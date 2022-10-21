LiveArt Meta-morphic Public Sale will launch on October 24th, with support from top NFT Marketplace and Blue Chip Communities

Flipper Investments is a leading Louisiana-based real estate company proficient in buying a house as is, with a quick cash offer and zero obligations!. Simplified for the layman, when a real estate agent lists an ”as is” home sale, it means the homeowner is selling the home in its current condition, and will make no repairs or improvements before the sale (or negotiate with the buyer for any credits to fund these fix-its). The term “as is” is rarely tacked on a property sales listing that’s perfect and move-in ready. On the contrary, people often sell as-is homes that are in disrepair, because the homeowners or other sellers can’t afford to fix these flaws before selling (which would help them sell the home for a higher price).

