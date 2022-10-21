Read full article on original website
Related
Shomool, the US-based biotech company, introduces the first comprehensive non-invasive test for Autosomal Recessive Disorders; closes a Seed fund round
Delaware, USA – Shomool, a US-based Biotech firm with a presence in KSA, becomes the first to provide comprehensive Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing for Autosomal Recessive Disorders that helps detect diseases like cystic fibrosis, sickle cell anemia, and Tay-Sachs disease among many others in babies during early pregnancy. Shomool has recently closed a seed fund round to help amplify the company’s innovative technology’s reach.
Arabic Educational NFT Program Launched By Family Consultant Naouel Mekid
A new NFT training pass has been launched by Coach Naouel Mekid, the family consultant and trainer. It is the first NFT training program for educational purpose in the Arab world using the Arabic language. Coach Naouel Mekid is highly regarded for her strategic education for children between 5 and...
CUI & SOI Coatings Market to Witness a Healthy Growth of US$ 2.3 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.7%- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
“Browse 270 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 207 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) & Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Market””. Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI) & Spray-on Insulation (SOI) Coatings Market by Type (Epoxy, Acrylic, Silicone, and Others), End-Use Industry Oil & Gas,...
To bring Innovation in Streaming, T2K Pronto is set to release in 2023
T2K Pronto is a streaming network company that helps upcoming talents and like-minded people share and develop their ideas. Like-minded people who want to thrive in their respective industries need a network or way to communicate with each other so they can help out in any project and share ideas that can prove successful. T2K Pronto is set to launch a streaming network that will provide young entrepreneurs, filmmakers, and music pioneers with a network to help engage in healthy communication and develop their ideas.
ET Leadership Excellence Award for Ruchi Rathor, CEO of Payomatix Technologies
On August 22, 2022, in New Delhi, Ruchi Rathor was honored for her outstanding contributions to the development of Payomatix Technologies. Ruchi Rathor, the founder of Payomatix Technologies Private Limited, took a risk by entering the payments sector to revolutionize the industry. Since then, Payomatix has collaborated with many payment processing companies such as Wirecard, Paysafe, Elavon, and Nuvi, among others. Payomatix is present all over the world, from Latin America to Africa, Europe to Asia, and they are attempting to establish themselves in India after finding success elsewhere.
DeFi Board Options Exchange (DBOE) Enhances Compliance to Strengthen Consumer and Investor Confidence
Singapore – Oct. 24, 2022 – The DeFi Board Options Exchange (DBOE) announced today that it will enhance its compliance to build stronger consumer and investor confidence for trading crypto options and other derivatives instruments on its decentralized exchange by leveraging Chainalysis’ solutions and expertise. Chainalysis is the blockchain data platform used by law enforcement, financial institutions and cryptocurrency businesses globally, and will support DBOE on its compliance journey and in meeting regulatory standards for Know Your Transaction (KYT), Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Terrorist Financing (TF).
METAFLARE has completed the relevant authorization of “Huo Shi” 3D digital virtual human under Wanma Holdings
METAFLARE Future World completes the relevant authorization of the copyright of “Huo Shi” 3D digital virtual human under Wanma Holdings 06928.HK (Tomo Holdings) in the form of a blockchain smart contract. METAFLARE uses the IP image of “Fire Show” in the ecology of the future world. The usage...
Red Star Immigration: A unique consultant for study and tourism visas
Red Star Immigration is an online website that provides detailed and up to date blogs about travelling abroad. The website provides information on visa requirements, funding options, advice, and counsel needed to start studying abroad. They provide comprehensive subject guides and study destination guides that help students choose what and where to study.
The American Institute of Health Science and Technology Exhibit a Great Range of Competencies in Providing Students with The Top-Notch, Career-Focused Education in The Healthcare Industry.
October 24, 2022 – The American Institute of Health Science and Technology, a great institute that provides students with the top-notch, career-focused education they need to succeed in their allied health careers, proudly announces their Medical Assistant Course Virginia and EKG Technician Training in Virginia. These courses offer students the best possible career-focused education with the allied health training they need to succeed in their jobs and also gives them the chance to change their future and strive to better their lives as well as the lives of others by going into the healthcare industry.
Financial Leadership, another corporate training program by Appleton Greene & Co
The average tenure of a CFO has dropped from five to three years in the last five years. There are two significant reasons for the shorter term of CFOs. First, the tenure for CEOs has also shortened, and new CEOs frequently look to a CFO of their choosing. A second factor is the companies looking for a particular CFO type based on their business situation. When the situation changes, there is a desire to change the CFO to meet the new position. If the strategy is growth, you need a growth strategy. If you need to contain cost, you need a cost-cutting CFO.
Bionime RIGHTEST iFree CGM – An Innovative mini device and eco solution to better Health
Keeping track of your glucose level is troublesome when using a manual glucose monitoring device. Pricking your finger and testing it timely consumes a lot of time and is hectic. Due to advancements in the medicinal industry, science has found an ideal solution for you. It is the Bionime CGM...
How to Use Free Classified Ads to Grow Any Business
Classified Ads are a great way to reach the target audience. They’re inexpensive, effective, and simple to set up. – Low cost: Classified ads are more affordable than other forms of advertising. – Targeted: Classified ads allow you to reach customers in your area or customers with similar interests...
Workplace Safety Market Major Impacting Facts, Prominent Investment, Future Scenarios, Growth And Forecast 2027
“IBM (US), Honeywell (US), 3M (US), Hexagon AB (Sweden), Microsoft (US), Bosch (Germany), Cority (Canada), Wolters Kluwer (The Netherlands), Intelex (Canada), HCL Technologies (India), HSI (US), Vector Solutions (US), INX Software (UK), Arventa (Australia), AWS (US), Hitachi Solutions (Japan), Damotech (Canada), EcoOnline (Norway), Atheer (US), Kinetic (US).”. Workplace Safety Market...
Finland Citizens Now Able to Apply for New Zealand Visa
New Zealand visa services are now available for Finland citizens. With our online portals, image management, document storage and file format conversion services, you can easily apply for a New Zealand visa. We offer competitive rates and fast turnaround times, so you can get your visa as soon as possible. Contact us today to get started.
Global Flyer Distribution – A One-Stop-Shop For Professional Flyer Distribution Service With Fast Turnaround And Unbeatable Price In the USA
Global Flyer Distribution is the leading flyer and door hanger printing and distribution provider in the USA to target potential customers and help businesses stand out in the market. The craze for flyers, door hangers, and brochures is ever-increasing in the USA owing to their convenience, vibrancy, and information. They...
CheapPanel boosts brands and businesses by providing powerful tools and services.
CheapPanel promotes brands and helps businesses overcome organic challenges with its powerful digital campaigns and services. California – October 24, 2022 – Social media services are crucial to a company’s success. Few would disagree that natural growth is the ideal strategy for success on social media, but others might argue that it can be difficult and time-consuming. Working with companies like CheapPanel could be a way for businesses to overcome the difficulty of organic growth.
WagyuWeTrust is bringing high-quality Wholesale-priced meat to global customers
WagyuWeTrust is a global supplier of Japanese Wagyu beef. WagyuWeTrust is a European company that offers the finest marble cuts of Japanese Wagyu cattle. It has one mission – to increase access to Wagyu for every Tom, Dick, and Harry, not to mention, Mary, Jane, and Sally. At the core of our vision is to be the most trusted source for premium Wagyu beef online. One of the most outstanding elements of the Japanese Wagyu steaks business is their Wagyu We Trust Wholesale.
XLR8 Delta – The Online Store for Premium Top-Quality Delta 8 Products
XLR8 is the online destination for premium quality Delta 8 products. Get high quality products at the most affordable price. There are thousands of buyers and resellers who look for premium-quality products because they are a must for a pain-free and stress-free life. Introducing XLR8 Delta, the newly launched store that offers a wide variety of stress relief products that include edibles, cigarettes, oils, and gummies. The online store offers premium Delta 8 products.
Terry Pierce Marketing Launches Product that Helps Organizations Get Free Ad Funding
This company shows online advertisers how to get $10,000 worth of Google ad credits for free. Online advertising is a great way to locally or globally promote the values and services of any organization or business. After all, billions of users search for brands that reflect their advocacies and needs. In addition to that, the events in the past years made it clear that online ad spaces are more relevant, real-time, and useful now than ever. Fortunately, one popular search engine offers free ad spending worth $10,000 per month to organizations, allowing them to promote their services or branded products to support their advocacies.
Zenith Clipping Reinvents Photo Retouching Services For The 21st Century Photographers & Advertising Agencies
The leading photo editing company is redefining the standards of excellence and efficiency in the industry with its colossal team of photoshop professionals that allows it expertly process up to 5000 images per day. October 24th, 2022 – Bangladesh-based photo editing company, Zenith Clipping, is reinventing photo retouching services for...
