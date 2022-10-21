ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USF poll: DeSantis, Rubio lead in favorability ratings among Floridians

The University of South Florida conducted a statewide survey of 600 Floridians to measure public opinion around the upcoming general election in November. The poll asked about important issues heading into the election, favorability ratings of candidates for Florida governor and senate, presidential/gubernatorial job approval, and perceptions of the Democratic and Republican parties.
Trial over Georgia’s law banning abortions begins in Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A trial to determine whether Georgia can continue to ban abortion as early as six weeks into a pregnancy began in an Atlanta courtroom Monday. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney scheduled two days of testimony in a lawsuit filed by the ACLU and a group of physicians and reproductive healthcare advocates that seeks to strike down the law on multiple grounds, including that it violates the Georgia Constitution’s right to privacy and liberty by "forcing pregnancy and childbirth upon countless Georgians."
Georgia fugitive wanted on 10 felonies, captured in Florida

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A fugitive who was wanted out of Georgia was tracked down in Flagler County and now faces more felony charges after stealing from a Florida campground, deputies said. Deputies arrested 21-year-old Jerrod D. Oats of Jacksonville, along with a female companion, on Monday at 10 p.m....
Florida man wins $5M from lottery Scratch-Off game

MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A Tallahassee man is $5 million richer after he claimed the top prize from a Scratch-Off game, according to Florida Lottery officials. Keven Heald, 61, of Mount Dora, won $5 million from a $20 Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game. Heald chose to receive his winnings as a...
Central Florida high school volleyball team one of the best in state

Horizon High School has only been in existence for two years. But the Hawks volleyball team already looks like it's been a powerhouse for a long time. "It's an interesting challenge that I sorta looked forward to," said Head Coach Ernest Rittenhouse. "Coming to the brand new school when it first opens, because you get to create the culture from scratch. Fortunately, we had players in each position, not tons of players and not incredible depth, especially the first year, but bit by bit, more kids coming to the school, we get more depth."
Salesman accused of stealing dog from Florida home, attempting to send it to shelter

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. - An Alabama salesman is accused of stealing a dog from a Central Florida home and attempting to send it to a shelter. Ethan Morales, 19, of Alabama was reportedly walking through a neighborhood in Rockledge conducting door-to-door sales, when a Jack Russell mix dog ran up to him from the owner's front yard on Oct. 20, according to an arrest affidavit.
Orlando Weather Forecast: Mostly sunny skies across Central Florida Monday

Today's high: 84 degrees | Tonight's low: 63 degrees | Rain: NONE. Main weather concerns: We have a great Monday in store across Central Florida. Mostly sunny skies will dominate with afternoon highs in the low to mid-80s across the area. Unlikely rain chances across the interior, aside from a few coastal showers.
