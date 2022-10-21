Read full article on original website
Doctor shares video removing 23 contact lenses from a forgetful patient’s eye
A California doctor has shared a bizarre video of her removing 23 contact lenses from a forgetful patient’s eye. Ophthalmologist Dr Katerina Kurteeva’s video of her pulling out one contact lens after another has now gone viral with more than a million views. According to her Instagram post,...
Italian opera star Andrea Bocelli files $569,000 suit against private jet firm for giving him 'older, noisier' plane on US tour - and claiming pilot's on-board announcement about turbulence triggered his fear of flying
Italian opera star Andrea Bocelli is suing a luxury jet service alleging the company provided him an older, noisier plane than previously agreed upon. The 64-year-old filed the suit against Private Jet Services of Seabrook, New Hampshire, is seeking $569,000 for refunds of 15 flights, the amount paid for alternative flight arrangements, lawyer fees and damages.
'Next time I will ask for permission': Uncle is fined $1,900 after he placed dye in Brazilian waterfall to celebrate his pregnant niece's gender reveal that later went viral
Brazilian authorities have fined the uncle of a pregnant woman for pouring a dye on a waterfall to reveal the gender of her baby. Raijan Mascarello was hit with a 10,000 reals fine (a little over $1,900) Thursday by the Mato Grosso State Secretariat for the Environment because he had placed 'solid, liquid, or gaseous waste or debris, oils or substance oils' in the waterfall.
Elon Musk once got up in the middle of the night and dug through snow to pick flowers for his wife after forgetting to buy her a Christmas present
Elon Musk once dug through snow to pick flowers after forgetting to buy his wife a Christmas gift. Talulah Riley, who lived in Colorado with Musk at the time, recounted the story for a documentary. She said Musk went out for two hours in the night and returned with a...
'Graveyards' filled with millions of oranges that have been marked from endless rain and hail pop up across Australia's east coast - as farmers say they're forced to dump the 'unattractive' fruit in paddocks
Farmers across the country have been forced to dump truckloads of healthy oranges, creating 'graveyards' of wasted fruit, all because consumers don't want blemished produce. Constant wet weather and hail caused by La Niña has wreaked havoc for fruitgrowers, producing orange skins that are 'bubbly' and pock-marked. Farmers say...
Terrifying moment seven women dancing for joy plummet into a pit as backyard ground collapses from right under them - the birthday party continued after they only suffered minor scrapes
These seven dancing ladies are fortunate to have only escaped with only minor scrapes after they fell into a pit in the backyard of a home in the northeastern Brazilian city of Alagoinhas. Footage of the frightening accident shows the women forming a small circle with their arms wrapped around...
We sailed in an interior cabin on Carnival and an ocean-view room on Royal Caribbean. Here's the one we'd pick next time.
In July 2021, one reporter sailed on the Carnival Vista. This spring, another went on Royal Caribbean. The reporters each sailed for seven nights in an interior and an ocean-view stateroom, respectively. They agreed that the larger space and window were worth the extra $700 on Royal Caribbean.
Elon Musk would get 'really angry' when employees at his first company Zip2 weren't still working at 9 o'clock at night, an ex-colleague told a BBC documentary
Elon Musk would get very angry when staff at his first company, Zip2, weren't working after 9 p.m. A former Zip2 worker, Jim Ambras, told a new BBC documentary that Musk's face "would turn red." Another ex-Zip2 worker said the world's richest man knows "just about everything about everything." Elon...
Jazz Jennings Made a Fortune From Her Reality TV Show! Details on the ‘I Am Jazz’ Star’s Net Worth
Jazz Jennings became a household name at just 14 years old when her TLC reality series, I Am Jazz, premiered in 2015. Since then, Jazz has made a name for herself for being an activist of the LGBT community. But how much money does the reality star make? Keep reading for details on Jazz Jennings’ net worth.
An architect built a perfectly circular summer home on an island for his family in 1971. Now, it's on the market for $1.9 million — check it out.
A group of private islands in Ontario's Georgian Bay is on the market for $1.9 million. Collectively known as Table Rock Islands, there are seven islands included in the sale. The largest island comes with an off-grid circular cottage that's only accessible by boat.
TV host loses it at mayor of town where houses on one side of the street could be sacrificed to floodwaters as a resident pleads: 'Everything I have worked for my whole life is about to be drowned...'
A mayor was left squirming on national TV over why houses on only one side of a street have been left at the mercy of rising floodwaters. The northern Victorian town of Echuca has been divided by a hastily constructed dirt levee, which effectively sacrifices houses on the 'wrong side' of the wall to expected flooding.
She asked a stranger for directions on her first day of vacation. Two weeks later, they got engaged.
'You're not too old to just travel alone by yourself, in a country that you don't know, where you don't know anybody. You're never too old to find love.'
A TikToker accidentally bought a 'hideous' $4,000 Salvador Dalí print because she was 'bored' and had 'FOMO' at an auction she never expected to win
Allen says she had FOMO, so she bid on a "hideous" authentic Dalí. To her surprise, she won.
Guitar World Magazine
Woman unearths dusty old acoustic guitar in her back room – and discovers it’s a Martin from the 1870s
For around 60 years, an 85-year-old woman based in New Zealand lived with a dusty Martin acoustic guitar that she purchased from an old music teacher in the 1960s – before finding out earlier this year that the small-scale six-string was worth $15,000. Margaret Simpson, who first bought the...
A writer on 'The Simpsons' is selling his funky Venice Beach house for $5.8 million. He knows it's not for everyone — and that's part of its appeal.
"The house is a piece of art, and we kept seeing new things in it the entire time we lived there," J. Stewart Burns and his wife told Insider.
Kirk Michie, Founder of Candor Advisors, Interviewed on the Influential Entrepreneurs Podcast
Kirk Michie talks about how to optimize timing and other factors in the sale of a business. Listen to the interview on the Business Innovators Radio Network:. https://businessinnovatorsradio.com/interview-with-kirk-michie-founder-of-candor-advisors/. Michie says: “The best time to sell my business depends on several factors, including the stage of the business life cycle, the...
Rory Quirk launches Kickstarter Campaign for Schoenberg’s Secrets
Now Seeking Community Support via Kickstarter, ‘Schoenberg’s Secrets (be a musical genius)’ by Rory Quirk is a Musical Textbook & a Reference Manual for University Level or Self-Study!. Schoenberg’s Secrets (be a musical genius) is a musical textbook and a reference manual by an avid composer and...
Evelyn Parrado Discusses the Top Fall Trends In New Online Article
Hialeah, FL – October 24, 2022 – Evelyn Parrado is a prominent fashion designer looking to make her mark in the industry. After graduating from the Miami International University of Art and Design, she worked alongside several major fashion brands before branching out on her own. Today she sells her pieces internationally and is looking forward to the expansion of her business. In a recent online article she discusses some of the top clothing trends for fall 2022. According to Evelyn, texture mixing and monochromatic looks are what’s currently big in fashion.
Global Flyer Distribution – A One-Stop-Shop For Professional Flyer Distribution Service With Fast Turnaround And Unbeatable Price In the USA
Global Flyer Distribution is the leading flyer and door hanger printing and distribution provider in the USA to target potential customers and help businesses stand out in the market. The craze for flyers, door hangers, and brochures is ever-increasing in the USA owing to their convenience, vibrancy, and information. They...
Zenith Clipping Reinvents Photo Retouching Services For The 21st Century Photographers & Advertising Agencies
The leading photo editing company is redefining the standards of excellence and efficiency in the industry with its colossal team of photoshop professionals that allows it expertly process up to 5000 images per day. October 24th, 2022 – Bangladesh-based photo editing company, Zenith Clipping, is reinventing photo retouching services for...
