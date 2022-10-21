ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

High School Football PRO
High School Football PRO
 5 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Chicago.

The Grant Community High School football team will have a game with North Chicago High School on October 21, 2022, 15:30:00.

Grant Community High School
North Chicago High School
October 21, 2022
15:30:00
Sophomore Boys Football

The Notre Dame College Prep football team will have a game with St. Rita High School on October 21, 2022, 15:00:00.

Notre Dame College Prep
St. Rita High School
October 21, 2022
15:00:00
Sophomore Football

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jake Wells

Where to get the best pizza in Chicago

photo of pizzaPhoto by manvi mathur (Creative Commons) Where should go you when you're craving some amazing pizza in Chicago? There are so many choices it can be overwhelming. Here are my favorite choices for a great slice of pie.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

For 8 Years in a Row, This Illinois City Named “Rattiest” in US

It's a weird thing to be known for. There is one Illinois city that can claim it is the rat capital of America for the 8th straight year. Well, rats. Literally. This notorious claim to fame from Orkin goes to Chicago, Illinois for the 8th straight year. The "Most Rat-Infested" city in America is the Windy City according to their data and there really isn't a close 2nd.
CHICAGO, IL
WOMI Owensboro

Another Handful of Mothman Sightings in Chicago, One Spoke?

This "Mothman" made several appearances in the Chicago area recently, and one even spoke up?? ChicagoSuntimes. We have written about "Mothman" being seen throughout Illinois, a lot of Chicago area stuff, for quite a while now. The Brewed, a horror-themed coffee shop in Avondale, Illinois hosted a costume contest recently and Mothman showed up, and didn't win. See, it's a trick...because you can't win a costume contest if it ISN'T A COSTUME, dude.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Workers robbed while loading food truck in Brighton Park

CHICAGO (CBS)--  Workers loading up food trucks were robbed in the Brighton Park neighborhood. CBS 2 talked with the Pablo's Tacos workers. They said they were loading food into the truck around 4:30 a.m., in the 4100 block of South Archer, when a white Jeep Cherokee pulled up. A worker said the offender pulled out a gun. One of the victims gave the offender $200. Two offenders stole items from inside the vehicle. Police said the same offenders then entered a business at the same location and robbed two more people at gunpoint. No injuries were reported. Police are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Operation Warm and Chicago Housing Authority providing thousands of coats at UIC Forum

CHICAGO (CBS) – It may be warm this weekend, but the heat isn't sticking around. One group is thinking ahead toward the winter. Thousands of Chicagoans are getting new winter coats thanks to the nonprofit Operation Warm.The group is working with the Chicago Housing Authority to give away 5,000 coats to children and families living in public housing.The giveaway is happening Saturday until 2 p.m. at the UIC forum near Roosevelt and Halsted.Pre-registration was required.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police to announce charges in attack on postal worker in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are expected to announce charges Wednesday morning, days after another postal worker was attacked in Chicago, and this time, her USPS truck was stolen. It is the second known worker attacked this week. It happened at a gas station in the 2800 block of South Pulaski Road in the Little Village neighborhood around 9:15 Saturday morning. A letter carrier said she was assaulted while in her USPS truck. She was taken to Saint Anthony Hospital and released shortly later. Police say the victim was trying to get into the truck when the offender, who was already inside,...
CHICAGO, IL
newschannel20.com

Two Illinois cities among 'rattiest' in America, report says

Chicago topped the most recent list for being one of the "rattiest" cities in America. The Windy City ranked first in the country, according to data from Orkin. Champaign came in at number 33. This is four spots higher than where it ranked over the summer. Chicago was followed by...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Friends, family remember father of 3 killed at Lincoln Park rooftop lounge

Friends and family are sharing memories online of Cordaryl Allen, the 35-year-old man who was shot to death at the J. Parker lounge atop Hotel Lincoln, 1816 North Clark, over the weekend. Chicago police have not announced any arrests. The medical examiner’s office said Allen, a father of three, died...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

The Chicago Way w/John Kass: Charles Thomas steps off the Chumbolone ‘plantation’

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (10/21/2022): A fed up former ABC7 Chicago reporter Charles Thomas, who -after almost 30 years retired in broadcasting- has come under fire for taking $50,000 from a conservative super PAC run by Dan Proft to promote Daren Bailey as a better candidate than Governor JB Pritzker, joins John Kass and Jeff Carlin to discuss stepping off the ‘Chumbalone’ plantation and facing backlash. Check out more Kasso at JohnKassNews.com.
CHICAGO, IL
High School Football PRO

High School Football PRO

Mountain View, CA
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

High school football game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy