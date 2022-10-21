Horizon High School has only been in existence for two years. But the Hawks volleyball team already looks like it's been a powerhouse for a long time. "It's an interesting challenge that I sorta looked forward to," said Head Coach Ernest Rittenhouse. "Coming to the brand new school when it first opens, because you get to create the culture from scratch. Fortunately, we had players in each position, not tons of players and not incredible depth, especially the first year, but bit by bit, more kids coming to the school, we get more depth."

FLORIDA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO