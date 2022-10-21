DENVER — Denver is pausing its popular e-bike rebate program until 2023, saying its overwhelming popularity has exhausted the funding. The rebates were first made available in April as part of the Office of Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency's Climate Action Rebates program. Anyone who lives in Denver could apply for a $400 rebate before buying an electric bike from a participating shop. Residents who met certain income qualifications could qualify for a $1,200 rebate, and e-cargo bikes were eligible for an extra $500 rebate.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO