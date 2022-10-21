ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Cedar Rapids, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 5 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Cedar Rapids.

The Oskaloosa High School football team will have a game with Xavier High School on October 21, 2022, 14:45:00.

Oskaloosa High School
Xavier High School
October 21, 2022
14:45:00
Freshman Football

The Linn-Mar High School football team will have a game with Prairie High School on October 21, 2022, 15:00:00.

Linn-Mar High School
Prairie High School
October 21, 2022
15:00:00
Sophomore Football

KCRG.com

Monthly food box giveaway held in Cedar Rapids

Show You Care: 9-year-old pageant participant gives back with food drive. In this 'Show You Care Spotlight,' KCRG-TV9's Emily Schrad shows us how a nine-year-old is helping the community. Updated: 2 hours ago. Homecoming kicked off this weekend at the University of Iowa with two new events, the Hawks Run...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Cedar Rapids Schools Chief Noreen Bush Has Passed Away

Noreen Bush, the first female superintendent of the Cedar Rapids Community School District has passed away. According to KCRG, a statement from officials in the district read:. We will miss her caring soul, delightful spirit, and strong dedication to the Cedar Rapids Community School District. Noreen led the Cedar Rapids Community School District with compassion for every learner and strength in making important decisions. She was admirably known for her leadership and hard work, along with her caring smile and laughter that flowed to all who were blessed to know her.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Chase begins in Dubuque, ends in Wisconsin

Show You Care: 9-year-old pageant participant gives back with food drive. In this 'Show You Care Spotlight,' KCRG-TV9's Emily Schrad shows us how a nine-year-old is helping the community. Bush kept working hard for Cedar Rapids Schools amid cancer fight. Updated: 6 hours ago. Bush, oversaw the district during some...
DUBUQUE, IA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Iowa

What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Iowa

If you happen to live in Iowa and you also happen to love eating seafood, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Cedar Falls Man Busted For Marijuana Growing Operation

A Cedar Falls man got busted for growing a different type of crop in his home. The legalization of weed has been a hot topic over the past few years. In the Hawkeye State, the use of marijuana both recreationally and medically is illegal. CBD on the other hand can limitedly be used legally by registered patients.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
98.1 KHAK

A Cedar Rapids Restaurant Has a New Name and New Menu

Earlier this year, we found out that Vito's on 42nd, located at 4100 River Ridge Dr NE in Cedar Rapids, was being taken over by new owners. Those new owners, Jeff Beer and Kevin Flanagan, got to work updating the restaurant and reopened it as Flano's on 42nd this past spring. Just a few months later, the restaurant is being rebranded again, this time as The Pines Pizza & Pub.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa City Fire Department responds to historic house fire

This is an ongoing report. Check back for updates. The Iowa City Fire Department responded to a house fire on Sunday morning at 1011 Woodlawn Ave. More than five Iowa City fire trucks responded to the historic residence at around 9 a.m. Because of the duration of the fire, Iowa City fire responders called in trucks from the Solon Fire Department for support.
IOWA CITY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Cattle operation fined for stockpiling manure, contaminating creek

A central Iowa cattle confinement stockpiled manure outside that was repeatedly washed by rain into a nearby creek over the course of about a year, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. PSL Cattle began operating southeast of Grinnell in 2017 with a total capacity of about 1,900 cattle, DNR records show. In November […] The post Cattle operation fined for stockpiling manure, contaminating creek appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
GRINNELL, IA
Daily Iowan

One person killed after reports of shots fired near Van Buren and College Streets

There were reports of shots fired early Sunday morning near Van Buren and College Streets, according to a Hawk Alert sent out at 2:06 a.m. One person was shot and killed. Iowa City police reported that they responded to shots fired in an alley at the H-Bar, located at 220 S. Van Buren St. at around 1:59 a.m. They found one victim, an adult male, with a gunshot wound.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

More than a dozen fire departments respond to large fire near West Liberty

Multiple fire departments fought a large field fire that spread to multiple buildings near West Liberty Friday night. West Liberty firefighters tell KCJJ they were dispatched to a field fire near Bayfield Road at 2:15 Friday afternoon. The fire quickly grew, leading to a total of 14 surrounding fire departments being sent to the scene. Among those responding included Muscatine, West Branch, Nichols, Wilton, Durant, Atalissa, Wapello, Tipton, Montpelier, Conesville, Columbus Junction, and Fruitland.
WEST LIBERTY, IA
KCJJ

Search warrant at Coralville residence results in arrest of Chicagoland man

Coralville police arrested a suburban Chicago man Monday after finding a stolen weapon at a 20th Avenue residence. According to the arrest report, a search warrant was executed around 4:45pm. Prior to entering the residence, officers reportedly observed 24-year-old Van Shawn Turman of Country Club Hills Illinois throwing a plastic bag on the roof. The bag was located, and a 9mm pistol was found inside.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCJJ

North Liberty man charged with threatening former co worker

A North Liberty man was taken into custody after threatening a former co-worker earlier in the month. According to the arrest report, 26-year-old Alan Joynes of Kansas Avenue previously worked at the Car-X location on Waterfront Drive. He went there the morning of October 7th, entered the auto-shop area and began threatening a former co-worker. Joynes allegedly called the victim vulgar names and threatened to assault them. He reportedly got within striking distance of the victim and lunged twice at them, placing them in fear.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

A Fancy New Steakhouse is Opening Soon in Cedar Rapids [PHOTOS]

A brand new Cedar Rapids restaurant is now accepting reservations!. Thanks to a new Facebook post, we now know that a new eatery called Midtown Reserve is getting ready to open its doors in Cedar Rapids. The restaurant is located at 319 7th Street, which is the same building that another new restaurant, Tipsy Tomato, is set to open in.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City Police investigate nightclub homicide

Iowa City Police are investigating a homicide outside a nightclub near downtown. According to an ICPD news release, officers were called to H Bar on South Van Buren Street just after 2:00 Sunday morning for a report of six gunshots in the alley. A Hawkalert was sent out by the University of Iowa warning the public to avoid the area.
IOWA CITY, IA
B102.7

This Iowa Restaurant Has One of the Best Breakfasts in U.S.

Sometimes all you really need to get you through the day is a good, hearty, tasty breakfast. It doesn't need to be anything fancy, just filling and delicious. According to one new list, one of the best 'first meal of the day' experiences you can have is at an Iowa restaurant that's been slinging some of the best breakfast grub for more than 85 years.
IOWA CITY, IA
