Haaland a doubt for Foxes trip
PEP GUARDIOLA claimed Manchester City are ‘exhausted’ as he raised concerns surrounding a foot injury to Erling Haaland. Haaland came off at half-time of last night’s goalless draw at Borussia Dortmund and, despite appearing to be moving freely, will be assessed ahead of the weekend trip to Leicester City.
Ronaldo set for peace talks
ERIK TEN HAG will hold clear-the-air talks with Cristiano Ronaldo this morning in the hope of drawing a line under his fall-out with the Manchester United star. Ronaldo was banished from first-team training and axed from the squad for Saturday’s draw at Chelsea after refusing to come on as a substitute in last week’s win over Tottenham and then leaving Old Trafford before full-time.
Injured Varane is handed a World Cup lifeline
MANCHESTER UNITED defender Raphael Varane is awaiting a final diagnosis on a hamstring injury threatening his World Cup but early indications are that the problem isn’t bad as first feared. Varane suffered the injury during the second half of Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. The...
Female football fan, 23, becomes the first woman in Britain to be banned from matches after she hurled a flare onto the pitch when her team lost
A female football fan has become the first woman in Britain to be banned from all 'regulated' soccer matches after she hurled a flare onto the pitch as she watched her team being thrashed at home. Abbie-Leigh Reay, 23, was arrested after she grabbed the missile and threw it towards...
Gerard Pique could have to wear Shakira’s name on his Barcelona shirt in awkward move after split from pop star
BARCELONA defender Gerard Pique could be forced to wear the name of his ex Shakira on his shirt in an awkward situation at the Nou Camp. Reports in Spain say the Colombian singer could be the next to benefit from the Catalan club’s sponsorship with Spotify after they opted to wear the OVO owl on their jersey in Sunday’s El Clasico.
League One this weekend: Plymouth blow it
LEADERS PLYMOUTH surrendered a two-goal advantage in a 2-2 draw at West Country rivals BRISTOL ROVERS. Finn Azaz and Adam Randell put Argyle in a very strong position as they pursued a sixth straight league win after second-placed Ipswich beat Derby on Friday. But Rovers boss Joey Barton rallied his troops at half-time and goals by Josh Coburn and Aaron Collins inspired a surprise comeback.
