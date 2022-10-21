Read full article on original website
getnews.info
SORNO Announces the Introduction of Spine 3D In its Kids Center
Leading provider of physiotherapy and medical services, SORNO, introduces the revolutionary Spine 3D to its kids center to deliver the best experience to children and adolescents in Milanówek. Kacper Stankiewicz and the rest of the team at SORNO in Milanówek have taken a giant step towards delivering the best...
getnews.info
Shomool, the US-based biotech company, introduces the first comprehensive non-invasive test for Autosomal Recessive Disorders; closes a Seed fund round
Delaware, USA – Shomool, a US-based Biotech firm with a presence in KSA, becomes the first to provide comprehensive Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing for Autosomal Recessive Disorders that helps detect diseases like cystic fibrosis, sickle cell anemia, and Tay-Sachs disease among many others in babies during early pregnancy. Shomool has recently closed a seed fund round to help amplify the company’s innovative technology’s reach.
getnews.info
Arabic Educational NFT Program Launched By Family Consultant Naouel Mekid
A new NFT training pass has been launched by Coach Naouel Mekid, the family consultant and trainer. It is the first NFT training program for educational purpose in the Arab world using the Arabic language. Coach Naouel Mekid is highly regarded for her strategic education for children between 5 and...
getnews.info
The American Institute of Health Science and Technology Exhibit a Great Range of Competencies in Providing Students with The Top-Notch, Career-Focused Education in The Healthcare Industry.
October 24, 2022 – The American Institute of Health Science and Technology, a great institute that provides students with the top-notch, career-focused education they need to succeed in their allied health careers, proudly announces their Medical Assistant Course Virginia and EKG Technician Training in Virginia. These courses offer students the best possible career-focused education with the allied health training they need to succeed in their jobs and also gives them the chance to change their future and strive to better their lives as well as the lives of others by going into the healthcare industry.
getnews.info
ET Leadership Excellence Award for Ruchi Rathor, CEO of Payomatix Technologies
On August 22, 2022, in New Delhi, Ruchi Rathor was honored for her outstanding contributions to the development of Payomatix Technologies. Ruchi Rathor, the founder of Payomatix Technologies Private Limited, took a risk by entering the payments sector to revolutionize the industry. Since then, Payomatix has collaborated with many payment processing companies such as Wirecard, Paysafe, Elavon, and Nuvi, among others. Payomatix is present all over the world, from Latin America to Africa, Europe to Asia, and they are attempting to establish themselves in India after finding success elsewhere.
getnews.info
Red Star Immigration: A unique consultant for study and tourism visas
Red Star Immigration is an online website that provides detailed and up to date blogs about travelling abroad. The website provides information on visa requirements, funding options, advice, and counsel needed to start studying abroad. They provide comprehensive subject guides and study destination guides that help students choose what and where to study.
getnews.info
Workplace Safety Market Major Impacting Facts, Prominent Investment, Future Scenarios, Growth And Forecast 2027
“IBM (US), Honeywell (US), 3M (US), Hexagon AB (Sweden), Microsoft (US), Bosch (Germany), Cority (Canada), Wolters Kluwer (The Netherlands), Intelex (Canada), HCL Technologies (India), HSI (US), Vector Solutions (US), INX Software (UK), Arventa (Australia), AWS (US), Hitachi Solutions (Japan), Damotech (Canada), EcoOnline (Norway), Atheer (US), Kinetic (US).”. Workplace Safety Market...
getnews.info
Medical And Mental Health Virtual Assistants From Virtual Nurse Rx Are Now Staffed By Registered Professionals
Virtual Nurse Rx is a company that provides mental and medical virtual assistants to mental health professionals and doctors. Their teams of mental health professionals and registered nurses are available 24/7 to provide support and resources to those in need. Virtual Nurse Rx, a leading provider of medical and mental...
