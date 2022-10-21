Read full article on original website
seaislenews.com
VFW Post Holds Awards Luncheon to End Golf Season
After many rounds of golf at The Pines at Clermont Golf Club, participants in VFW Post 1963’s 2022 Golf League celebrated the end of their season – and the league’s 20th anniversary – with a final round of golf followed by a luncheon inside the Post’s headquarters in Sea Isle City.
ocnjdaily.com
Whole Lotta Sand Coming to Ocean City for Beachfill Project
The quick answer is, a lot. To put it another way, a standard dump truck holds about 14 cubic yards of sand. So, 1.2 million cubic yards is the equivalent of about 86,000 dump trucks of sand. This is how much fresh sand will be pumped onto Ocean City’s storm-eroded...
Can History Be Made In Atlantic County, NJ District 1?
Democrats like Ernest Coursey have held the Atlantic County Board of Commissioners seat in District 1 for its entire existence. It’s been a guaranteed outcome, as a result of the near monolithic voting for the Democratic Nominee by voters in Atlantic City and Pleasantville. However, the upcoming November 8,...
seaislenews.com
Sunken Channel Marker Removed From Intracoastal Waterway
Boaters can once again navigate the Intracoastal Waterway between Avalon and Stone Harbor without worry of hitting a broken channel marker. The marker was located near a fishing area known both as Paddy’s Hole and Paddy’s Thorofare. It sat in a narrow channel dubbed the “football field” by local boaters.
Atlantic City, NJ Democratic Council President Endorses Republican
Atlantic City Council President George Tibbitt, who has been a prominent registered Democrat for more than two decades, has taken the extraordinary step to formally and publicly endorse Republican Vern Macon for Atlantic County Commissioner in the first district. Tibbitt’s announcement came live, on-the-air on Monday, October 24, 2022 during...
seaislenews.com
Sea Isle Mayor Wants State’s Help to Handle Rowdy Teens
Already looking ahead to next summer, Sea Isle City Mayor Leonard Desiderio demanded Tuesday that the state Legislature should change “crippling laws” that restrict police in dealing with rowdy teenagers and young adults during the tourism season. Desiderio, as he has done repeatedly in the past, criticized the...
New Jersey Route 70 to get $151M in enhancements
New Jersey Route 70 is getting a major upgrade from the Route 73 ramp in Pennsauken, Camden County to Evesham in Burlington County. The 9-mile section of Route 70 through Cherry Hill is one of the most congested roads in the area.
Brigantine, NJ, Meat Market to Appear on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’
The popular TV show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives has been in our area quite a few times in the past and is making its way back to a spot it visited back in 2017. Ernest & Sons Meat Market, located at 3305 W. Brigantine Ave. in. Brigantine will make its...
bestofnj.com
Nunzio by Chef Michael DeLone Comes to Collingswood
Dining at the recently under new ownership, Nunzio by Chef Michael DeLone in Collingswood, is no ordinary night out. In fact, Owner and Executive Chef Michael DeLone won’t serve his patrons chicken parm and fettuccine Alfredo. Instead, they should expect classic Italian dishes with a sophisticated twist. The name...
Lifeguards in 3 Shore towns due $400K in unpaid overtime, state says
Lifeguards in three New Jersey towns are due more than $400,000 in unpaid overtime, the Labor Department said Friday. Atlantic City, Avalon and Stone Harbor failed to pay 347 lifeguards properly during the summers of 2021 and 2022, it said. The Labor Department also found all three towns improperly documented the employment of minors, it said.
New Jersey’s Quietest Route Goes From Salem to Cape May Counties
"This road is sooooo boring!" Sometimes that's a good thing, and sometimes not. If you're looking for excitement and entertainment, this is not your road. If you're looking for quiet and stretches of nothingness, this road is just for you. GetPocket.com is out with a list of "America's Loneliest Roads."...
What Spirit Airlines in NJ does during flights may just make you book
It’s kind of a shame that Spirit Airlines gets the hate that it does because it takes off from one of the most convenient airports in the country, Atlantic City, for a quick and painless flight to Florida. It’s obvious that Spirit is doing what it can to improve...
NBC Philadelphia
Former NJ Teacher Accused of Inappropriately Touching Students
A former New Jersey high school teacher and TV sports anchor is accused of inappropriately touching girls at the school and making sexually suggestive comments. Peter Thompson, 51, of Galloway, was the sports anchor at WMGM-TV for years until the station closed its news department at the end of 2014. He then became a television and media production teacher at the Atlantic County Institute of Technology (ACIT) in Mays Landing, New Jersey.
NBC Philadelphia
Ocean City, N.J., Doubles Its Beach Badge Prices for Next Summer
Ocean City, New Jersey, lawmakers unanimously approved the first price increases to its beach badges in more than a decade at a Thursday meeting. The City Council unanimously approved doubling the daily badge from $5 to $10 and the weekly badge from $10 to $20. The season pass will also cost more in the summer of 2023.
NJ eatery featured on Food Network show to close doors, refocus energies on other location
The Pop Shop Medford, featured on Food Network’s "Throwdown with Bobby Flay", is closing its doors Wednesday.
Carjacking at Medford, NJ Wawa — Robbers at large
Police are looking for three people wanted in a Saturday afternoon carjacking at a Wawa in Medford Township. Investigators say a woman waiting in her car to use an air pump in the rear of the Wawa building at 257 Route 70 in Medford was approached by three young men dressed in dark clothing.
Two drivers killed in wrong way crash on Garden State Parkway
LITTLE EGG HARBOR — A Northfield woman and a driver from North Carolina are both dead after they collided in a head-on crash on the Garden State Parkway Friday night. Cortney Downey, 32, of Northfield, and Michelle Ross, 50, of Asheville, North Carolina, were both fatally injured in the crash, according to State Police. It occurred in the southbound lanes near mile mark 59.3 in Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Best option for N.J. county is to shut down, tear down its jail | Opinion
Sometimes in local government, there are problems to be solved, with no good options. At other times, there are potentially good options, but they all come with an expensive price tag. Such is the challenge of what to do about the Cumberland County Jail and county corrections services. Unlike clean water, recreation and snow removal, corrections is one of those services that officials wish they didn’t have to provide.
Cape Gazette
Georgetown homeless village becomes a reality
In about a month, a homeless village with 40 rapid shelter units will open in the heart of Georgetown. In a partnership between Town of Georgetown officials and nonprofits Springboard Collaborative and First State Community Action Agency, the Pallet village on First State property off North Railroad Avenue began construction Oct. 17 when trucks from the Pallet Co. rolled onto the vacant lot.
Crash Closes NJ Turnpike Southbound
A crash closed the New Jersey Turnpike southbound in Gloucester County, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 1:10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24 on the turnpike north of Interchange 2 (Route 322) in West Deptford Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation website. All lanes were temporarily...
