A graphic from the 2022 Sonoma County Point-in-Time Count Results photo credit: Courtesy of https://bit.ly/3VZDdFT Roughly 3000 people are living on the streets of Sonoma County, according to the latest point in time count. And now that a county-wide eviction moratorium expired on October 1st, housing advocates are expecting that number to rise. "One of the primary predictors of homelessness is housing and affordability and eviction, and the more we can keep people in their homes, the fewer people are going to end up on the streets," said Margaret DeMatteo, housing and policy attorney at Legal Aid of Sonoma County, a Santa Rosa nonprofit that provides crisis legal services to low-income families, children, elders, immigrants, and other vulnerable Sonoma County residents. KRCB News spoke to DeMatteo to learn more about why Legal Aid of Sonoma County is calling for more tenant protections.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 MINUTES AGO