WAAY-TV
Madison County suspect found hiding in Tennessee home after chase sends deputy to hospital
A suspect who escaped from a Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Sunday was found Monday hiding in a Tennessee home. The deputy ended up in Huntsville Hospital with serious injuries. William Corey Haston, 45, was pulled over at Highway 53 and Research Park Boulevard on Sunday night for...
Tennessee Innocence Project working to free Cookeville man convicted of 1998 double homicide
Greg Lance has never seen his daughter outside prison walls. He has spent more than two decades behind bars for a crime he says he didn't commit.
Drug Take-Back in Bedford County Oct. 29
The Bedford County Sheriff’s Department invites the public to at Edgemont Baptist Church from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 29. Help them prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths by safely disposing of your prescription drugs at the event. No...
Tennessee governor candidate arrested after disturbance call at voting site
An independent Tennessee governor candidate was arrested at a Hamilton County voting site Monday, according to the Chattanooga Police Department.
WSMV
At least 2 injured in crash involving ambulance in Columbia
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people have been flown to area hospitals after a crash involving an ambulance on Highway 43. The Columbia Police Department said the northbound lanes of Highway 43 are closed after the crash near Oakland Parkway. Check back to WSMV4 for updates on this developing story.
Law Enforcement to conduct Nighttime Gun Range Training
The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department and Manchester Police will be conducting nighttime gun range training on this week on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday this week at the firing range located at the Sheriff’s Department. Residents in the Powell Drive, Deford Lane, Harvest Drive, Ez Lane, and Joe Hickerson...
Rutherford County man arrested for allegedly exposing himself to girls
A Rutherford County man was taken into custody after he allegedly exposed himself to two young girls earlier this month.
85 firefighters dealing with blaze in Warren County
A blaze — started from a campfire in the Warren County community — ballooned into the need for 85 firefighters from five different counties to fight it.
wjle.com
Warden Charged with Aggravated Assault in Knife Attack
An argument between two women recently resulted in a knife assault. 25-year-old Megan Lynn Warden was arrested by Smithville Police for aggravated assault on October 13. According to police, Warden and the victim got into an argument behind the residence of 624 Highland Street and during the confrontation, Warden pulled out a knife and cut the victim on her face and jawline. Bond for Warden is $5,000 and her court date is October 27.
Lebanon police searching for missing woman
Lebanon police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing person.
wgnsradio.com
Local Shoplifting Case Added Up to Nearly $10,000
(MURFREESBORO, TN) Murfreesboro Police are investigating a theft that added up to nearly $10,000. The theft happened on September 24th at the Finish Line athletic store inside the Stones River Town Centre. Since the theft occurred, the MPD has released photos of individuals inside the shoe and clothing store, in...
Drug Bust in Estill Springs
On October 19th two Estill Springs Police officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle that was traveling on Hwy 41-A and resulted in narcotics being recovered. As well as some drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed against Tommy Hall and Steven Nash that follow:. Possession of drug paraphernalia, Possession of...
Missing chihuahua rescued from septic tank in Tennessee
A long-haired chihuahua is back in the arms of its owner after crews rescued the lost dog from a septic tank in Murfreesboro.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: 17-Year-old Female Dies in Wednesday Accidental Shooting
A Blackman High School senior died after suffering a gunshot wound Wednesday at a Link Road home in the Rockvale community, said a Rutherford County Sheriff’s captain. The 17-year-old girl died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said Capt. Todd Sparks of the Criminal Investigations Division. Her 18-year-old boyfriend called...
Fire Damages Home and Cars in Manchester
Manchester Fire responded to a structure fire at 772 Raven St just after 2 am Saturday morning. Crews knocked down the exterior fire very quickly and then moved inside to control the blaze. Damage occurred in the home and two cars parked in the driveway. The American Red Cross and...
WTVCFOX
Hit and run: Man struck and killed in Hixson early Monday morning, vehicle sought
HIXSON, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Police confirm this accident was a deadly one. A Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) release says just after 2 a.m., officers were notified of a man lying in the roadway a little after midnight Monday on Highway 153. First responders pronounced the unidentified man dead on...
Tennessee girl dies in tragic accident days before her 7th birthday
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the tragic death of a Gladeville Elementary student.
WTVC
Chattanooga father discovers daughter dead from fentanyl overdose; Boyfriend charged
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A father in Chattanooga made a discovery no parent wants to make. One year ago, on the morning of October 18th, 2021, he discovered his 36-year-old daughter dead in her bed from a fentanyl overdose. The woman leaves behind two children, one of them a toddler.
Brush fire concerns in Middle Tennessee
Those crunchy leaves on the ground are turning into unwelcomed crackles after firefighters across Middle Tennessee spent their weekend putting out brush fires.
wgnsradio.com
RCSO Charges 3 Middle School Students With FALSE REPORTS
(MURFREESBORO) Three Rutherford County middle school students were charged with making false reports after allegedly threatening school safety, said School Resource Officer Capt. Brad Harrison. He noted that the unfounded threats were made on social media posts. SRO T.J. Hinson charged a 13-year-old Blackman Middle School female student who allegedly...
