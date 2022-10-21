Read full article on original website
Oregon football Duck savagely trolls UCLA amid blowout
Oregon football blew out UCLA football on Saturday at home. Oregon’s mascot, The Duck, took to his Twitter account to roast UCLA during the game. “@UCLAFootball y’all ever seen this many fans before?”. Losing is one thing… getting trolled by a Duck is a whole different type of...
Where every Pac-12 team ranks in ESPN's FPI after Week 8
Despite some teams rising up the AP Poll ESPN's FPI does not view them as highly
The secret play Oregon used to spur huge Pac-12 win over UCLA
Oregon Football fans have to be stoked with the Ducks’ efforts in Week 8. After watching the national media hype up their former head coach, Chip Kelly, for his UCLA squad’s undefeated efforts through the first six weeks of the 2022 NCAA season, going so far as to give the Bruins an edge over the Ducks in Week 8, Oregon had a lot to prove.
College Football Week 8 preview: Pac-12 takes center stage, Nick Saban looks to avoid rare occurrence
Week 8 of the college football season features five games between top-25 opponents, highlighted by No. 10 Oregon taking on No. 9 UCLA and No. 6 Alabama playing No. 24 Mississippi State.
CBS Sports
College football Week 8 winners, losers, overreactions: Miami hits another low as Oregon continues to soar
Miami pulled off what was regarded by many as the coup of the century by stealing Mario Cristobal from Oregon after the Hurricanes alum won a pair of Pac-12 championships as coach of the Ducks. When Cristobal landed 11 highly touted transfers to join heralded quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, the hype train was primed and ready. The U was back. Then the season began.
Patriots get pantsed by Justin Fields, Bears in embarassing Monday Night Football loss
The Patriots didn’t show up for Monday Night Football. Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears did and made New England look like a bad football team in the process.
College football picks: ESPN computer predictions for Week 8 games
Week 7 of the college football schedule is here and it's time to make our picks and predictions for what should be an exciting and impactful slate of games on Saturday. Let's get up to date on how the Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the top games. Football Power Index (FPI) ...
College football review: Are refs needling USC, Texas and other expansion defectors?
Penalty disparities during recent Texas and USC losses call into question whether officiating is slanted against teams leaving for other conferences.
2022 Heisman odds updated after pivotal Week 8 of college football season
Week 8 provided the college football world with plenty of exciting moments, and now the Heisman Trophy odds per Vegas Insider reflect the action we saw on the field. The biggest differences from last week to this week’s odds are that two quarterbacks are beginning to pull away from the pack — Ohio State‘s CJ Stroud and Tennessee‘s Hendon Hooker.
Report: Big Ten To Keep Divisions In 2023, Reconfigure When UCLA, USC Join In 2024
The conference will reportedly announce its schedule for the 2023 football season later this week, as well.
After a rough 3 game skid, can UNLV rebound to become bowl eligible?
University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. When UNLV football got off to a 4–1 start, there was a lot of excitement among the fan base. After 3 straight losses, that excitement has died down.
CFP Projections in Week 9: Oregon Ducks soaring up
Another week of games is in the books which means we are one week closer to the College Football Playoffs. For the Pac-12, the Oregon Ducks might be the conference’s best chance to land a team in the final four. Even then they will likely need some help with teams ahead of them in the perceived rankings. With Week 9 set to feature plenty of games with College Football Playoff ramifications, we have the newest CFP rankings and bowl projections. These projections are based on how I feel the committee will view the playoff and not my own personal rankings. Without further ado,...
Clemson survives, Oregon knocks off UCLA: College Football Power Rankings after Week 8
Six teams remain unbeaten through week eight of the college football season across four conferences. Clemson and TCU were the two teams in the most danger. They rallied in the second half of their games to keep their undefeated season alive. Ohio State and. had no trouble dispatching Iowa and...
