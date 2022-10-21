Chicago, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are expected to announce charges Wednesday morning, days after another postal worker was attacked in Chicago, and this time, her USPS truck was stolen. It is the second known worker attacked this week. It happened at a gas station in the 2800 block of South Pulaski Road in the Little Village neighborhood around 9:15 Saturday morning. A letter carrier said she was assaulted while in her USPS truck. She was taken to Saint Anthony Hospital and released shortly later. Police say the victim was trying to get into the truck when the offender, who was already inside,...

