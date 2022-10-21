ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsideTheRangers

Rangers INF Marcus Semien Gold Glove Finalist

By Matthew Postins
InsideTheRangers
InsideTheRangers
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pjZar_0ih88yLG00

Marcus Semien is the only Texas player who is a finalist, doing so after his first full season with the Rangers.

Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien is a finalist for a Rawlings Gold Glove Award.

Semien's name was released as part of the finalists for the American League and National League awards fore each position group. Semien was one of three finalists at second base in the American League and the only Rangers player to make the list.

Semien won the award in 2021 while with Toronto. This year’s Gold Glove Award winners will be unveiled in a special edition of “Baseball Tonight” broadcast on ESPN on Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. CT.

The other AL finalists at second base are Jonathan Schoop of Detroit and Andrés Giménez of Cleveland.

No Rangers second baseman has ever won a Gold Glove.

Semien finished with the third-highest fielding percentage (.989) among AL second basemen despite logging more innings at the position (1293) than any other player in Major League Baseball.

His 13 defensive runs saved at second base ranked third in MLB and second in the A.L. to Giménez (16), and was the highest mark by a Rangers second baseman since Ian Kinsler in 2011 (17).

Semien posted a 66-game errorless streak from May 31 to Aug. 24 that was the longest of his career at any position. It was the second-longest single-season errorless streak at second base in Rangers history and the third-longest overall (Nick Solak, 71 games in 2021; Steve Buechele, 77 games from 1986-91).

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
People

Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole

Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Sports

Dusty's humorous reaction to Bochy getting Rangers job

Dusty Baker is ecstatic about the Texas Rangers hiring former Giants manager Bruce Bochy. Speaking with reporters before Game 3 of the ALCS between the Houston Astros and New York Yankees on Saturday, Baker took time to acknowledge his friend's new position with the Rangers. "I'm glad for Bruce," Baker...
NEW YORK STATE
People

Aaron Judge's 62nd Home Run Caught by Former Bachelor Contestant Bri Amaranthus' Husband

Cory Youmans, the husband of Bachelor Nation alum Bri Amaranthus, caught Aaron Judge's historic home run ball at the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field on Tuesday Cory Youmans — the man who caught Aaron Judge's record-breaking home run ball — hasn't decided what to do with it just yet. Youmans, who is the husband of Bachelor Nation alum Bri Amaranthus, caught Judge's historic home run ball at the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field on Tuesday. The homer marked 62 in a single American League season, as Judge, 30,...
CBS San Francisco

'I miss this game'; legendary Giants manager Bruce Bochy on his return to baseball

ARLINGTON, Texas — Bruce Bochy has won a World Series in Texas, something the Rangers haven't done. Now he is coming out of a three-year retirement in hopes of getting the home team back there.Bochy, who won the first of his World Series titles with the San Francisco Giants in the old Rangers ballpark in 2010, was introduced Monday by the Texas general manager who pitched for the manager in San Diego four years before that."One of the things I told Boch when we offered him the job. I said, I'm not doing this because I loved you when I...
InsideTheRangers

InsideTheRangers

Dallas, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
343K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheRangers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Texas Rangers

Comments / 0

Community Policy