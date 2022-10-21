ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrests, Arraignments for Wednesday, Oct. 26

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
C17 Crime Clips for Wednesday, Oct. 26

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Harassment, Oct. 25, Shoshone Avenue, GPD. An 85-year-old woman called the police around...
New Walk-in Clinic doctor announced at Campbell County Health

GILLETTE, Wyo. – There’s a new physician at the Walk-in Clinic, Campbell County Health announced Tuesday. Dr. James Griggs joined CCH at the end of September, after making a long-awaited move to the Gillette area from Florida with his family, per an Oct. 25 release. “I kind of...
Campbell County Fire Dept. Report (10/25/2022)

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Tuesday, Oct. 25:. At 3:12 a.m. to Sandcreek Court for an emergency medical response. At 3:57 a.m. to Logger Road for an emergency medical response. At 1:03 p.m. to the 2700 block of South Douglas...
C17 Crime Clips for Monday, Oct. 24

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). DWUI, Oct. 23, Flying J, CCSO. Deputies stopped a 2006 GMC Sierra that...
Gillette Salvation Army director: ‘We’re pretty much out of food’

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Salvation Army’s local branch, at 620 North Hwy 14-16 N., Gillette, is trying to keep its shelves full for Campbell County people in need. Gillette Salvation Army Director Jennifer Nell Hartung said Oct. 19 that supply chain challenges and a shortage of donations have hit the organization hard.
Campbell school board approves calendars for upcoming 2 school years

GILLETTE, Wyo — The Campbell County School District Board approved calendars for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 school years tonight at its board meeting. Deputy Superintendent Kirby Eisenhauer presented two options per year to the board. He said administrators recommended Option B for 2023-2024 and Option A for 2024-2025. The...
Arrests, Arraignments for Monday, Oct. 24

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Monday snow causes multiple vehicle crashes

GILLETTE, Wyo. – The first snowstorm of the season caught more than one Gillette driver by surprise Monday with multiple crashes, no injuries, and thousands of dollars in damage reported, police say. Between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Oct. 24, Gillette police officers responded to three weather-related crashes,...
Obituary: Marlene Jean Wolfe

Marlene Jean Wolfe: November 18, 1954 – October 19, 2022. Marlene Jean Wolfe, age 67, passed away October 20, 2022 at her home. She was born November 18, 1954 in Gillette, Wyoming to Sam and Betty Wolfe. She got her GED and later went on to college and got a degree in history. She was a substitute teacher for a short time and then became a bus driver in Upton, Wyoming. She was also a bartender in Upton and Rozet. For the last ten years she worked for SGS as a Field Supervisor. She loved the outdoors and loved working with horses.
Another Wyoming County GOP Snubs Primary Winner In Favor Of Write-In

SUNDANCE – One of the Wyoming Legislature’s longest-serving members is challenging efforts within the Crook County Republic Party to support other candidates ahead of the party’s own primary winners. Sen. Ogden Driskill, R-Devils Tower, is in line to be the next Wyoming Senate president, but first will...
Warming trend headed toward the weekend begins

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Despite passing low pressure today, Campbell County will begin a warming trend that will last through the weekend and quite possibly to Halloween. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, has forecast a high today of 46 degrees under increasing clouds as a Pacific low passes through. Wind chill values early on could be as low as 20 degrees. Winds should come from the south at 7 to 11 mph with gusts to 20 mph.
Snow to descend on Gillette Sunday afternoon

GILLETTE, Wyo. – Rain forecast for northeastern Wyoming will likely turn to snow before noon on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. As of Oct. 22, there is a 30% chance of precipitation tonight that will gradually increase to 90% for all of Sunday, Oct. 23, with breezy conditions and temperatures dipping into the mid-30s, per NWS.
Snow, wind this morning to give way to sunny skies

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Snow has been impacting northeastern Wyoming overnight, and it’s expected to continue through about 11 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place now through noon, during which patchy blowing snow is expected. Winds...
