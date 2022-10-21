ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fatal shooting under investigation in Orange County

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
 5 days ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Thursday night in Orange County.

Deputies around 7:45 p.m. responded to the 6700 block of Stardust Lane for a car crash. Inside the vehicle, deputies found an adult male who had been shot, according to a news release.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is still in the early stages. No further information was immediately available.

Channel 9 reporter Ashley Edlund is on the scene gathering more details. She’ll report what she knows LIVE at 10 and 11 on WFTV Tonight.

See a map of the scene below:

