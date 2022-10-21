A mother who started working in funeral care having been “really upset” by the way her late father was taken care of after he died is celebrating 10 years in the job with her daughter now in the same line of work.Michelle and Jodie Slinn, who share a home in Walthamstow, London, both work for the Co-op Funeralcare chain – Michelle said she knew her daughter, who secured the job with an interview on her 21st birthday, would be “brilliant”.The pair have honoured families’ wishes by dyeing the hair of the deceased as well as giving facials, while Jodie said...

1 DAY AGO