The average tenure of a CFO has dropped from five to three years in the last five years. There are two significant reasons for the shorter term of CFOs. First, the tenure for CEOs has also shortened, and new CEOs frequently look to a CFO of their choosing. A second factor is the companies looking for a particular CFO type based on their business situation. When the situation changes, there is a desire to change the CFO to meet the new position. If the strategy is growth, you need a growth strategy. If you need to contain cost, you need a cost-cutting CFO.

