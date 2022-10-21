Cedar Rapids, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Cedar Rapids.
The Oskaloosa High School football team will have a game with Xavier High School on October 21, 2022, 14:45:00.
Oskaloosa High School
Xavier High School
October 21, 2022
14:45:00
Freshman Football
The Linn-Mar High School football team will have a game with Prairie High School on October 21, 2022, 15:00:00.
Linn-Mar High School
Prairie High School
October 21, 2022
15:00:00
Sophomore Football
