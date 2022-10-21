Chicago, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Chicago.
The Grant Community High School football team will have a game with North Chicago High School on October 21, 2022, 15:30:00.
Grant Community High School
North Chicago High School
October 21, 2022
15:30:00
Sophomore Boys Football
The Notre Dame College Prep football team will have a game with St. Rita High School on October 21, 2022, 15:00:00.
Notre Dame College Prep
St. Rita High School
October 21, 2022
15:00:00
Sophomore Football
