Baltimore Votes is proud to host a student election judge program to encourage high school and college students to become engaged in our democratic process!

Former Raven, Torrey Smith hosts an exciting segment on Baltimore’s WJZ channel 13 called “Community MVP.” Last week, the former Superbowl Champion sat down with Baltimore’s own, Olu Butterfly to discuss the relationships between art and community. Olu is an internationally recognized artist, community leader, youth advocate and mother of 4. In this episode of Community MVP, Olu talks about the importance of art, community and “doing the work” as she sits with Torrey in West Baltimore for an insightful conversation. See the episode below:

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO