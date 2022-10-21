ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 potential landing spots for Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson

Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson is an interesting option in free agency. He is part of the Big Four of free agent shortstops, joining Xander Bogaerts, Trea Turner, and Carlos Correa amongst the top players that could be available. Swanson is also clearly the fourth option of that group, a player without the same level of accomplishment offensively on the diamond.
ATLANTA, GA
Jacob deGrom photo edits will send Mets fans into a spiral

New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom could opt out of his contract this offseason, and send desperate fans into a spiral of doom. As is the case with every free agent to be, those in the Twitterverse with nothing better to do have started to make photo edits of Jacob deGrom in their favorite team’s uniform. Sadly, there are no Detroit Tigers edits of deGrom for myself and Motor City fans alike.
QUEENS, NY
It’s official: The Houston Astros broke the New York Yankees

Imagine losing over and over again to the same team. Being good, but not good enough. That’s the problem with the New York Yankees with the Houston Astros. In this latest debacle against the Houston Astros, the New York Yankees hit an all-time low. They were destroyed in every aspect of the game. Houston’s pitching buckled the New York lineup to the point of one hit through the first eight innings of ALCS Game 3. The Yanks pressed the wrong buttons while the Astros pressed the right ones. Aaron Boone was once again outmanaged in the postseason when it mattered most. His bullpen decisions were terrible and he let cold hitters get too many chances.
HOUSTON, TX
Everything Aaron Boone said after Yankees get swept by Astros

The Yankees season is over. Officially swept by the Houston Astros, here’s what Aaron Boone had to say after the Game 4 loss. Maybe the optimistic twist for New York Yankees fans is this may be the last they have to hear from Aaron Boone for several months. Perhaps unfairly bearing the weight of mistakes made above him by Brian Cashman, Boone has been the target of Yankee’s fans irks over the years he’s been manager.
HOUSTON, TX
Complete list of Yankees upcoming free agents and predictions

A complete list of every New York Yankees free agent and where they will sign. Coming off of a truly heartbreaking performance in the ALCS that saw them get swept by the Astros, this wound is going to be a painful one for both Yankees fans and players alike. With...
