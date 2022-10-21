October 24, 2022 – The American Institute of Health Science and Technology, a great institute that provides students with the top-notch, career-focused education they need to succeed in their allied health careers, proudly announces their Medical Assistant Course Virginia and EKG Technician Training in Virginia. These courses offer students the best possible career-focused education with the allied health training they need to succeed in their jobs and also gives them the chance to change their future and strive to better their lives as well as the lives of others by going into the healthcare industry.

