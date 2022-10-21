ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Now It’s Raining Mud in Minnesota?

We're used to rain, snow, sleet, and hail but now there's actual mud falling from the sky in Minnesota?. Mother Nature has been known to throw a lot at us here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, right? I mean, one of the nice features of living in Minnesota is the fact that we get to experience four distinct weather seasons every year. (Heck, sometimes every WEEK.)
MINNESOTA STATE
It’s Dumping Season In Minnesota

Relationships are extremely difficult. They require a lot of time and effort and both people must be fully committed to making it work. The moment that one person checks out is probably the beginning of the end for that couple. Breaking up with someone sucks because of all of that...
MINNESOTA STATE
This Minnesota Town Is The Most Haunted In The Midwest

It’s pretty much the most haunted town in the Midwest per capita. Check out the 2022 Southeast Minnesota Halloween Guide at the bottom of this story for information on corn mazes, haunted houses, and other attractions and events happening this October. One thing you might want to add to you Halloween "to-do" list is a trip to the most haunted town in the Midwest.
MANTORVILLE, MN
The Unusual Things Minnesota Pet-Owners Do When We Leave Our Pets Home Alone

For most of us in Minnesota, our pets are a beloved part of our families-- and we do some interesting things for them when we head out the door and leave them home alone. One of the more pronounced changes brought about when we were all spending a lot of time at home during the early stages of the pandemic was the increase in pet adoptions. But now that many of us have headed back to work in person in Minnesota (at least some of the time), those pets are now spending some serious time home alone.
MINNESOTA STATE
About 37 Million Popular Cleaning Products Sold In Minnesota Recalled

If you are looking for your favorite cleaning product on store shelves in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, or Wisconsin and you can't find it, there is a very good chance that it was part of a huge recall. Clorox has recalled about 37 million cleaning products due to the possibility of harmful bacteria in the product that could cause a serious infection that could require medical treatment.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota’s Most Expensive Home Costs Selling For $15 Million

If you have $15,000,000+, you can buy this cozy little lake cottage, and live in the most comfortable comfort right on the lake!. With all the windows, and the decks right outside so many rooms, this home is Mood Lake, 100%! It has five bedrooms, 6 full and 1 partial bathroom, and a lot of spacious rooms for relaxing, cooking, etc. On 2.89 acres you get a home with 9,016 square feet!
MINNESOTA STATE
The Most Unique Place You Can Now Get a Free Caribou Coffee In Minnesota

Caribou Coffee locations can be found all over Minnesota, but there's one place you probably haven't a cup of Caribou Coffee...yet. Caribou Coffee is a proud Minnesota company, having been founded here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes by John and Kim Puckett 30 years ago in 1992. The Caribou website says their corporate headquarters and roastery are still here in the North Star State, though there are over 700 Caribou locations across the world, and you can get Caribou products in all 50 states.
MINNESOTA STATE
Would You Stay at This Haunted Hotel in Southeast Minnesota?

There is a hotel in southeast Minnesota that couples often book when they are seeking a romantic getaway. It is a beautiful place that was built way back in 1875. The historic hotel sits next to the Mississippi River and has 67 Victorian rooms and a really great restaurant available for guests.
Mitchell Tenpenny + Meghan Patrick Tie the Knot in Tennessee Farm Wedding

Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick are married. The two country arists tied the knot on Sunday (Oct. 23) at a friend's farm in Tennessee, according to People. The couple opted for rustic, autumnal themes on their big day: Patrick wore custom snakeskin boots with a flowing, bohemian Rue de Seine dress, while her bridal party was decked out in an array of blue, sienna and chocolate brown tones. Meanwhile, the groomsmen wore matching white cowboy hats and boutonnières crafted from bird feathers harvested by the bride herself. For his look, Tenpenny opted for a bolo tie, green jacket and jeans.
TENNESSEE STATE
Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

