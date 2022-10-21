ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ClutchPoints

The secret play Oregon used to spur huge Pac-12 win over UCLA

Oregon Football fans have to be stoked with the Ducks’ efforts in Week 8. After watching the national media hype up their former head coach, Chip Kelly, for his UCLA squad’s undefeated efforts through the first six weeks of the 2022 NCAA season, going so far as to give the Bruins an edge over the Ducks in Week 8, Oregon had a lot to prove.
CBS Sports

College football Week 8 winners, losers, overreactions: Miami hits another low as Oregon continues to soar

Miami pulled off what was regarded by many as the coup of the century by stealing Mario Cristobal from Oregon after the Hurricanes alum won a pair of Pac-12 championships as coach of the Ducks. When Cristobal landed 11 highly touted transfers to join heralded quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, the hype train was primed and ready. The U was back. Then the season began.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

CFP Projections in Week 9: Oregon Ducks soaring up

Another week of games is in the books which means we are one week closer to the College Football Playoffs. For the Pac-12, the Oregon Ducks might be the conference’s best chance to land a team in the final four. Even then they will likely need some help with teams ahead of them in the perceived rankings. With Week 9 set to feature plenty of games with College Football Playoff ramifications, we have the newest CFP rankings and bowl projections. These projections are based on how I feel the committee will view the playoff and not my own personal rankings. Without further ado,...
