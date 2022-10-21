Read full article on original website
SF home prices are dropping faster than any other city in America, data shows
According to one index, housing prices in San Francisco dropped faster in August than in any other city in America - a 4.3 percent decline since July.
KTVU FOX 2
These are the worst California cities for renters looking for a starter home
LOS ANGELES - California is an expensive place - this we know. With that being said, inflation and the current state of the economy aren't helping either, driving the cost of land and building materials higher than ever. It isn't the best news for people looking to purchase a starter...
tinyhousetalk.com
His LEGAL Sillicon Valley Tiny Home
After quarantines and lockdowns became a normal part of life, Teja was looking for a place of his own instead of living with roommates — but when the average cost of a home in San Jose where he lives in over $1 million, there was just no way he could get into the housing market.
‘This screws the sellers:’ BMR owners say city is pushing them to sell at big losses
When Simon and Amy Jansuk won the San Francisco housing lottery for a Below Market Rate unit in 2018, it well and truly felt like winning the lottery. The couple and their two children were able to move from a (literally) toxic rental situation into a home of their own on Valencia Street. They landed the unit for $460,000 and, just like that, gained an elusive foothold in San Francisco real estate.
crowdfundinsider.com
Uphold Fastest Growing Private Company in SF Bay Area
Uphold has been named the fastest-growing private company in the San Francisco Bay area by the SF Business Times. Uphold is a Fintech that leverages blockchain technology for transfers and payments as well as cryptocurrency trading. Based in the UK, Uphold has an SF outpost as it builds upon its $4 billion in transactions, serving just about all countries and currencies, both retail and enterprise services. Uphold offers a white-label service and reportedly is serving over 30 million users.
USGS experts predict when magnitude 7.5 earthquake could hit Bay Area
What are the chances of a bigger quake hitting the Bay Area? And how bad could it be?
beckersasc.com
Kaiser Permanente may convert San Jose hospital into ASC
Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is considering converting a San Jose hospital into an ASC, SiliconValley.com reported Oct. 21. The health system is considering multiple options, the report said. Among them are demolishing the 242,900-square-foot hospital and adding surface parking; decommissioning and vacating it; and repurposing 149,000 square feet for outpatient surgery, with the remainder left vacant.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose earthquake: Bay Area feels 5.1-magnitude quake
SAN JOSE, Calif., - A 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook the Bay Area on Tuesday just past 11:40 a.m. according to the USGS. The epicenter was just east of Seven Trees, a neighborhood of San Jose, California. It was centered along the Calaveras Fault and was described as a "moderate earthquake" by Richard Allen, the director of the Berkeley Seismological Laboratory.
beyondthecreek.com
Bottom Bunk Sneaker House Opens in Downtown Walnut Creek
Thanks to a reader for sending word that the sneaker store Bottom Bunk Sneaker House opened recently in downtown Walnut Creek where Buon Vino used to be. It looks like they sell highly sought after-market sneakers. Only one shoe is displayed, shrink-wrapped, with a QR code that can be scanned for the price. According to their Insta, it was founded by an ex-inmate and is, “focused on providing resources for formerly incarcerated people that are in need of direction.”
Watch: Webcam captures exact moment 5.1 quake shakes northern California
MORGAN HILL, Calif. – The usually serene webcam view of Morgan Hill shook at 11:42 Tuesday morning as the camera filmed the exact moment a 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck just 10 miles away.
98online.com
Cops: Buried car found on property of Silicon Valley home linked to massive SJ fraud case
(From Recordnet.com) ATHERTON — Police are digging into why someone buried a stolen car in the yard of a multimillion-dollar Northern California home linked to one of San Joaquin County’s largest-ever insurance fraud schemes in the 1990s and left unused bags of concrete inside. The convertible Mercedes Benz was discovered Thursday by landscapers in the affluent town of Atherton in Silicon Valley, Atherton Mayor Rick DeGolia said, citing a statement from police.
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake hits San Francisco Bay Area
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck the San Francisco Bay Area late Tuesday morning, rattling buildings and nerves, but thankfully not causing any significant damage or injuries. The temblor struck at 11:42 a.m. about 9 miles from Seven Trees and 12 miles east of San Jose, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A magnitude 3.1 aftershock […]
KTVU FOX 2
Nearly 100,000 Bay Area residents were alerted about earthquake seconds before they felt it
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook much of the Bay Area Tuesday morning. The epicenter was near San Jose. The Governor's Office of Emergency Services says about 90,000 people received an alert on their phones seconds before they felt the quake. The earthquake early warning system is...
calmatters.network
Dublin commission to debate large development including homes, commercial, hotel and possible Topgolf
Dublin could very well see a large-scale development project in one of the city’s last undeveloped areas, pending a key hearing from the Planning Commission on Tuesday before final consideration from the City Council in the near future. SCS, a Bay Area-based development company with properties in Milpitas and...
KTVU FOX 2
Taste of Denmark bakery closing in Oakland after 93 years
One of Oakland's oldest businesses, A Taste of Denmark bakery, announced that it's closing. The 93-year-old bakery on Telegraph Avenue told KTVU they are going out of business soon, and hope customers will come say goodbye.
richmondconfidential.org
Final days for HelloFresh in Richmond, more than 600 workers face layoffs
On Wednesday, HelloFresh will close the Richmond facility it opened in 2015, putting 611 people out of work. For Julio de Leon, a HelloFresh driver for the past three years, the closure means losing income his family needs and having to start over. “I depend on my HelloFresh check. And...
NBC Bay Area
Postal Service Recruiting 500 Employees, Hiring Events Planned
The U.S. Postal Service will be hiring 500 positions in the East Bay as the holiday season approaches. Several hiring events are planned this week and next week, the Postal Service announced in a press release. Positions are available in mail processing, delivery, transportation and maintenance. The jobs could extend...
The Lemon Bowl
Berkeley’s Historic Claremont Club and Spa
With an amazing club and pool, delicious dining options, and located in beautiful Berkeley, California, the Claremont Club and Spa should top your list for next vacation spots. With the world opening up again, I was so excited to be given the opportunity to travel again and visit the amazing...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area animal shelters struggle to meet adoption goals amid growing service demands
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A partially pandemic-fueled problem is affecting animal shelters across the Bay Area and nation. The result has shelters at or near 100% capacity. "If you go through any of the kennels you’ll see the dogs jumping and barking and being very aggravated," said Erin Cizan, senior public representative for San Jose Animal Care & Services.
NBC Bay Area
What to Know: Toll Express Lanes on Bay Area Freeways
As workers return to the office, there's something different on the morning commute. While a lot of people were working from home for the last two years, some workers were using that time to finish up a big change to Highway 101. Where there used to be carpool lanes, now the Bay Area's newest express lanes give drivers the choice to fly past the traffic for a price.
