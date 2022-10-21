People were lining up as early as 5 a.m. Saturday for the 9 a.m. grand opening of Gabe’s, 2856 Frontage Road, Warsaw. Doug and Roni Wise were the first in line at 5 a.m. with their granddaughter, Ailah Burchett. Doug said they didn’t have anything else better to do and Roni said she “does this all over town.”

WARSAW, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO