His LEGAL Sillicon Valley Tiny Home

After quarantines and lockdowns became a normal part of life, Teja was looking for a place of his own instead of living with roommates — but when the average cost of a home in San Jose where he lives in over $1 million, there was just no way he could get into the housing market.
SAN JOSE, CA
Mission Local

‘This screws the sellers:’ BMR owners say city is pushing them to sell at big losses

When Simon and Amy Jansuk won the San Francisco housing lottery for a Below Market Rate unit in 2018, it well and truly felt like winning the lottery. The couple and their two children were able to move from a (literally) toxic rental situation into a home of their own on Valencia Street. They landed the unit for $460,000 and, just like that, gained an elusive foothold in San Francisco real estate.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
crowdfundinsider.com

Uphold Fastest Growing Private Company in SF Bay Area

Uphold has been named the fastest-growing private company in the San Francisco Bay area by the SF Business Times. Uphold is a Fintech that leverages blockchain technology for transfers and payments as well as cryptocurrency trading. Based in the UK, Uphold has an SF outpost as it builds upon its $4 billion in transactions, serving just about all countries and currencies, both retail and enterprise services. Uphold offers a white-label service and reportedly is serving over 30 million users.
beckersasc.com

Kaiser Permanente may convert San Jose hospital into ASC

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is considering converting a San Jose hospital into an ASC, SiliconValley.com reported Oct. 21. The health system is considering multiple options, the report said. Among them are demolishing the 242,900-square-foot hospital and adding surface parking; decommissioning and vacating it; and repurposing 149,000 square feet for outpatient surgery, with the remainder left vacant.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose earthquake: Bay Area feels 5.1-magnitude quake

SAN JOSE, Calif., - A 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook the Bay Area on Tuesday just past 11:40 a.m. according to the USGS. The epicenter was just east of Seven Trees, a neighborhood of San Jose, California. It was centered along the Calaveras Fault and was described as a "moderate earthquake" by Richard Allen, the director of the Berkeley Seismological Laboratory.
SAN JOSE, CA
beyondthecreek.com

Bottom Bunk Sneaker House Opens in Downtown Walnut Creek

Thanks to a reader for sending word that the sneaker store Bottom Bunk Sneaker House opened recently in downtown Walnut Creek where Buon Vino used to be. It looks like they sell highly sought after-market sneakers. Only one shoe is displayed, shrink-wrapped, with a QR code that can be scanned for the price. According to their Insta, it was founded by an ex-inmate and is, “focused on providing resources for formerly incarcerated people that are in need of direction.”
98online.com

Cops: Buried car found on property of Silicon Valley home linked to massive SJ fraud case

(From Recordnet.com) ATHERTON — Police are digging into why someone buried a stolen car in the yard of a multimillion-dollar Northern California home linked to one of San Joaquin County’s largest-ever insurance fraud schemes in the 1990s and left unused bags of concrete inside. The convertible Mercedes Benz was discovered Thursday by landscapers in the affluent town of Atherton in Silicon Valley, Atherton Mayor Rick DeGolia said, citing a statement from police.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake hits San Francisco Bay Area

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck the San Francisco Bay Area late Tuesday morning, rattling buildings and nerves, but thankfully not causing any significant damage or injuries. The temblor struck at 11:42 a.m. about 9 miles from Seven Trees and 12 miles east of San Jose, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A magnitude 3.1 aftershock […]
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Postal Service Recruiting 500 Employees, Hiring Events Planned

The U.S. Postal Service will be hiring 500 positions in the East Bay as the holiday season approaches. Several hiring events are planned this week and next week, the Postal Service announced in a press release. Positions are available in mail processing, delivery, transportation and maintenance. The jobs could extend...
OAKLAND, CA
The Lemon Bowl

Berkeley’s Historic Claremont Club and Spa

With an amazing club and pool, delicious dining options, and located in beautiful Berkeley, California, the Claremont Club and Spa should top your list for next vacation spots. With the world opening up again, I was so excited to be given the opportunity to travel again and visit the amazing...
BERKELEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

What to Know: Toll Express Lanes on Bay Area Freeways

As workers return to the office, there's something different on the morning commute. While a lot of people were working from home for the last two years, some workers were using that time to finish up a big change to Highway 101. Where there used to be carpool lanes, now the Bay Area's newest express lanes give drivers the choice to fly past the traffic for a price.

