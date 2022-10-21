ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

wfft.com

Maddy Beck Post Semi State 2022

Leo junior forward Maddy Beck recaps the Lions' 1-0 win in the 2022 North Semi-State. Leo exacts revenge on Marian, headed to first state finals. Almost one year to the day after falling to Mishawaka Marian in the Class 2A North Semi-State 1-0, the Leo girls soccer team exacted their revenge, topping the Knights 1-0 in a rematch of that matchup to book their first trip to the IHSAA Class 2A state finals.
LEO-CEDARVILLE, IN
wfft.com

Mike Bitler Post Semi State 2022

Leo girls soccer head coach Mike Bitler recaps the Lions' 1-0 win in the 2022 North Semi-State.
LEO-CEDARVILLE, IN
wfft.com

Samantha Sanderlin Post Semi State 2022

Leo senior defender Samantha Sanderlin recaps the Lions' 1-0 win in the 2022 North Semi-State.
LEO-CEDARVILLE, IN
wfft.com

Girls High School Volleyball: Bellmont with back-to-back regional titles

NORWELL, Ind. (WFFT) - After downing Delta (3-0) in the 3A (Norwell) regional semifinals, Bellmont ran away with another sweep (25-12, 25-22, 25-17) over Benton Central in the regional championship, securing their 17th regional title. The Braves will take on NorthWood in the semi-state championship on October 29th. Area Scoreboard:
DECATUR, IN
wfft.com

K's fall 7-2 in home opener

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fort Wayne Komets began the season 0-2 after falling to the Cincinnati Cyclones 7-2 Saturday night. Anthony Petruzzelli and Stefano Giliati knocked in the two goals for the K's. The Komets will be back in action on October 28th against the Savannah Ghost Pirates.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Komets drop season opener to Fuel

INDIANAPOLIS (WFFT) -- The Fort Wayne Komets dropped their season opener 7-5 to the Indy Fuel on Friday night. The Komets will be back home for their home opener on Saturday against the Indy Fuel at 7:30 p.m.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?

Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana. Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014.
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love trying new restaurants with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Indiana that are highly praised by locals for their delicious food and impeccable service.
INDIANA STATE
Times-Union Newspaper

Gabe's Held Grand Opening Saturday

People were lining up as early as 5 a.m. Saturday for the 9 a.m. grand opening of Gabe’s, 2856 Frontage Road, Warsaw. Doug and Roni Wise were the first in line at 5 a.m. with their granddaughter, Ailah Burchett. Doug said they didn’t have anything else better to do and Roni said she “does this all over town.”
WARSAW, IN
wfft.com

Rain and cooler air returns

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Tuesday is our last 70 degree day for a while. Under a mostly cloudy sky, highs are expected to reach into the middle 70s with a breezy south wind. Rain chances increase late Tuesday afternoon and evening. The best coverage is Tuesday night into...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Deadly crash at Decatur and Paulding Roads

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - One person is dead after a crash at the intersection of Paulding Road and Decatur Road. The crash happened around 11:43 a.m. Monday. Police say a Hyundai was speeding west on Paulding Road and hit a southbound GMC truck in the intersection. The driver of the truck had the right-of-way.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

WATCH: Candy falls from the sky in helicopter drop

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Trick-or-treaters didn’t have to knock on doors for candy Saturday– instead, it fell straight from the sky. Ahead of Halloween, a helicopter flew over an empty field for the “Heli-ween Candy Drop”, with families waiting a safe distance away to collect the goodies.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Butler man injured in morning crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - A Butler man was injured in a crash in the 2600 block of U.S. 6 around 11:30 a.m. Monday. Police say Joseph Errichiello, 41, was driving westbound when his vehicle drifted off the road, hitting a metal road barrier. The driver steering wheel and passenger...
BUTLER, IN
WANE-TV

Dunkin’ Donuts opens on East State Boulevard

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A brand-new Dunkin’ Donuts opened Monday morning on East State Boulevard. According to social media, anyone who stops by in the first week can get a medium-size hot or iced coffee for 99 cents between Oct. 24 – Oct. 30. It’s the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

One person injured after vehicle drives into Waterloo home

WATERLOO, Ind. (WOWO) – A woman was injured after driving her vehicle into a home in Waterloo, Indiana. It started around 4:54 AM when officers with the Waterloo Marshal’s Department responded to the 300 block of West Union Street on a report of a vehicle driving into a home.
WATERLOO, IN
wfft.com

13-year-old organ donor honored in community motorcycle ride

ANGOLA, Ind. (WFFT) -- 13-year-old Wayden Bennett craved the melody of a motorcycle engine. “Any chance he got, he was on the bike, any chance,” Wayden’s mom Chantel Bennett said. Saturday there was a symphony. Wayden was killed in a hit-and-run crash while walking along the side of...
ANGOLA, IN
wfft.com

Michael Steele leads political discussion at Purdue Fort Wayne

Steele says the country is rarely this divided, so he’s encouraging students of all political mindsets to get involved. Michael Steele leads political discussion at Purdue Fort Wayne. Steele says the country is rarely this divided, so he’s encouraging students of all political mindsets to get involved.
FORT WAYNE, IN

