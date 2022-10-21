Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver’s prairie dogs: Pests or precious pups?David HeitzDenver, CO
10 mistakes tourists make when they come to DenverBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Aurora homeless compromise backfiresDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Denver urged to fund restrooms, showers for homeless, budget less for policeDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Colorado among top 10 most energy-efficient states, report saysMatt WhittakerColorado State
Related
Denver pauses e-bike rebate program until 2023
DENVER — Denver is pausing its popular e-bike rebate program until 2023, saying its overwhelming popularity has exhausted the funding. The rebates were first made available in April as part of the Office of Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency's Climate Action Rebates program. Anyone who lives in Denver could apply for a $400 rebate before buying an electric bike from a participating shop. Residents who met certain income qualifications could qualify for a $1,200 rebate, and e-cargo bikes were eligible for an extra $500 rebate.
Taxes and housing: Local questions that 75 municipalities in Colorado will consider this election
DENVER — The town of Gilcrest will vote on whether to allow chickens. Boulder voters will decide whether to undo an annexation agreement for CU South. In Denver, food waste recycling and sidewalks are up for a vote. Those are among the more than 140 municipal ballot questions on...
McGregor Square penthouse with 'pure magic' deck overlooking Denver lists for $5.25M (Photos)
DENVER — A luxury penthouse in one of Denver's newest condo buildings hit the market on Friday with an asking price of $5.25 million. Custom built in 2021, the two-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 1901 Wazee St. features a media room, a 900-bottle wine display and a stunning deck overlooking the Mile High City.
Quebec Street closures will last about 3 months in Denver
DENVER — Denver Water has begun a water and road project on Quebec Street in Denver. Starting Monday, Denver Water crews began working on the stretch of Quebec between East 12th Avenue and East 23rd Avenue. A Denver Water spokesperson said the project will last approximately three months, with...
Southeast taco shop announces Colorado expansion plans
DENVER — A southeast Tex-Mex restaurant franchise is headed west. Florida-based fast-casual restaurant Capitol Tacos has announced plans to take the franchise into new markets across nine states, including Colorado. Capital Tacos said three new restaurants are planned to open in Colorado starting in early 2023. Founded in Tampa...
Ice Castles will not be returning to Colorado this winter
DILLON, Colo. — The Ice Castles will not be returning to the mountains of Colorado this winter. This is the second-straight year the Ice Castles will not open in Colorado. From 2017 to 2020, the Ice Castles set up in Dillon over the winter. Last year, organizers announced that a planned move from Dillon to Silverthorne was unsuccessful.
Colorado county hopes 4-day workweek will help attract workers
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Starting in 2023, Clear Creek County will shift non-emergency county government services to a four-day workweek. County commissioners approved a trial of the schedule at a board meeting Oct. 18. The county hopes the schedule, along with the pay increase they approved last month,...
1 injured after house fire in Denver
DENVER — One person was injured in a house fire near West 27th Avenue and Eliot Street on Tuesday night, according to the Denver Fire Department (DFD). When fire crews arrived on the scene, in the Jefferson Park neighborhood, they found flames and smoke coming from a two-story duplex home, according to DFD.
RTD ending Aurora's R Line shuttles due to staffing shortages
AURORA, Colo. — Bus service between the Florida and 13th Avenue light rail stations in Aurora will be discontinued Sunday, Oct. 30. The Regional Transportation District (RTD) has operated bus shuttles between the two stations since a light rail R Line train derailment on Sept. 21. The R line...
'It's unbelievably frustrating': Recent rash of youth violence in metro Denver aggravates intervention specialist
DENVER — A house party in Adams County last weekend. An apartment building near the University of Denver early Saturday morning. Another house party in Adams County early Sunday morning. All were the scenes of shootings in which people under the age of 18 were either killed or wounded...
9NEWS
Denver claims the top 10 spot on the list of cities with the biggest rat problems
DENVER — Ever wonder which city might be the most rat-infested city in America?. No, it's not New York City. For the 8th year in a row, Chicago again takes the top spot for the most "rattiest" city in America. Every year, pest control company Orkin releases a list of the top 50 rat-infested cities based on the number of rodent removal jobs performed. It includes removals performed in both residential and commercial buildings.
New affordable housing development coming to Greeley
Crews broke ground on a 42-acre affordable housing development. Habitat for Humanity says it'll be their largest development in Colorado, with nearly 500 units.
Amethyst Coffee Company is closing its doors
DENVER — Amethyst Coffee Company is closing. "Well, everyone, the time has come," the company posted on Instagram. "Our last day of service is 10.31.22. There's certainly more to say, but we'll save that for another time." Located at 11th and Broadway in Denver's Capitol Hill neighborhood, the coffee...
Denver has first freeze, trace of snow this season
DENVER — The Mile High City got its first taste of winter-like weather Monday morning. The mercury fell to 31 degrees Monday morning at the official weather station at Denver International Airport (DIA). It's the first time Denver has fallen below freezing this meteorological season. Denver also received a...
Bennet, O'Dea to debate Friday in race for Colorado Senate seat
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Incumbent Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet faces a challenge from Republican challenger and business owner Joe O'Dea for one of Colorado's two U.S. Senate seats. The two will debate at 7 p.m. Friday at Colorado State University in Fort Collins in the sixth and final 9NEWS...
DPS releases list of 10 schools recommended for closure
DENVER — Denver Public Schools (DPS) on Tuesday released a list of 10 elementary and middle schools the district is recommending for closure. DPS previously said it would close several elementary and middle schools to make up for a budget shortfall caused by declining enrollment. The school board approved...
New e-bike? Yes, you can get a speeding ticket
DENVER — Thanks to battery-powered pedal assist on e-bikes, it can be quite easy to break the 15-mile-per-hour speed limit on city-owned trails and parks, which could result in a $100 citation. More Denver park rangers with the parks and recreation department will be undergoing speed enforcement training in...
Denver school creates benefits program to support families
DENVER — Wyatt Academy, a public charter school serving the Denver community, launched an addition to their Empowerment Center called the Wyatt Family Benefits. The new benefits program offers no-cost resources ranging from healthcare and wellness services, along with access to legal counsel at discounted rates. The school said...
Suspect in 2019 Breckenridge death turns himself in
BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — The suspect in a deadly 2019 altercation in Breckenridge turned himself in to authorities, the U.S. Marshals said Tuesday. Miles Fernando Tovar, 38, of Breckenridge was taken into custody Monday on the following charges in the death of Brendan Rye, 29. Manslaughter. First-degree burglary. First-degree criminal...
365 Health to host community health fair in Commerce City next month
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — 365 Health, the nonprofit organization known for more than 40 years as 9Health Fair, is hosting a community fair in Commerce City next month. The 365 Health Fair will take place at Adams City High School, located at 7200 Quebec Parkway, on Nov. 5 from 7 a.m. to noon.
9NEWS
Denver, CO
31K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 1