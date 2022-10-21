Read full article on original website
Related
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Wednesday, Oct. 26
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Oct. 26
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Harassment, Oct. 25, Shoshone Avenue, GPD. An 85-year-old woman called the police around...
county17.com
New Walk-in Clinic doctor announced at Campbell County Health
GILLETTE, Wyo. – There’s a new physician at the Walk-in Clinic, Campbell County Health announced Tuesday. Dr. James Griggs joined CCH at the end of September, after making a long-awaited move to the Gillette area from Florida with his family, per an Oct. 25 release. “I kind of...
county17.com
Library board votes 4-1 to change mission statement, drop association with ALA
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County Public Library System Board of Directors approved in a 4-1 vote a statement tonight that it will no longer be associated with The American Library Association, or ALA. The ALA was founded in October 1876. Its mission is “to provide leadership for the development,...
county17.com
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (10/25/2022)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Tuesday, Oct. 25:. At 3:12 a.m. to Sandcreek Court for an emergency medical response. At 3:57 a.m. to Logger Road for an emergency medical response. At 1:03 p.m. to the 2700 block of South Douglas...
county17.com
C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Oct. 24
GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). DWUI, Oct. 23, Flying J, CCSO. Deputies stopped a 2006 GMC Sierra that...
county17.com
Campbell school board to discuss veterans’ project, ACT prep and more tonight
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Campbell County School District Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Oct. 25 to discuss the Veterans’ Project. The meeting will be held in the Rocky Point Room at the Educational Services Center, 1000 W. Eighth St., Gillette, an Oct. 20 memo from Clerk/Assistant Treasurer Joseph Lawrence said.
county17.com
Gillette Salvation Army director: ‘We’re pretty much out of food’
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Salvation Army’s local branch, at 620 North Hwy 14-16 N., Gillette, is trying to keep its shelves full for Campbell County people in need. Gillette Salvation Army Director Jennifer Nell Hartung said Oct. 19 that supply chain challenges and a shortage of donations have hit the organization hard.
county17.com
Campbell school board approves calendars for upcoming 2 school years
GILLETTE, Wyo — The Campbell County School District Board approved calendars for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 school years tonight at its board meeting. Deputy Superintendent Kirby Eisenhauer presented two options per year to the board. He said administrators recommended Option B for 2023-2024 and Option A for 2024-2025. The...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Oct. 24
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
First Skilled Nursing Facility for Veterans In Wyoming Opens in Buffalo, Despite Location Controversy
Governor Gordon celebrated the opening of Wyoming's first skilled nursing facility for Veterans on Thursday, participating in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly-constructed Veterans Home of Wyoming. The facility was constructed in Buffalo, Wyoming after a tense back-and-forth between lawmakers in 2019. In February of 2019, Tom Morton with K2...
county17.com
Monday snow causes multiple vehicle crashes
GILLETTE, Wyo. – The first snowstorm of the season caught more than one Gillette driver by surprise Monday with multiple crashes, no injuries, and thousands of dollars in damage reported, police say. Between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Oct. 24, Gillette police officers responded to three weather-related crashes,...
county17.com
Obituary: Marlene Jean Wolfe
Marlene Jean Wolfe: November 18, 1954 – October 19, 2022. Marlene Jean Wolfe, age 67, passed away October 20, 2022 at her home. She was born November 18, 1954 in Gillette, Wyoming to Sam and Betty Wolfe. She got her GED and later went on to college and got a degree in history. She was a substitute teacher for a short time and then became a bus driver in Upton, Wyoming. She was also a bartender in Upton and Rozet. For the last ten years she worked for SGS as a Field Supervisor. She loved the outdoors and loved working with horses.
cowboystatedaily.com
Another Wyoming County GOP Snubs Primary Winner In Favor Of Write-In
SUNDANCE – One of the Wyoming Legislature’s longest-serving members is challenging efforts within the Crook County Republic Party to support other candidates ahead of the party’s own primary winners. Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, is in line to be the next Wyoming Senate president, but first will...
county17.com
Campbell County average gas price down 7 cents as nation’s price falls 9 cents
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the U.S. and in Campbell County fell for the second week in a row, with the local drop coming in just short of the 9.3 cent national drop, according to price tracker GasBuddy. Driven by declines...
county17.com
Warming trend headed toward the weekend begins
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Despite passing low pressure today, Campbell County will begin a warming trend that will last through the weekend and quite possibly to Halloween. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, has forecast a high today of 46 degrees under increasing clouds as a Pacific low passes through. Wind chill values early on could be as low as 20 degrees. Winds should come from the south at 7 to 11 mph with gusts to 20 mph.
county17.com
Snow to descend on Gillette Sunday afternoon
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Rain forecast for northeastern Wyoming will likely turn to snow before noon on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. As of Oct. 22, there is a 30% chance of precipitation tonight that will gradually increase to 90% for all of Sunday, Oct. 23, with breezy conditions and temperatures dipping into the mid-30s, per NWS.
county17.com
Snow, wind this morning to give way to sunny skies
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Snow has been impacting northeastern Wyoming overnight, and it’s expected to continue through about 11 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place now through noon, during which patchy blowing snow is expected. Winds...
Comments / 0