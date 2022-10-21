The world of marketing has changed a lot in the past few years. With the advent of new technology and social media, businesses have an easier time reaching out to customers. That being said, we’re still far from the days when businesses could easily market their products without any online presence. Succeeding in today’s competitive market means offering your target audience something more than just a mere sales pitch. A good marketing campaign should have a clear objective and be tied directly to that objective. By integrating QR codes into your marketing strategy, you can instantly connect with potential customers who are on the move and also be hands-on with technology if they happen to own a scanner app on their phones like Google Maps or Waze.

