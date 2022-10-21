Read full article on original website
WWE News: Bianca Belair Set for Game Changers Event, Nikki Cross Declares Raw Her Galaxy, Pop Question on Favorite Ultimate Warrior Moments
– WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will be appearing at the 10th Annual Game Changers event tomorrow. Here are the details:. – Nikki Cross returned to last night’s Raw and absolutely snapped, attacking both Bianca Belair and Bayley. Earlier today on Twitter, Cross declared Raw her galaxy now:
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Includes A World Title Match
All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite tonight, which will include a match for the AEW World title. The lineup includes:. * AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Penta El Zero M. * #1 Contenders to AEW World Tag Team Titles: FTR vs. Swerve in...
More Notes on Bray Wyatt After WWE Return: Currently Listed As A Babyface
PWInsider reports that after his return at Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt is listed backstage as the top babyface for the Smackdown brand. Drew McIntyre is #2 on the list. Wyatt is currently the top merchandise seller in WWE Shop, and there are plans for more merchandise including plush versions of the Firefly Funhouse characters.
PCW ULTRA Set In Stone Results 10.21.2022: Heavyweight Championship Ultra Vault Match, Women’s Championship, & More
The Set In Stone event hosted by PCW ULTRA was held on October 21 in Wilmington, CA. You can find the complete results (via PCW ULTRA) and a few highlights below. *PCW ULTRA Light Heavyweight Championship #1 Contendership: Matt Vandagriff def. Danny Limelight & Lince Dorado & Lucas Riley. *Shane...
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
Claudio Castagnoli is in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:. * Claudio Castagnoli vs. QT Marshall. * Ortiz & Eddie Kingston...
NJPW Says NEVER Openweight Title Will Be Vacated If Karl Anderson Doesn’t Make Battle Autumn
NJPW says that Karl Anderson will be stripped of the NEVER Openweight Championship if he doesn’t defend it at NJPW Battle Autumn. As has been reported, Anderson and the company have been issuing statements back and forth about the show, where Anderson is scheduled to defend his title against Hikuleo. Anderson is booked for WWE Crown Jewel on the same day as the show and has alleged he was booked without being spoken to about it.
The Kingdom Have Reportedly Signed Full-Time With AEW
Fightful Select reports that The Kingdom (Maria Kanellis, Mike Bennett and Matt Taven) have officially signed with AEW after appearing on Rampage several weeks ago. The trio recently wrapped up their run with Impact Wrestling. They showed up in Toronto to challenge FTR for a future ROH World tag team title match.
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Pikeville: Seth Rollins Defends US Title In 4-Way
WWE held their ‘Sunday Stunner’ branded live event last night at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, KY. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:. * WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships: The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) (c) def. Kevin Owens & Johnny Gargano. * Omos def. R-Truth. *...
MJF To Speak On This Week’s AEW Dynamite
MJF will be speaking on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Monday that we’ll hear from MJF on this week’s episode after he cashed in his casino chip for a match against Jon Moxley at the AEW World Championship at Full Gear. You can...
Hall’s WWE NXT Review 10.25.22
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T. We’re fresh off of Halloween Havoc and that means not much has really changed. The only new champion crowned was Wes Lee, who won the vacant North American Title. In other words, pretty much everyone should be on to something new as we are coming up on Deadline in about six weeks. We do have a pair of Tag Team Title matches though, which feel like matches that they just couldn’t fit on Halloween Havoc. Let’s get to it.
NJPW Battle Autumn Night Nine Results: The Great Muta Appears, TV Title Tournament Continues
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night nine of its Battle Autumn tour, which included a surprise appearance from the Great Muta. Muta helped Toru Yano advance in the TV title tournament by misting Great-O-Khan. Ren Narita also advanced by pinning Tomohiro Ishii. The event was held at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. DOUKI was forced to miss the event due to a fever. Here are results, via Fightful:
Two More Matches Added To NJPW Rumble on 44th Street
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced a pair of women’s matches for NJPW Rumble on 44th Street, which happens on October 28 in New York City. The first will see SWA Champion Mayu Iwatani defend against KiLynn King. In a kickoff match, Kylie Rae and Tiara James take on Waka Tsukiyama and Mina Shirakawa. Here’s the updated lineup:
WWE News: This Week’s The Bump With The Boogeyman & Liv Morgan, Mandy Rose Dominates NXT on WWE Playlist
– WWE has released today’s edition of The Bump with The Boogeyman, Liv Morgan, and Shotzi:. – As noted, Mandy Rose has now hit one year as WWE NXT Women’s Champion. WWE has now released a new Playlist feature showing her domination of NXT:
Mandy Rose Hits One Year as WWE NXT Women’s Champion
Mandy Rose has hit a milestone in her run as NXT Women’s Champion, as she has officially held the title for a year. She won the belt at NXT Halloween Havoc last year, defeating Raquel Rodriguez on October 26, 2021. She now has the third-longest reign in the title’s history, behind Asuka (510 days) and Shayna Baszler (416 days).
Jimmy Korderas Critiques Finishes for This Week’s WWE Raw
– During today’s edition of the Reffin’ Rant, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas critiqued last Monday’s edition of WWE Raw and the finishes during the broadcast. He stated the following on this week’s WWE Raw:. “Well, so much for positivity week. There were some issues with...
Nikki Cross Returns on Raw, Attacks Both Bianca Belair & Bayley
Nikki Cross has returned to her old ways, shedding the Nikki ASH persona and attacking Bianca Belair & Bayley in the main event of Raw. Bayley and Belair faced off o9n tonight’s show in the main event, which saw Cross show up covered up as she took out Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, downing the referee in the process. Cross then DDT’s Belair, allowing Bayley to get the pin. However, after the match she took out Bayley as well and stared at the camera to close the show.
Tonight’s NWA Velvet After Dark Lineup: Eric Jackson vs. Sodapop Hendrix, Sal Rinauro vs. Jax Dane
– FITE TV presents a new episode of NWA TV tonight, which is a special-themed NWA Velvet After Dark episode. The new episode drops at 6:05 pm EST on FITE TV. Here’s the lineup:. * Eric Jackson vs. Sodapop Hendrix. * Anthony Andrews vs. Traxx. * Rolando Freeman vs....
Cazer’s AEW Dark Review 10.25.22
We’re back for another episode of AEW Dark. We’re blessed with another taping in front of a live crowd, I imagine these could be winding down over the next week or so but I enjoy them whenever we get them and the last few weeks have been solid. I am curious to see what talent will get the focus when we go back to Orlando more frequently. Tonight we’ve got a nice slate of stars as talent like The Lucha Brothers, Riho, Lance Archer, Serena Deeb, Ricky Starks and others are featured. That alone makes it worth watching.
Various News: Note on Next Week’s Tales From the Territories, Ultimate Warrior Shirts Drop at RSVLTS, Fourth Grader Becomes Honorary Brawling Brute
– PWInsider reports that next week’s episode of Tales From the Territories will showcase Stampede Wrestling. – RSVLTS has a new WWE collection of Ultimate Warrior-themed shirts. – WLWT.com did a story on a fourth grade student, Keegan Atkins, being a special guest at a recent WWE live event...
