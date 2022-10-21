ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Towson, MD

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
howard.edu

A Royal Affair: Howard Coronates Its Court

The Royal Court Coronation was nothing short of a royal affair. Howard University officially swore in the 2022-2023 royal court on Sunday alongside Mr. Howard, Rashan Schoffner, and Ms. Howard, Cecily Davis. “Nowhere at this university will you find a more dedicated group of students to Howard University than here...
WASHINGTON, DC
insideradio.com

WOLB Baltimore Morning Host Larry Young Sets Retirement.

Larry Young, the former Maryland State Senator turned radio host, will retire from Radio One talk WOLB Baltimore (1010) after 25 years with the station. Young will be celebrated on Thursday, Oct. 27 at a special anniversary and retirement dinner attended by Urban One founder and chairwoman Cathy Hughes and the Rev. Al Sharpton. “The Larry Young Morning Show” will officially sign off at the end of the year.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Families rally to save a Bowie school from closing

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - Prince George’s County families rallied Monday to save a local school from closing. The school system is changing up boundaries for the district to address a growing number of new students, a plan that could shut down several schools, including Pointer Ridge Elementary in Bowie.
BOWIE, MD
Hilltop

Greek Step Show Draws Hundreds in Burr Gymnasium

Students, alumni and other homecoming-goers attended the Greek Life Step Show in Burr Gymnasium. The event took place Friday, Oct. 17 with flyers advertising to arrive at 7 p.m. By 7:30, the gym quickly became full with many choosing to stand for the opportunity to watch the show. This caused officials to issue a fire marshall warning to the audience, requesting that they find seats or sit on the steps of stairs.
DCist

Vanilla Beane, D.C.’s ‘Hat Lady,’ Dies At 103

Vanilla Beane, 90, is seen in her shop, Bene’, in Washington Saturday, May 29, 2010. Vanilla Beane, a milliner whose hats topped the heads of poet Maya Angelou, civil rights activist Dorothy Height, and countless numbers of Black women in the District over the past several decades, has died at age 103.
WASHINGTON, DC
whatsupmag.com

DR. NISH PATEL & DR. VEERA PATEL

Starting in high school, Dr. Nish Patel began his first days working at Peepers Eyecare, filing and working as a tech. At the time, it was owned by Dr. Erick Gray, who was Dr. Nish Patel’s mentor growing up. He later went on to receive his undergraduate training at Northwestern University in Chicago and soon after, his doctorate degree at the New England College of Optometry in Boston. It was here in Boston in 2010 where he met his now wife, Dr. Veera Patel - a hard working California girl with an eye for fashionable eyewear! Dr. Veera Patel received her undergraduate degree at the University of California San Diego. After they both graduated from the New England College of Optometry, Dr. Veera Patel and Dr. Nish Patel got married in Santa Barbara, California and soon began working in Maryland for many years. Eventually, as Dr. Erick Gray retired, they took full ownership of the Peepers Gambrills and Peepers Bowie locations in 2018.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Upworthy

A fraternity bond that went beyond graduation and is now 50 years strong: 'A long-term meaning'

Over 170 brothers of the Zeta Beta Tau fraternity of the American University came back with greying hair, if any hair at all, for a reunion to the place where they first met between 1960-70. On October 15, the group was welcomed back to campus by university president Sylvia M. Burwell, who was moved by the significance of the reunion. “I am thrilled,” Burwell said, per Washington Post holding back tears, “to see you all, and how you stay together.”
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Black-owned businesses shine at Howard Homecoming

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — This weekend, thousands of people will flock to Howard University as the HBCU hosts its annual homecoming in person for the first time in two years. It’s a chance not only for students to celebrate the university but also for alumni to return and showcase their successes. “It’s huge. It’s […]
WASHINGTON, DC
kentuckytoday.com

Confidence built since Maryland’s CROWN Act took effect

BALTIMORE (AP) — When Stephanie M. Smith was an undergraduate college student in Virginia, an older Black man approached her in a supermarket and made a critical comment about her newly self-locked natural hair. “He said, ‘You didn’t do that to your hair on purpose?’ Just me gallivanting upon...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Pharrell, Ray Lewis part of group announcing big plans for newly-named CFG Bank Arena

BALTIMORE -- A star-studded cast helped announce the new name of the CFG Bank Arena, formerly known as Royal Farms Arena. Musician Pharrell Williams -- a 13-time Grammy-award winner -- Ravens legend Ray Lewis and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott joined developer Oak View Group in downtown Baltimore Monday afternoon.But first, the mayor and other officials took a sneak peak inside the arena, which is getting an all-around rejuvenation."It's awesome," Mayor Scott said. "We knew the girl had good bones, now we're just rejuvenating everything."  Royal Farm's naming rights at the arena expired at the end of May. The development company referred...
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Bladensburg celebrates its 280th anniversary

A town in Maryland is celebrating a big milestone birthday. Bladensburg in Prince George’s County is coming up on its 280th anniversary and the town hosted a party on Saturday to celebrate it with the community. The town was founded October 29, 1742, making it the oldest town in...
BLADENSBURG, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy