Woodfin weighs in on Birmingham’s new amphitheater
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The $50 million, 9,000 seat amphitheater in North Birmingham is an exciting development for the Magic City. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has been chiefly silent on the development, but today the Mayor threw the entirety of his support behind the project. “The mayor’s office supports the project,” Woodfin said. “We would […]
wvtm13.com
Mayor Randall Woodfin makes first public amphitheater comments
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Plans to make Birmingham one of the biggest concert stops in the southeast are still a work in progress. Today, Mayor Randall Woodfin said he is not ready to officially pitch the idea to city council yet. "There are nine councilors in a collective body, that...
wvtm13.com
Jefferson County reopens rental assistance application
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jefferson county got an additional 5 million in funding from the state of Alabama to help people struggling to pay rent and utilities. The emergency rental assistance program is helping those who have been impacted by covid-19. Since may of 2021 the program has assisted more than 2000 households.
wbrc.com
Big step forward for $50M dollar amphitheater by tourism bureau
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Today local leaders voted to make a big step in creating a new amphitheater in Birmingham. The Greater Birmingham Area Visitors Bureau tells WBRC this really is a huge first step to the $50 million venue. “There was a lot of questions, a lot of negotiation,...
Carraway Star development includes building new houses north of planned amphitheatre
The Star at Uptown master plan for developing the former Carraway hospital campus includes single-family houses that will be built north of the abandoned medical center. The Birmingham City Council voted Tuesday to rezone the area for single-family housing, clearing the way for houses to be built. The plan calls...
wvtm13.com
Jefferson County resumes emergency rental applications
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Jefferson County resumed its Covid-19 emergency rental assistance program applications. The county received an additional $5 million in funding from the state of Alabama. It temporarily suspended the program after June of 2022 so they could ensure processing applications in the pipeline without running out...
wbrc.com
Emergency Rental Assistance Program for Jefferson County taking applications again
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Commission, in partnership with the Birmingham Urban League, is opening applications back up for the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or ERAP. The program took a pause, but has received extra funding and is back up and running. The program started back in...
Bham Now
JeffCo is spending over $18M on Grants Mill + Hueytown paving—what you need to know
Jefferson County is hard at work paving two major sections of road, with help from ALDOT and the City of Birmingham—one on Grants Mill Road and one in Hueytown. We spoke with Chris Nicholson, Deputy Director of Roads and Transportation, to bring you all the details. Grants Mill Road...
wbrc.com
Funding approved for new outdoor amphitheater in North Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The motion to move forward with the proposed $50 million amphitheater to be built in Birmingham was approved during the Greater Birmingham Convention & Visitors Bureau meeting on Monday. The $50M, 8,500-seat amphitheater would be located on the site of the former Carraway hospital complex. It...
wbrc.com
‘We have a full pool of existing applicants’: Many needing rental assistance in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A study by MyEListing, a commercial real estate website, shows 25% of Alabamians are behind on rent. The CEO of Birmingham Urban League, which helps with rental assistance, said he is not surprised. His own pool for rental assistance is full. “We see people in the...
Bham Now
Now the News: $50M amphitheater proposed for North Birmingham, Avondale Park’s Miss Fancy statue update + more
Happy Monday, Birmingham! To get your week started off right, we’re bringing you recent buzzy happenings from around the city, including the $50 million amphitheater proposed for North Birmingham, updates on Avondale Park’s Miss Fancy statue and a new food truck court. NEW $50M amphitheater proposed for North...
wbrc.com
Irondale mayor discusses new development to attract tourism, homeowners to city
IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - On Tuesday, Oct. 25, the Greater Irondale Chamber of Commerce held “Biscuits and Business with the Mayor.” The event gave Mayor James Stewart Jr. an opportunity to share with business owners an update on developments and plans in Irondale. Stewart started 2022 off with...
wbrc.com
Birmingham on Demand expansion update
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham will be expanding one of its newest, most popular transit platforms. Today the mayor’s office announced plans to expand the city’s Birmingham on Demand service to 19 neighborhoods east of the airport. For the last three years, the city has been operating on...
wbrc.com
City council approves $1M for Birmingham Talks
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham children’s literacy program will soon expand, thanks to $1 million dollars from city leaders. On Tuesday morning, Oct. 25, the Birmingham City Council approved $1 million dollars for Birmingham Talks. It is a program that works with caregivers, parents and daycare workers to...
wbrc.com
WBRC Exclusive: Birmingham Water Works audit shows billing problems started earlier, more widespread than utility admitted
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new audit of the billing problems plaguing the Birmingham Water Works Board finds the backlog of unread meters or unissued bills began much earlier than previously thought, affected more customers than previously publicly acknowledged, and faults the utility’s management for a lack of training, staffing, and knowledge of basic processes in key areas of the billing operations. The audit also alleges the utility’s management may have mislead the Board about the extent of the problem and whether it was solved and warns the issues may still not be solved. The audit also warns that changes are needed to make sure the same problems don’t repeat themselves.
wbrc.com
Druid Hills neighborhood looks forward to more development following proposed amphitheater announcement
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham city officials announced proposed plans for a $50 million amphitheater to be built at the former Carraway Hospital site. The Druid Hills neighborhood would be home to the potential entertainment venue. Charlie Williams is the president of the neighborhood association. He said, for the most part, community members have a positive reaction to the proposed plans.
Bham Now
Homewood passes financial agreement supporting Piggly Wiggly redevelopment
A financial tax agreement between the city of Homewood and a local developer supporting the construction of a much larger Piggly Wiggly grocery store building, surrounding businesss and additional parking passed the City Council on October 24th. The Plan. According to Murray Legg, a representative for the landowner who owns...
Magic City Classic Week 2022: Here’s where to learn, network, and party
It’s officially Magic City Classic week. After an early start of events ringing in the largest HBCU football classic in the country, the countdown is on to Saturday, October 29 when Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University return to Birmingham’s Legion Field to face off in the 81st annual McDonald’s Magic City Classic, presented by Coca Cola.
wbrc.com
Architect chosen to design Saban Center and Tuscaloosa Event Center
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Tuscaloosa moves forward with the next phase of a major city-owned development in downtown. Tuscaloosa City Councilors voted in favor of hiring Davis Architects to design the Saban Center and an event center next door. City Councilman Matthew Wilson, who represents District One where both buildings will be built, called it an exciting time to see more development in that part of Tuscaloosa.
wbrc.com
Shelby County hosts training for poll workers
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County poll workers gathered Tuesday for their first training for the upcoming election. These trainings have to be done before every election. With about 420 poll workers in Shelby County, multiple trainings will take place this week and next week, all about 2 hours...
