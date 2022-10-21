Read full article on original website
Las Vegas Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLas Vegas, NV
Slap fighting is approved as a sport in NevadaTyler Mc.Nevada State
After a rough 3 game skid, can UNLV rebound to become bowl eligible?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
Do you have what it takes to play professional football? October 29th is your chance to find outEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
UNLV Football: A game in South Bend suddenly looks a whole lot more winnableEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Criss Angel performs magic show for students at Henderson International School
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Magic is in the air today, thanks to Criss Angel. The performer held a magic show at Henderson International School on Tuesday. Pre-school students through 2nd graders were treated to kid-friendly illusions and tricks. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Golden Knights, Silver Knights detail plans...
Southern Hills Hospital NICU patients get in the Halloween spirit
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Halloween is almost here, and the staff at Southern Hills Hospital is making sure everyone is celebrating, even their youngest patients. Hospital staff dressed the newborns up as pumpkins this year, sharing photographs of the little ones who will be spending their holiday at the hospital.
Inaugural Vegas Haunt and Halloween Town arrive at downtown Summerlin
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The inaugural Vegas Haunt and Vegas Halloween Town have kicked off at Downtown Summerlin. Tara Walsh joined us to share all the details.
Blood drive to be hosted at Shark Reef in Mandalay Bay
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The American Red Cross of Nevada is joining the Shark Reef in Mandalay Bay for a blood drive. Don't worry; the sharks won't be close by. The blood drive will be on Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donors will receive free parking and a ticket to the aquarium, valid until Dec. 16, 2022.
The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails is celebrating Halloween weekend
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Do you need a haircut, but you also want to celebrate Halloween? The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails has you covered. The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails, inside The Cosmopolitan, is hosting a themed Halloween weekend celebration with live performances. Live performances include:. The 442s: Friday, Oct....
4th annual 'Happy Hippie' harvest run coming to Gilcrease Orchard
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The 4th annual 'Happy Hippie' harvest run will be at the Gilcrease Orchard on Saturday, November 5th. The run supports the orchard, as well as the local blind runner community, created to raise money and awareness in a creative and fun way. The majority of...
Cure 4 the Kids partners with Vitalant for blood drive
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Cure 4 the Kids has a very important event happening this week. The organization is partnering with Vitalant for a blood drive on Thursday that will also look to expand the bone marrow registry. Katherine Salkanovic and Sylvia Ortiz joined us to talk about how...
Smokey Robinson returns to Las Vegas for two-nights next spring
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Smokey Robinson is coming back to Las Vegas next year. The acclaimed singer-songwriter recently announced his two valley shows, slated for Friday, April 14, and Saturday, April 15, 2023, at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. The Michigan native is set to...
Submissions now open for annual Walker Furniture 'Home For The Holidays' program
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Know a deserving family in need? Now is your chance to help out this holiday season. Walker Furniture will again be hosting its 29th annual 'Home For The Holidays' program, which assists families and individuals in need in Clark County. The store will be accepting...
Ticket sale dates announced for Formula One's Las Vegas Grand Prix
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Formula One has announced dates for when the first batch of tickets will go on sale for next year's Las Vegas Grand Prix race. Public on-sale will open on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 10 p.m. PT at F1LasVegasGP.com, the racing circuit revealed on Wednesday. Pre-sale...
Rock band made of active-duty soldiers performs at Henderson high school
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Some active-duty soldiers showed off a second talent in Southern Nevada last week. The "As You Were" band, a musical outreach company, performed for students at Foothill High School in Henderson on Friday. The band is made up of active-duty soldiers stationed at Fort Knox,...
Las Vegas groups partner to collect groceries, fight food insecurity
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — With inflation through the roof, a Las Vegas charity event did its part to fight hunger. Families had the chance to pick up groceries at Sunday's event, hosted on Polaris Avenue not far from Allegiant Stadium. Anyone could pull up to get food, no matter...
Music festival attendees worry upcoming events will be disastrous
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's been less than six months since Lovers and Friends Music Festival attendees spoke to News 3 about what they described as a disastrous event. "We literally had to sit up against the porta potty's just to get shade." "We were basically in survival mode...
Oh my gourd you can recycle pumpkins
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Halloween is days away, and you might want to throw out your old jack-o-lanterns. Well, before you do that, consider recycling them. Starting on Oct. 26 through Nov. 2, the JW Marriott Las Vegas, located at 221 N. Rampart Boulevard, will gladly take old pumpkins out of your hands.
How the Water Street District in Henderson continues to change
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southern Nevada is booming with growth, and downtown Henderson is one community that continues to change. Windom Kimsey, president and CEO of TSK Architects, joined us to talk about the ongoing urbanization and revitalization of the Water Street District.
Expansion of Fremont Casino in downtown Las Vegas nears completion
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Boyd Gaming's $50 million expansion of the Fremont Hotel and Casino in downtown Las Vegas is nearing completion. Executives with Boyd gave investors and analysts an update on the project during a third-quarter earnings call on Tuesday. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Hawaii visitor hits...
2nd annual 'Neon Dog Walk' fundraiser rescheduled due to weather conditions
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Nevada SPCA's 2nd Annual Neon Dog Walk will now take place next week after the event was forced to be postponed due to high winds. The event will now take place on Saturday, November 5, at its new time, from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Las Vegas family urges traffic safety after near death tragedy on Halloween
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One Las Vegas family is spreading the word about traffic safety during Halloween in hopes others won’t suffer the same tragedy. In 2013, the Ward family was wrapping up a night out trick or treating and preparing to cross the street when a car sped through the crosswalk and hit then-6-year-old Brazyl Ward.
Lucky guest hits $288K jackpot at Flamingo Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lucky guest left a Las Vegas Strip resort with more than a quarter of a million dollars on Monday. A Caesars Entertainment spokespersonj says the guest hit a mega progressive jackpot on Crazy-4 poker at Flamingo Las Vegas. That person, whose name was not...
North Italia's new fall/winter 2022 menu
Las Vegas (KSNV) — With the weather finally feeling more fall-like, it's time to start rolling out those fall and winter menus. Joining us from North Italia with more on their menu that launches on the 26th are Janell Grady and Sergio Ang.
