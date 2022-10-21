Fatal shooting under investigation in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Thursday night in Orange County.
Deputies around 7:45 p.m. responded to the 6700 block of Stardust Lane for a car crash. Inside the vehicle, deputies found an adult male who had been shot, according to a news release.
The shooting victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The investigation is still in the early stages. No further information was immediately available.
See a map of the scene below:
