For ‘Tristan and Isolde,’ Seattle Opera brings back a star soprano
For two decades, soprano Mary Elizabeth Williams has been an audience favorite at Seattle Opera — starting in 2001, when she was chosen for the Young Artists Program at age 24. Now the Milan-based performer is starring in Wagner’s Tristan and Isolde (through Oct. 29). “[It’s] my first Wagner, my first Isolde, my first lead in a German opera,” she notes. It’s a triple debut in a career that has taken her around the globe but always brought her back to wow Seattle opera fans in a diverse repertory from Mozart to Gershwin to Puccini.
Approval vs. ranked-choice voting: What's the difference?
In August, when Alaska Democrat Mary Peltola won a surprise victory over Sarah Palin and another Republican for a seat in Congress, it generated renewed discussion of ranked-choice voting, which allows voters to select multiple candidates on their ballots. Alaska voters adopted a version of this system in 2020, and now Seattle and two Washington counties are asking voters to consider ranked-choice voting on their November ballots.
Alison Mariella Désir on reclaiming space and ‘Running While Black’
In Alison Mariella Désir’s new book, Running While Black: Finding Freedom in a Sport That Wasn't Built for Us, Désir discusses her physical journey as a runner, running as activism and how the sport saved her life. Now a Seattle resident, Désir started marathon training years ago...
5 key conflicts to watch in Seattle's budget battle
It's city budget season in Seattle and everyone – from the mayor to the city council to department heads to advocates of all stripes – wants their priorities paid for. The city is facing a $141 million budget deficit in 2023, however, and the shortfall is expected to grow in coming years, so budget cuts loom large and there will certainly be tradeoffs. The city council and the mayor need to hash out whose priorities get the money they need and whose will be cut.
How can Seattle retain artists? Local arts leaders weigh in
This fall, the arts sector is making its grand return from the pandemic pause. And while museums, stages and theaters are flush with new programming, ticket sales are still lagging and artists and arts workers are struggling. A recent report found that artists and cultural workers are considering leaving the sector, or the region altogether, partly due to low wages and the high cost of living. The prediction: a possible arts exodus.
ArtSEA: Echoes of Spain in Seattle
I recently returned from a long-anticipated, pandemic-postponed trip to Spain. Due to the domino effect of unusual delays at Sea-Tac, getting there took an extra-long time. So when my husband and I finally landed in Barcelona — 26 hours after we left the house — it felt like we had journeyed far, far from Seattle. But as our Catalonian cab driver pulled away from the airport, “Smells Like Teen Spirit” came on the radio and ushered us into the foreign city.
The war in Ukraine has some WA residents living in prolonged fear
Nearly eight months into Russia’s war with Ukraine, life remains nowhere near normal for Washingtonians with loved ones in Eastern Europe. “It’s been so scary, it’s been awful, I’m drained,” said Katya Suvorova of Seattle, who was born in Moscow but left in the late 1990s when her mother fled the country. “And it’s not about me, it’s about everybody else. But just personally, I’m very sad and very drained.”
WA's secretary of state race is a special election — in more ways than one
As Julie Anderson cold-calls potential donors seeking support for her nonpartisan bid to be Washington secretary of state, she quickly learns that folks have not exactly been closely following this crucial but down-ballot special-election race. “They often say things like, how many people are in the race? Are there four...
Mossback's Northwest: Seattle's role in polar exploration
The early 20th century has been called the Heroic Age of polar exploration, a time when explorers sought the ends of the Earth by ship, dog team, aircraft and foot. What’s little remembered now is the role Seattle and the Pacific Northwest played in the polar probing that dramatically changed our understanding of the planet. Clues about that legacy of polar exploration are found in artifacts left by one man in particular — an unparalleled explorer — who sought aid, rest and repair, money, and moral support here.
ArtSEA: Northwest art for Indigenous People’s Day
If you’ve watched the Netflix reality-show competition Blown Away, you know it can be counted on for two things: glass blowers hailing from the Pacific Northwest and pain-inducing puns. (Contestants compete to be “Best in Blow,” for starters.) I recently binged the third season — I’ve watched...
Podcast | Exploring the Seattle history of Roald Amundsen
When Arctic explorer Roald Amundsen first arrived in Seattle in the early years of the 20th century, he was given a hero's welcome. At the time, explorers were all the rage, and Amundsen, having just led the first successful trip through the Northwest Passage, had secured his place among the greats.
WA offers $4K bonuses to combat homeless-service worker crisis
Ashleigh Desvigne’s work has never been easy. She’s the lead family advocate with YWCA's Project Reunite, a program that provides supportive housing and classes for parents experiencing homelessness and drug addiction in order to get them stabilized and reunited with their children. But the pandemic has made things...
‘Through the Eyes of a Tiger’ documents one year of Seattle's CID
While the lions danced during the Lunar New Year, a group of photographers recorded the festivities and everyday community life for a project they are calling “Chinatown International District: Through the Eyes of a Tiger.”. The title refers to 2022 being the Year of the Tiger in Chinese culture....
Mossback's Northwest: The time capsule in Seattle's Panama Hotel
The corner of South Main Street and Sixth Avenue South in the Chinatown-International District is an epicenter of Seattle history. It’s also famous for its portrayal in Jamie Ford’s bestselling novel Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet, which captures life in Nihonmachi, also called Japantown. The...
ArtSEA: As the leaves fall, new Seattle art spaces are blooming
Confession: I’m a summer person. I don’t quite understand the Seattleites who pine for fall rains (even as I am married to one). For me, fall represents an ending. But, as I’ve come to understand, for autumn lovers, the season represents an emergence — of change, of pumpkin pie — not a closure.
Hay Fever: What rising costs mean for horses and WA agriculture
When Dee Tomson began boarding horses in the early 1980s, she paid around $35 a ton for hay. That included loading the hay in the barn with a rack and draft horses. “And now hay is anywhere from $200 to $400 a ton. And then you have to pay for somebody to put it in the barn,” she said.
Mossback's Northwest: A glance ahead at Season 6
It’s time for a new chapter of “As the Moss Grows,” an update on the new season of the Mossback’s Northwest video and podcast series. Season 6 will debut on KCTS 9 at 8:50 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, and will be posted on Crosscut.com the next day (Friday, Sept. 30th) — a pattern that will continue for each episode over the following seven weeks.
How will Seattle Public Schools pay for the new teacher contract?
Seattle Public Schools will need to close a nearly $190 million budget gap over the next few years to pay for its new three-year agreement with its educators’ union. The Seattle Public School Board on Wednesday unanimously approved the contract that was ratified by the Seattle Education Association last week. Now they just need to figure out where to get the money.
