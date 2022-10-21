Read full article on original website
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 9
Clemson survived a scare from Syracuse, but fellow top 10 unbeatens Ole Miss and UCLA weren't as lucky on the road Saturday, results that are guaranteed to shake up Sunday's Week 9 AP Top 24 rankings. Our projection includes drops for the Rebels and the Bruins after losses to LSU and Oregon, who each improved their resume and overall stock with notable victories.
Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the Penn State loss
--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. Gotta congratulate Penn State...but I thought Athan (Kaliakmanis) handled himself very well. Now, again, we're gonna nitpick how we played. But to handle your first start in front of 110,000 people on the road. I couldn't be more proud of him just taking on that challenge. And I told you that he would be poised, and it really won't rattle him, and I'm not sure how many plays he'd be rattled. I'd love to be able to see those on film because I didn't see it. It was confidence the entire time. Not to say not to say that's the only thing that we look at today, but that was one of the big factors of our game that find a way to get him in a rhythm early.
247Sports
James Franklin, Penn State have 'gotten a head start' on Ohio State preparation ahead of Week 9 clash
Penn State football coach James Franklin will worry about Ohio State now that it is game week, but he was quick to keep the focus on Saturday's win over Minnesota shortly after the Nittany Lions' dominant 45-17 win. Franklin defeated the Buckeyes previously at Penn State, and knows this season's game could get his team back in the thick of the Big Ten East title race with a win. That is a conversation for Sunday when Penn State begins film study and game-planning, however.
247Sports
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz questioned after 54-10 Ohio State loss
Ohio State handed Iowa a 44-point drubbing Saturday which is the Hawkeyes’ worse loss since 1999 when a Nick Saban-coached Michigan State team crushed Iowa 49-3. Except it's the Iowa offense that is under fire after the 54-10 loss. Iowa’s much-maligned quarterback Spencer Petras threw an interception on the first offensive snap of the game to set up an Ohio State field goal. It was all downhill for Petras, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and Co.
Four-star OL Iapani Laloulu commits to Oregon
Over the last decade Oregon has been a destination school for some of the top players in Hawaii and the Ducks have just landed the island’s best. Iapani Laloulu, the four-star offensive guard from Honolulu (Hawaii) Farrington and state’s No. 1 prospect, announced his commitment to Oregon on Monday, choosing the Ducks over the likes of Arizona, Miami, Tennessee and several other national programs that made up his double-digit scholarship offer list.
Lane Kiffin after Ole Miss' 45-20 loss to LSU
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin recaps Ole Miss' 45-20 loss to LSU, including second-half and defensive struggles.
Oregon moves up in recent AP Poll following top-10 win against UCLA
Oregon's rise in the AP Poll continues as the week nine edition puts the Ducks at No. 8. The Ducks won their most anticipated matchup of the year against No. 12 UCLA, winning 45-30. Bo Nix continued his dark horse Heisman campaign, throwing for 283 yards and five touchdowns while gaining 51 yards on the ground as well.
Everything Mario Cristobal said following the 45-21 loss to Duke
The Miami Hurricanes lost to Duke 45-21 on Saturday afternoon. Miami (3-4, 1-2) turned the ball over eight times against the Blue Devils, who scored 31 points off those turnovers. UM lost quarterback Tyler Van Dyke to a shoulder injury midway through the second quarter and after the Hurricanes took...
Instant reactions from Oregon's impressive blowout win over No. 9 UCLA
The No. 10 ranked Oregon Ducks delivered a signature victory Saturday afternoon in front of a soldout Autzen Stadium when they faced off against No. 9 ranked and previously undefeated UCLA. The Oregon offense was nearly unstoppable against the Bruins and they put together long scoring drives time and time again. When the dust settled from the first Top 10 showdown at Autzen Stadium since the second week of the 2014 season, the Oregon Ducks emerged as the clear-cut favorite to win the Pac-12 title.
LISTEN: Rapid reactions to the Texas Tech debacle
The seat is hot once more as Neal Brown matched his largest margin of defeat in a loss at West Virginia (or Troy) in Saturday's 48-10 fiasco in Lubbock. Texas Tech did what it had to do and avoided the errors that have defined low moments this season. The Mountaineers ... well, they just made a lot of mistakes, which is the sort of behavior that has come to define them this season and maybe long. How does a prisoner of the moment think freely right now? What was with the passing game? Are timeouts only legal in certain parts of the game? Does the postgame news conference matter? All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
Everything Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said after 41-34 win over Texas
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy improved to 9-4 in the last 13 games played against Texas following a 41-34 win on Saturday inside a raucous Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cowboys trailed by as many as 14 points late in the first half, but adjustments in the locker room during the break held the Longhorns to just a field goal in the final two quarters. Oklahoma State forced Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers into three interceptions, including two on the Longhorns' final pair of possessions.
Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud documents struggles against Iowa, defines what happened
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud made no room for excuses following his up and down play that drew mixed reactions after the Buckeyes' 54-10 win over Iowa. The Heisman favorite recovered from a shaky start to throw four touchdown passes in the second half, but it was a pair of turnovers and several miscommunicated throws with receivers that he held onto post-game, knowing he didn't put his best effort on display for the Buckeyes.
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Nebraska
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois enters the final stretch of the season in control of its own destiny. The Illini (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) are ranked No. 17 in the Associated Press rankings, are on a five-game winning streak, have clinched bowl eligibility, are landing verbal commitments in the Class of 2023 and, most importantly, control their own destiny in the quest for a Big Ten West championship.
247Sports
Texas football: Steve Sarkisian assesses Quinn Ewers' struggles after Oklahoma State loss
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers has seen better days and Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian tried to pinpoint struggles following Saturday's 41-34 loss at Oklahoma State. It was a deflating setback that diminishes the team's shot at getting to the Big 12 title game. Sarkisian spoke with Ewers on the sideline several...
247Sports
Jimbo Fisher buyout, Texas A&M finger-pointing continues from media after loss to South Carolina
"We have good players and we have a good system. I mean, we’re right there," Fisher said after the game. "It’s not like we’re getting run out of the stadium. At the same time, it’s not like if you’re ran out of the stadium or one play, you’re right, we’re close but the guys are right there, we’re close, we just have to find a way to keep executing. We’ll find a way to make a play and all of the sudden, you’ll get over the hump."
247Sports
Auburn DT Zykeivous Walker no longer with program
Junior defensive tackle and former top-100 recruit Zykeivous Walker is no longer with the Auburn football program, sources close to the situation informed Auburn Undercover. Walker made the decision to depart the team the week of the Ole Miss loss, and his name was removed from the team's official roster this week. He was part of the travel squad and played at Georgia in Week 6, then was not present at Ole Miss in the Tigers' most recent game.
Top247 QB set to attend first Tennessee game, has Vols among favorites
A highly ranked quarterback target says Tennessee is among the top schools he’s considering, and he’s ready to attend his first game at Neyland Stadium.
247Sports
Vanderbilt Head Coach Jerry Stackhouse Credits UNC's Dean Smith After Contract Extension
Vanderbilt head basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse agreed to a contract extension on Tuesday, the team announced. The Commodores did not disclose the length or terms of Stackhouse's extension, who is entering year four of a six-year deal he signed in 2019. The former North Carolina star has compiled a career record of 39-54 but has bettered his SEC win percentage in each of his first three seasons.
Whittemore details Bulldog decision
Some might say that wide receiver prospect Creed Whittemore (pronounced Whit-a-more) was born to be a Florida Gator. The F.W. Buchholz standout lives in Gainesville. The 5-11, 175 pound wide receiver was even born as the son of a former Gator Women's Volleyball player. Creed's older brother, Trent, is a fourth generation Gator. The younger Whittemore tried Coach Billy Napier's program on for size, before backing away from early commitment to Florida. Whittemore shares that there are no hard feelings. It was simply a matter of philosophical differences.
Reactions after Kansas State's loss at TCU
FORT WORTH, Texas – To go on the road and bang out a win against a top-10-ranked team takes solid play, a bit of ingenuity and good bounces of the football. For one half, Kansas State got a portion of all three ingredients. But it did not keep stomping...
247Sports
