Hialeah, FL – October 24, 2022 – Evelyn Parrado is a prominent fashion designer looking to make her mark in the industry. After graduating from the Miami International University of Art and Design, she worked alongside several major fashion brands before branching out on her own. Today she sells her pieces internationally and is looking forward to the expansion of her business. In a recent online article she discusses some of the top clothing trends for fall 2022. According to Evelyn, texture mixing and monochromatic looks are what’s currently big in fashion.

8 HOURS AGO