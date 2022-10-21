ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

9NEWS

Denver pauses e-bike rebate program until 2023

DENVER — Denver is pausing its popular e-bike rebate program until 2023, saying its overwhelming popularity has exhausted the funding. The rebates were first made available in April as part of the Office of Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency's Climate Action Rebates program. Anyone who lives in Denver could apply for a $400 rebate before buying an electric bike from a participating shop. Residents who met certain income qualifications could qualify for a $1,200 rebate, and e-cargo bikes were eligible for an extra $500 rebate.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Quebec Street closures will last about 3 months in Denver

DENVER — Denver Water has begun a water and road project on Quebec Street in Denver. Starting Monday, Denver Water crews began working on the stretch of Quebec between East 12th Avenue and East 23rd Avenue. A Denver Water spokesperson said the project will last approximately three months, with...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Southeast taco shop announces Colorado expansion plans

DENVER — A southeast Tex-Mex restaurant franchise is headed west. Florida-based fast-casual restaurant Capitol Tacos has announced plans to take the franchise into new markets across nine states, including Colorado. Capital Tacos said three new restaurants are planned to open in Colorado starting in early 2023. Founded in Tampa...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Ice Castles will not be returning to Colorado this winter

DILLON, Colo. — The Ice Castles will not be returning to the mountains of Colorado this winter. This is the second-straight year the Ice Castles will not open in Colorado. From 2017 to 2020, the Ice Castles set up in Dillon over the winter. Last year, organizers announced that a planned move from Dillon to Silverthorne was unsuccessful.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

1 injured after house fire in Denver

DENVER — One person was injured in a house fire near West 27th Avenue and Eliot Street on Tuesday night, according to the Denver Fire Department (DFD). When fire crews arrived on the scene, in the Jefferson Park neighborhood, they found flames and smoke coming from a two-story duplex home, according to DFD.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

RTD ending Aurora's R Line shuttles due to staffing shortages

AURORA, Colo. — Bus service between the Florida and 13th Avenue light rail stations in Aurora will be discontinued Sunday, Oct. 30. The Regional Transportation District (RTD) has operated bus shuttles between the two stations since a light rail R Line train derailment on Sept. 21. The R line...
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Denver claims the top 10 spot on the list of cities with the biggest rat problems

DENVER — Ever wonder which city might be the most rat-infested city in America?. No, it's not New York City. For the 8th year in a row, Chicago again takes the top spot for the most "rattiest" city in America. Every year, pest control company Orkin releases a list of the top 50 rat-infested cities based on the number of rodent removal jobs performed. It includes removals performed in both residential and commercial buildings.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Amethyst Coffee Company is closing its doors

DENVER — Amethyst Coffee Company is closing. "Well, everyone, the time has come," the company posted on Instagram. "Our last day of service is 10.31.22. There's certainly more to say, but we'll save that for another time." Located at 11th and Broadway in Denver's Capitol Hill neighborhood, the coffee...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Denver has first freeze, trace of snow this season

DENVER — The Mile High City got its first taste of winter-like weather Monday morning. The mercury fell to 31 degrees Monday morning at the official weather station at Denver International Airport (DIA). It's the first time Denver has fallen below freezing this meteorological season. Denver also received a...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

DPS releases list of 10 schools recommended for closure

DENVER — Denver Public Schools (DPS) on Tuesday released a list of 10 elementary and middle schools the district is recommending for closure. DPS previously said it would close several elementary and middle schools to make up for a budget shortfall caused by declining enrollment. The school board approved...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

New e-bike? Yes, you can get a speeding ticket

DENVER — Thanks to battery-powered pedal assist on e-bikes, it can be quite easy to break the 15-mile-per-hour speed limit on city-owned trails and parks, which could result in a $100 citation. More Denver park rangers with the parks and recreation department will be undergoing speed enforcement training in...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Denver school creates benefits program to support families

DENVER — Wyatt Academy, a public charter school serving the Denver community, launched an addition to their Empowerment Center called the Wyatt Family Benefits. The new benefits program offers no-cost resources ranging from healthcare and wellness services, along with access to legal counsel at discounted rates. The school said...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Suspect in 2019 Breckenridge death turns himself in

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — The suspect in a deadly 2019 altercation in Breckenridge turned himself in to authorities, the U.S. Marshals said Tuesday. Miles Fernando Tovar, 38, of Breckenridge was taken into custody Monday on the following charges in the death of Brendan Rye, 29. Manslaughter. First-degree burglary. First-degree criminal...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
9NEWS

