time of the news but have...
US markets point higher ahead of tech-heavy week of earnings
Wall Street is pointing higher ahead of a week thick with earnings reports from major tech companies. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials rose 0.9% Monday while futures for the S&P climbed 0.8%. Investors have been focusing on corporate earnings as they search for clues about how inflation and rising...
Banks Prepare for Consumers Unable to Pay Back Loans
Banks are shoring up their provisions against credit losses on fears that consumers could be late paying, or default on, loans and credit card bills. Fears of a recession continue to increase as interest rates have risen rapidly. The Federal Reserve, which has raised interest rates 3 percentage points since March, is expected to hike rates by 0.75 percentage point in November and possibly 0.5 or even another 0.75 point in December.
CNBC
U.S. consumer is soldiering on despite soaring inflation and recession risk, credit card giants say
American Express on Friday reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings and revenue, while raising its full-year forecast. The company said overall customer spending jumped 21% year over year, driven by growth in goods and services as well as travel and entertainment. The demand for travel is particularly resilient as Americans make up...
How To Create 7 Streams of Income for Passive Wealth
You may have heard that millionaires often have seven streams of income. Here is how to secure yours!
CNBC
Interest rates for high-yield savings and CD accounts are rising — here are their main differences
High-yield savings accounts have become a popular vehicle for depositing and growing savings since they allow account holders to earn significant interest on their balances. But when it comes to stashing away your cash, there's another option some individuals may want to consider. Certificate of deposit accounts (CD accounts) operate...
Comments / 1