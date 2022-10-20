Read full article on original website
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
New Haven program gives up to $25,000 to homebuyers for down payment and closing costsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Man Killed Crossing Bronx River ParkwayBronxVoiceBronx, NY
sheltonherald.com
About 1,400 people weigh in on Norwalk's parks master plan
NORWALK — About 1,400 people have participated in the city's process to gain feedback on the Recreation and Parks Department's master plan. A total of around 100 people gathered in-person and online this month to participate in three-hour workshops that included a presentation from the consultants hired to draft the master plan and group exercises to determine goals for the future of the parks.
connect-bridgeport.com
New Neighbors? Why the City of Bridgeport Could be the Entity Taking Property for Sale Next to Your Own
As for the particulars involved, it almost certainly will not be publicly discussed, but the City of Bridgeport could potentially become your neighbor. In fact, the city could become neighbors with several in the community. During this evening’s Bridgeport City Council meeting, a new business item will allow for Council...
onlyinbridgeport.com
For This Ganim An Election To Cement History
Another election and another cycle for Probate Judge Paul Ganim…without an opponent. His older brother Joe has history on his side as the youngest serving Bridgeport mayor as well as climaxing an unlikely return to the mayoralty in 2015 after a fall from grace in 2003, but Paul’s fait accompli is now on the horizon with 24 consecutive years of service and another four more in the bank when he’s elected again in November, eclipsing Socialist Mayor Jasper McLevy’s 24-year consecutive run from 1933-57.
onlyinbridgeport.com
Eneida Martinez: “I Have The Votes” To Return To City Council – Working Families Party Wants One Of Their Own
Former East End city councilor Eneida Martinez is making plans to return to the legislative body to fill the seat of the woman who defeated her in a 2021 Democratic primary. Wanda Simmons resigned for health reasons. Martinez has the support of East End District Leader Ralph Ford and the...
ctexaminer.com
City Debates Replacing Aging Turf Fields, Hears Testimony on Health and Environmental Harms
Scientists with NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have reported that the summer of 2022 was among the hottest recorded on Earth. It’s part of a pattern – the Earth’s 10 hottest summers all occurred in the last dozen years. In July and August of...
Bridgeport's Building Neighborhoods Together holds annual fundraiser
The head of Building Neighborhoods Together says the event will take place Thursday, Nov. 3 at the Great River Golf Club in Milford.
ctexaminer.com
Vote for Stephanie Thomas for Secretary of the State
Once again, it’s election season. Since the 2020 election and the January 6th insurrection, you have probably heard Democrats say that in 2022, democracy is on the ballot. This might seem over the top, but, in fact, it is not. According to the Brennan Center, in 2021, “at least...
ctexaminer.com
Rachel Khanna is the Sensible Moderate Candidate
As a voter in the 149th district, I like to research all the candidates running for election before casting my vote. During my research, something caught my attention. Rachel Khanna, the Democratic Candidate running for State Representative, has also been endorsed by the Independent Party. In the 2020 election, the Independent Party endorsed her opponent, Kimberly Fiorello.
New affordable housing development brings vibrant look to Bronx
A new affordable housing development in the Bronx called El Boriquen brings a vibrant look to the borough alongside almost 150 new affordable housing units.
trumbulltimes.com
Stratford no longer among CT's 25 most distressed communities
STRATFORD — In a sign of Stratford’s improving economy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, state officials have removed the town from a list of the most distressed communities in Connecticut. For two years in a row, Stratford was designated by the state Department of Economic and...
The Top 10 Drunkest Towns in Connecticut
Menshealth.com recently did a deep dive to discover the 100 cities across the United States that were the booziest. They contacted the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
nerej.com
Northeast Private Client Group negotiates $4.85 million sale of 19 Elm St. in New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT Northeast Private Client Group (NEPCG) brokered the $4.85 million sale of 19 Elm St. The development site is a fully approved and shovel-ready 96-unit multifamily site located in the downtown area. Approved amenities include a rooftop terrace, a full gym, community club rooms, elevators, and bicycle parking. Additionally, the first floor has approvals for multiple office/flex commercial spaces geared towards creating a collaborative business incubator environment.
trumbulltimes.com
Bridgeport changes policy to get police cadets on streets faster
BRIDGEPORT — Grappling with a continued police staffing shortage, the city-run training academy will be getting cadets out the door and on patrol faster. Acting Chief Rebeca Garcia this week said the department received approval from the Connecticut Police Officer Standards and Training Council to extend the hours of daily training to reduce the total months current and future recruits spend at the Bridgeport academy from eight to five.
More than 60,000 Rent-Stabilized Apartments Are Now Vacant — and Tenant Advocates Say Landlords Are Holding Them for ‘Ransom’
During a worsening housing affordability crisis, New York City landlords are keeping tens of thousands of rent-stabilized units off the market — a phenomenon tenant activists call “warehousing.” Sam Rabiyah, The City This article was originally published on Oct 19 5:05am EDT by THE CITY An internal state housing agency memo obtained by THE CITY […] The post More than 60,000 Rent-Stabilized Apartments Are Now Vacant — and Tenant Advocates Say Landlords Are Holding Them for ‘Ransom’ appeared first on W42ST.
830 Pelhamdale Avenue 1st Floor, New Rochelle, NY 10801, New Rochelle, NY 10801 - $3,500
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — A commercial property at 830 Pelhamdale Avenue 1st Floor, New Rochelle, NY 10801 in New Rochelle is listed at $3,500. School District: New Rochelle City School District. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker...
Newark officials crack down on owners of rundown buildings
NEWARK, N.J. -- Officials in Newark are taking steps to crack down on owners of rundown and abandoned buildings.The City Council passed new ordinances that will increase fees on abandoned, neglected or unsupervised properties.The city also voted to transfer 89 city-owned vacant or deteriorated properties to the Municipal Land Bank so they can be sold.
yale.edu
Marleen Jones-Pool - Fair Haven Community Health Center, New Haven, CT
Career goal: To become a clinical psychologist. Internship outline: I completed a mixed methods independent research project with three Yale undergraduate students through Student Partnerships in Global Health (SPGH). Under the advisement of Professor Danya Keene, Dr. Anne Camp and Nurse Elizabeth Magenheimer, we developed and executed our project on health literacy and diabetes health outcomes at the Fair Haven Community Health Center. We spent the summer collecting surveys and conducting interviews at their different sites, and plan to analyze our data to create a report to submit to the clinic and for publication this fall.
par-newhaven.org
George Edwards Memorial Event Scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29
New Haveners will have a chance to share their memories of the late Black Panther and social justice advocate George Edwards at an event set for Saturday, Oct. 29. Edwards, possibly the most spied-on and messed-with activist in town and omnipresence at public events, died Sept. 16 at the age of 85. (Read a full story about his life at www.newhavenindependent.org/article/panther_passes_on)
Leonard Greene: Conservatives say NYC is putting migrants above homeless, like they care about either
Nothing says America like the time-honored tradition of pitting poor and disadvantaged people against each other. The blood sport of fighting for crumbs that fall from the table is actually an entertaining spectacle for some, even if no one is actually helped by the crude and cruel display. No better example of that exists than on Randalls Island, where the plight of the city’s homeless ...
sheltonherald.com
Repair work starts on Trumbull mall parking garage closed since February
TRUMBULL — Work has finally started to repair damage done to the Westfield Trumbull mall parking deck more than 10 months ago that closed portions of the upper and lower levels. On Tuesday, Trumbull building official Robert Dunn said that he had spoken with a contractor that morning who...
