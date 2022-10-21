Gal Gadot was close to playing Madame Clicquot, Veuve Clicquot’s visionary “Grande Dame of Champagne.” “The project obviously never came to life, but I had the opportunity to discover the life of this incredible woman who was so innovative,” said the Israeli actress, wearing a zebra print Michael Kors dress. “She dared to do things that women back then didn’t dare to do.”More from WWDThe Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture ExhibitionInside Elle's Women In Hollywood 2022 EventInside the Golden Goose L.A. Golden Spirit Event On Tuesday night, Gadot was joined by Laura Harrier and Gwyneth Paltrow at the opening exhibition of “Solaire Culture.”...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 11 MINUTES AGO