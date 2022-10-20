ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, TN

On Target News

Drug Take-Back in Bedford County Oct. 29

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Department invites the public to at Edgemont Baptist Church from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Oct. 29. Help them prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths by safely disposing of your prescription drugs at the event. No...
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

At least 2 injured in crash involving ambulance in Columbia

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people have been flown to area hospitals after a crash involving an ambulance on Highway 43. The Columbia Police Department said the northbound lanes of Highway 43 are closed after the crash near Oakland Parkway. Check back to WSMV4 for updates on this developing story.
COLUMBIA, TN
On Target News

Law Enforcement to conduct Nighttime Gun Range Training

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department and Manchester Police will be conducting nighttime gun range training on this week on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday this week at the firing range located at the Sheriff’s Department. Residents in the Powell Drive, Deford Lane, Harvest Drive, Ez Lane, and Joe Hickerson...
MANCHESTER, TN
wjle.com

Warden Charged with Aggravated Assault in Knife Attack

An argument between two women recently resulted in a knife assault. 25-year-old Megan Lynn Warden was arrested by Smithville Police for aggravated assault on October 13. According to police, Warden and the victim got into an argument behind the residence of 624 Highland Street and during the confrontation, Warden pulled out a knife and cut the victim on her face and jawline. Bond for Warden is $5,000 and her court date is October 27.
SMITHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Local Shoplifting Case Added Up to Nearly $10,000

(MURFREESBORO, TN) Murfreesboro Police are investigating a theft that added up to nearly $10,000. The theft happened on September 24th at the Finish Line athletic store inside the Stones River Town Centre. Since the theft occurred, the MPD has released photos of individuals inside the shoe and clothing store, in...
MURFREESBORO, TN
On Target News

Drug Bust in Estill Springs

On October 19th two Estill Springs Police officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle that was traveling on Hwy 41-A and resulted in narcotics being recovered. As well as some drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed against Tommy Hall and Steven Nash that follow:. Possession of drug paraphernalia, Possession of...
ESTILL SPRINGS, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: 17-Year-old Female Dies in Wednesday Accidental Shooting

A Blackman High School senior died after suffering a gunshot wound Wednesday at a Link Road home in the Rockvale community, said a Rutherford County Sheriff’s captain. The 17-year-old girl died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said Capt. Todd Sparks of the Criminal Investigations Division. Her 18-year-old boyfriend called...
ROCKVALE, TN
On Target News

Fire Damages Home and Cars in Manchester

Manchester Fire responded to a structure fire at 772 Raven St just after 2 am Saturday morning. Crews knocked down the exterior fire very quickly and then moved inside to control the blaze. Damage occurred in the home and two cars parked in the driveway. The American Red Cross and...
MANCHESTER, TN
wgnsradio.com

RCSO Charges 3 Middle School Students With FALSE REPORTS

(MURFREESBORO) Three Rutherford County middle school students were charged with making false reports after allegedly threatening school safety, said School Resource Officer Capt. Brad Harrison. He noted that the unfounded threats were made on social media posts. SRO T.J. Hinson charged a 13-year-old Blackman Middle School female student who allegedly...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN

