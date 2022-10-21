Marlene Jean Wolfe: November 18, 1954 – October 19, 2022. Marlene Jean Wolfe, age 67, passed away October 20, 2022 at her home. She was born November 18, 1954 in Gillette, Wyoming to Sam and Betty Wolfe. She got her GED and later went on to college and got a degree in history. She was a substitute teacher for a short time and then became a bus driver in Upton, Wyoming. She was also a bartender in Upton and Rozet. For the last ten years she worked for SGS as a Field Supervisor. She loved the outdoors and loved working with horses.

