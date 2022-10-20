An argument between two women recently resulted in a knife assault. 25-year-old Megan Lynn Warden was arrested by Smithville Police for aggravated assault on October 13. According to police, Warden and the victim got into an argument behind the residence of 624 Highland Street and during the confrontation, Warden pulled out a knife and cut the victim on her face and jawline. Bond for Warden is $5,000 and her court date is October 27.

