ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sea Isle City, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
seaislenews.com

VFW Post Holds Awards Luncheon to End Golf Season

After many rounds of golf at The Pines at Clermont Golf Club, participants in VFW Post 1963’s 2022 Golf League celebrated the end of their season – and the league’s 20th anniversary – with a final round of golf followed by a luncheon inside the Post’s headquarters in Sea Isle City.
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Whole Lotta Sand Coming to Ocean City for Beachfill Project

The quick answer is, a lot. To put it another way, a standard dump truck holds about 14 cubic yards of sand. So, 1.2 million cubic yards is the equivalent of about 86,000 dump trucks of sand. This is how much fresh sand will be pumped onto Ocean City’s storm-eroded...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
seaislenews.com

Sunken Channel Marker Removed From Intracoastal Waterway

Boaters can once again navigate the Intracoastal Waterway between Avalon and Stone Harbor without worry of hitting a broken channel marker. The marker was located near a fishing area known both as Paddy’s Hole and Paddy’s Thorofare. It sat in a narrow channel dubbed the “football field” by local boaters.
AVALON, NJ
seaislenews.com

Sea Isle Mayor Wants State’s Help to Handle Rowdy Teens

Already looking ahead to next summer, Sea Isle City Mayor Leonard Desiderio demanded Tuesday that the state Legislature should change “crippling laws” that restrict police in dealing with rowdy teenagers and young adults during the tourism season. Desiderio, as he has done repeatedly in the past, criticized the...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
bestofnj.com

Nunzio by Chef Michael DeLone Comes to Collingswood

Dining at the recently under new ownership, Nunzio by Chef Michael DeLone in Collingswood, is no ordinary night out. In fact, Owner and Executive Chef Michael DeLone won’t serve his patrons chicken parm and fettuccine Alfredo. Instead, they should expect classic Italian dishes with a sophisticated twist. The name...
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Former NJ Teacher Accused of Inappropriately Touching Students

A former New Jersey high school teacher and TV sports anchor is accused of inappropriately touching girls at the school and making sexually suggestive comments. Peter Thompson, 51, of Galloway, was the sports anchor at WMGM-TV for years until the station closed its news department at the end of 2014. He then became a television and media production teacher at the Atlantic County Institute of Technology (ACIT) in Mays Landing, New Jersey.
GALLOWAY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Ocean City, N.J., Doubles Its Beach Badge Prices for Next Summer

Ocean City, New Jersey, lawmakers unanimously approved the first price increases to its beach badges in more than a decade at a Thursday meeting. The City Council unanimously approved doubling the daily badge from $5 to $10 and the weekly badge from $10 to $20. The season pass will also cost more in the summer of 2023.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Carjacking at Medford, NJ Wawa — Robbers at large

Police are looking for three people wanted in a Saturday afternoon carjacking at a Wawa in Medford Township. Investigators say a woman waiting in her car to use an air pump in the rear of the Wawa building at 257 Route 70 in Medford was approached by three young men dressed in dark clothing.
MEDFORD, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Two drivers killed in wrong way crash on Garden State Parkway

LITTLE EGG HARBOR — A Northfield woman and a driver from North Carolina are both dead after they collided in a head-on crash on the Garden State Parkway Friday night. Cortney Downey, 32, of Northfield, and Michelle Ross, 50, of Asheville, North Carolina, were both fatally injured in the crash, according to State Police. It occurred in the southbound lanes near mile mark 59.3 in Little Egg Harbor Twp.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Best option for N.J. county is to shut down, tear down its jail | Opinion

Sometimes in local government, there are problems to be solved, with no good options. At other times, there are potentially good options, but they all come with an expensive price tag. Such is the challenge of what to do about the Cumberland County Jail and county corrections services. Unlike clean water, recreation and snow removal, corrections is one of those services that officials wish they didn’t have to provide.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
Cape Gazette

Georgetown homeless village becomes a reality

In about a month, a homeless village with 40 rapid shelter units will open in the heart of Georgetown. In a partnership between Town of Georgetown officials and nonprofits Springboard Collaborative and First State Community Action Agency, the Pallet village on First State property off North Railroad Avenue began construction Oct. 17 when trucks from the Pallet Co. rolled onto the vacant lot.
GEORGETOWN, DE
Daily Voice

Crash Closes NJ Turnpike Southbound

A crash closed the New Jersey Turnpike southbound in Gloucester County, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 1:10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24 on the turnpike north of Interchange 2 (Route 322) in West Deptford Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation website. All lanes were temporarily...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy