FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teenage Gunman broke in a St. Louis School, leaving two Dead and several others injured.Hey TanushaSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
3 dead in St. Louis high school shootingBLOCK WORK MEDIASaint Louis, MO
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
3 Yankees who won’t be back next season and where they’ll go
The New York Yankees have a lot of free agents that may not return to the team in 2023. Perhaps more than any other team in baseball, the New York Yankees could have a lot of turnover on their roster this offseason. Part of that is because they have 10...
If Yankees fire Aaron Boone, here’s the guy who should replace him | Klapisch
The countdown began the moment Aaron Judge was retired on a ground ball back to the mound — the final out, in the final game of an ALCS that was never as close as the scores suggested. The Yankees didn’t just get swept by the Astros, they were embarrassed, prompting Gerrit Cole to admit, “They beat us in every facet.”
3 potential landing spots for Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson
Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson is an interesting option in free agency. He is part of the Big Four of free agent shortstops, joining Xander Bogaerts, Trea Turner, and Carlos Correa amongst the top players that could be available. Swanson is also clearly the fourth option of that group, a player without the same level of accomplishment offensively on the diamond.
Padres GM had a hilariously blunt answer to where he’d like Fernando Tatis Jr. to play
San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. had quite an interesting 2022 season, unable to play a single game for multiple different reasons. Many patiently awaited the return of San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. when it was announced he’d miss a good chunk of the season due to a wrist fracture.
Jacob deGrom photo edits will send Mets fans into a spiral
New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom could opt out of his contract this offseason, and send desperate fans into a spiral of doom. As is the case with every free agent to be, those in the Twitterverse with nothing better to do have started to make photo edits of Jacob deGrom in their favorite team’s uniform. Sadly, there are no Detroit Tigers edits of deGrom for myself and Motor City fans alike.
It’s official: The Houston Astros broke the New York Yankees
Imagine losing over and over again to the same team. Being good, but not good enough. That’s the problem with the New York Yankees with the Houston Astros. In this latest debacle against the Houston Astros, the New York Yankees hit an all-time low. They were destroyed in every aspect of the game. Houston’s pitching buckled the New York lineup to the point of one hit through the first eight innings of ALCS Game 3. The Yanks pressed the wrong buttons while the Astros pressed the right ones. Aaron Boone was once again outmanaged in the postseason when it mattered most. His bullpen decisions were terrible and he let cold hitters get too many chances.
Everything Aaron Boone said after Yankees get swept by Astros
The Yankees season is over. Officially swept by the Houston Astros, here’s what Aaron Boone had to say after the Game 4 loss. Maybe the optimistic twist for New York Yankees fans is this may be the last they have to hear from Aaron Boone for several months. Perhaps unfairly bearing the weight of mistakes made above him by Brian Cashman, Boone has been the target of Yankee’s fans irks over the years he’s been manager.
Complete list of Yankees upcoming free agents and predictions
A complete list of every New York Yankees free agent and where they will sign. Coming off of a truly heartbreaking performance in the ALCS that saw them get swept by the Astros, this wound is going to be a painful one for both Yankees fans and players alike. With...
