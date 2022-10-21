Read full article on original website
Pro-life activist sues city of Baltimore, alleging First Amendment discriminationLive Action NewsBaltimore, MD
Annapolis Town Center East Village Grand Opening This OctoberAmber AlexandriaAnnapolis, MD
This Massive Flea Market in Maryland is a Must-VisitJoe MertensBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldBaltimore, MD
Obstetrician Delivers his Wife's Baby Girl inside the lift of their apartment building and it was Caught on CameraShameel ShamsAnnapolis, MD
Hilltop
Howard University Hosts Its First Yardfest in Years, Welcoming Chloe and Halle Bailey
Howard University hosted its first major Yardfest since 2019. Alumni, students, Bison parents, vendors and other kinds of visitors crowded on the Yard to eat food, shop clothes and accessories and listen to artists perform on the stage in front of Founders Library. On Oct. 21, about 50 product and...
University of Maryland to cover tuition and fees for in-state students
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland College Park announced Monday that they were increasing efforts to bring affordability to in-state students by launching a need-based financial aid program called Terrapin Commitment. The program will provide up to $20 million a year to students from the state of...
Hilltop
Howard University Celebrates Homecoming Game Day with Annual Community Parade
Howard University kicked off its Homecoming game day with the annual community parade on Saturday, Oct. 22. Festivities began at the administration building and traveled through Northwest D.C. Families, vendors and alumni stood along Georgia Avenue as the parade brought life back to the Howard community after two years of...
howard.edu
A Royal Affair: Howard Coronates Its Court
The Royal Court Coronation was nothing short of a royal affair. Howard University officially swore in the 2022-2023 royal court on Sunday alongside Mr. Howard, Rashan Schoffner, and Ms. Howard, Cecily Davis. “Nowhere at this university will you find a more dedicated group of students to Howard University than here...
fox5dc.com
Second student reports delay in receiving scholarship money from Juneteenth Foundation
WASHINGTON - A student at Delaware State University is sounding the alarm about an organization in D.C. In September, FOX 5 told you the story of a college senior from Prince George's who was waiting on a $10,000 scholarship from The Juneteenth Foundation, and eventually received her money several weeks after school began.
insideradio.com
WOLB Baltimore Morning Host Larry Young Sets Retirement.
Larry Young, the former Maryland State Senator turned radio host, will retire from Radio One talk WOLB Baltimore (1010) after 25 years with the station. Young will be celebrated on Thursday, Oct. 27 at a special anniversary and retirement dinner attended by Urban One founder and chairwoman Cathy Hughes and the Rev. Al Sharpton. “The Larry Young Morning Show” will officially sign off at the end of the year.
fox5dc.com
Families rally to save a Bowie school from closing
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - Prince George’s County families rallied Monday to save a local school from closing. The school system is changing up boundaries for the district to address a growing number of new students, a plan that could shut down several schools, including Pointer Ridge Elementary in Bowie.
Hilltop
Greek Step Show Draws Hundreds in Burr Gymnasium
Students, alumni and other homecoming-goers attended the Greek Life Step Show in Burr Gymnasium. The event took place Friday, Oct. 17 with flyers advertising to arrive at 7 p.m. By 7:30, the gym quickly became full with many choosing to stand for the opportunity to watch the show. This caused officials to issue a fire marshall warning to the audience, requesting that they find seats or sit on the steps of stairs.
foxbaltimore.com
Dawson Center established in honor of slain East Baltimore family now sitting unused
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — An after-school center for kids, built in honor of an East Baltimore family murdered 20 years ago, is now sitting unused. All seven members of the Dawson family were killed in a firebomb attack in October 2002. A drug dealer retaliated against the family after...
Vanilla Beane, D.C.’s ‘Hat Lady,’ Dies At 103
Vanilla Beane, 90, is seen in her shop, Bene’, in Washington Saturday, May 29, 2010. Vanilla Beane, a milliner whose hats topped the heads of poet Maya Angelou, civil rights activist Dorothy Height, and countless numbers of Black women in the District over the past several decades, has died at age 103.
whatsupmag.com
DR. NISH PATEL & DR. VEERA PATEL
Starting in high school, Dr. Nish Patel began his first days working at Peepers Eyecare, filing and working as a tech. At the time, it was owned by Dr. Erick Gray, who was Dr. Nish Patel’s mentor growing up. He later went on to receive his undergraduate training at Northwestern University in Chicago and soon after, his doctorate degree at the New England College of Optometry in Boston. It was here in Boston in 2010 where he met his now wife, Dr. Veera Patel - a hard working California girl with an eye for fashionable eyewear! Dr. Veera Patel received her undergraduate degree at the University of California San Diego. After they both graduated from the New England College of Optometry, Dr. Veera Patel and Dr. Nish Patel got married in Santa Barbara, California and soon began working in Maryland for many years. Eventually, as Dr. Erick Gray retired, they took full ownership of the Peepers Gambrills and Peepers Bowie locations in 2018.
Student found with gun on school property in Baltimore City
Another gun recovered from a student on Baltimore City School property. The latest incident happened Tuesday morning at Forest Park High School.
Upworthy
A fraternity bond that went beyond graduation and is now 50 years strong: 'A long-term meaning'
Over 170 brothers of the Zeta Beta Tau fraternity of the American University came back with greying hair, if any hair at all, for a reunion to the place where they first met between 1960-70. On October 15, the group was welcomed back to campus by university president Sylvia M. Burwell, who was moved by the significance of the reunion. “I am thrilled,” Burwell said, per Washington Post holding back tears, “to see you all, and how you stay together.”
fox5dc.com
'Distraught' parents sound off on school closures in Prince George's Co.
BOWIE, Md. - Prince George’s County parents and community members spoke directly to district leaders Tuesday about possible school closures and changes to school boundaries. The public hearing follows a protest Monday over the closure of Pointer Ridge Elementary in Bowie. The district is considering a proposal, created with...
Black-owned businesses shine at Howard Homecoming
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — This weekend, thousands of people will flock to Howard University as the HBCU hosts its annual homecoming in person for the first time in two years. It’s a chance not only for students to celebrate the university but also for alumni to return and showcase their successes. “It’s huge. It’s […]
kentuckytoday.com
Confidence built since Maryland’s CROWN Act took effect
BALTIMORE (AP) — When Stephanie M. Smith was an undergraduate college student in Virginia, an older Black man approached her in a supermarket and made a critical comment about her newly self-locked natural hair. “He said, ‘You didn’t do that to your hair on purpose?’ Just me gallivanting upon...
Pharrell, Ray Lewis part of group announcing big plans for newly-named CFG Bank Arena
BALTIMORE -- A star-studded cast helped announce the new name of the CFG Bank Arena, formerly known as Royal Farms Arena. Musician Pharrell Williams -- a 13-time Grammy-award winner -- Ravens legend Ray Lewis and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott joined developer Oak View Group in downtown Baltimore Monday afternoon.But first, the mayor and other officials took a sneak peak inside the arena, which is getting an all-around rejuvenation."It's awesome," Mayor Scott said. "We knew the girl had good bones, now we're just rejuvenating everything." Royal Farm's naming rights at the arena expired at the end of May. The development company referred...
Loaded gun found at Forest Park High School in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A loaded gun was found Tuesday morning at Forest Park High School in Baltimore City, WJZ has learned. A source told WJZ the gun was a loaded 9mm handgun. It is currently unknown how the gun was recovered.This is a developing story and will be updated.
Senior D.C. Official Fired After Possible Ethical Conflicts With Future Job Emerge
A senior official in Mayor Muriel Bowser’s administration has been fired and could face an ethics investigation after he failed to recuse himself from matters related to a large city contract that involved a health insurance company he had accepted a job with. Bryan Hum, the interim director of...
WTOP
Bladensburg celebrates its 280th anniversary
A town in Maryland is celebrating a big milestone birthday. Bladensburg in Prince George’s County is coming up on its 280th anniversary and the town hosted a party on Saturday to celebrate it with the community. The town was founded October 29, 1742, making it the oldest town in...
