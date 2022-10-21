ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

The White Out: An Origin Story

By Ryan Risky
 5 days ago

UNIVERSITY PARK Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s the greatest show in college sports: the Penn State White Out. This year’s primetime matchup against Minnesota will be the 18th installment of the big game.

“The crowd’s revved up, team flies through the tunnel,” said Steve Jones, Penn State’s play-by play-announcer. “Fireworks during the national anthem. Fireworks when they run on the field. So, I mean, it’s really a show.”

Often imitated, but never replicated, the White Out is a spectacle like no other.

“I’m really grateful for the opportunity to even be here and get to do that because that’s like one of the top three things in college football,” said Hunter Nourzad, an offensive lineman.

The origins of the white out were actually more defensive than offensive. After Nebraska tried taking over Notre Dame Stadium with a sea of red in 2000, Penn State feared that same invasion of red that Saturday in 2002.

“So, we’re telling people, don’t sell your tickets, wear white to the game,” said Jones. “It wasn’t like, hey, ‘it’s a white out.’ Like, you know, wear white, they wear red, things like that. It was more loosely not official.”

Two years later, Penn State marketing consultant Guido D’Elia wanted to liven up the crowd for a home game against Purdue, so they asked the student section to wear all white.

“They were trying to create unity in this in the stadium, something that would be fun for the fans,” said Jones.

Then, in 2007 they asked all fans to join in for the White Out.

“You’re wondering the first time you do it, ‘will everybody do it?’ said Jones. “It’s a White Out. All right. Well, you get 60% of the people. No, what was neat about it is that they tried it and people did it.”

Since then Penn State’s White Out has become one of the most anticipated games in all of college football.

“You can feel the press box shake,” said Jones. “The atmosphere is one that’s cut above none. It’s different. It’s fun. College sports is meant to be fun. I think it has a great impact on the football team.”

All-time, Penn State is 9-8 in the White Out. But, they have won four of the last five, including the dramatic upset against Ohio State in 2016, which showed the home field advantage was very real.

“It’s the energy that the crowd brings,” said Daequan Hardy, a junior cornerback. “It’s an environment unlike any environment in college football, so I really enjoy the fans and the energy they bring.”

“You’re talking about 110,000 people and they are into every second of it,” said Jones. “I mean, my goodness, they go crazy and the coin toss.”

That electric atmosphere has been known to cause havoc for opponents. In 2019, Michigan had to call a timeout before their first play from scrimmage.

Minnesota makes their White Out debut on Saturday at 7:30 from Beaver Stadium.

WTAJ

Big Ten finalizes Penn State’s 2023 football schedule

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Big Ten Conference announced Penn State’s 2023 football schedule on Wednesday. This is the eighth straight season the Nittany Lions have started Big Ten conference play on the road, something that Penn State Athletic Director Patrick Kraft said he was frustrated about during the 2022 Big Ten Media Days. […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Heisman front runner Stroud will test Penn State defense

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) — Penn State’s defense faces its biggest test Saturday when Ohio State’s high scoring offense comes to town and nobody is a more challenging matchup, perhaps in college football, than quarterback CJ Stroud. The junior quarterback is one of the most electric players in college football. He’s one of two quarterbacks […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Singleton & Allen bounce back in big way over Minnesota

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — It was a big win in a big game for Penn State as they dismantled Minnesota in the White Out 45-17 on Saturday. It was a major bounce back after their blowout loss to Michigan the week prior. Not much went right against the Wolverines for the Nittany Lions, especially their […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Clifford overcomes rocky start for a four-touchdown performance

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — After facing many questions about quarterback, Sean Clifford reminded fans Saturday why head coach James Franklin has his back. Clifford overcame an early interception to finish the night with 295 passing yards and tied a season-high four touchdowns. The White Out was Clifford’s best performance of the season. It was […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Jalen Pickett ready to lead Penn State basketball

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) —Year two with Head Coach Micah Shrewsberry is underway and with a strong incoming freshmen class paired with a solid veteran core, he feels Penn State can take a big step forward this season. Speaking with the media at the Men’s Basketball Media Day, Shrewsberry said Jalen Pickett has been the best […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Sean Clifford named Big Ten Offensive Player Of The Week

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — After a rough performance against Michigan two weeks ago, Sean Clifford bounced back in a big way during the White Out against Minnesota by being named the Big Ten Offensive Player Of The Week. The sixth year senior had his best game of the season throwing for a season high 295 […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Altoona Curve announces home games, fireworks for 2023 season

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) – The Altoona Curve, a Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, announced their home game times and fireworks dates for the 2023 season. The 2022 season will once again feature 6 p.m. start times for many of the team’s games at Peoples Natural Gas Field with 18 fireworks shows sprinkled in throughout […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Hollidaysburg sweeps Altoona 3-0 to close out regular season

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hollidaysburg extracted revenge on Altoona after the Lady Lions handed the 17-2 Golden Tigers their first loss of the season last month. Altoona got off to a hot start in the first set and led 18-13, but Hollidaysburg closed set one on a 12-1 run to win it 25-19 and then the […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Bench dedication for fallen Pennsylvania State Trooper

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – On February 8, 2021, Trooper Monty Mitchell suffered a medical emergency while on duty, today Pennsylvania State Police honored him with a bench along the Little Toby Creek in Brockway. After his military service ended, Monty Mitchell signed up with the Pennsylvania State Troopers. the course of his career, Mitchell […]
BROCKWAY, PA
WTAJ

Cambria County students named to New Young Ambassador program

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful (KPB) today announced the slate of Young Ambassadors of Pennsylvania for 2022-2023. Two Cambria County seniors were among those chosen for the program. Jensen Westrick from Central Cambria High School; and Maddie Ostinowsky, from Bishop Carroll Catholic High School were […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Cochran buys Thomas Team Honda in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – #1 Cochran, Western Pennsylvania’s largest automotive retailer, announced that it has acquired Thomas Team Honda in Johnstown. The acquisition extends the dealer group’s geographic footprint to Cambria County while adding a new brand to its extensive portfolio. The announcement came on Monday, Oct. 24. “We are thrilled to expand our […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Stuckey Automotive Food Bank Challenge to benefit Altoona soup kitchen

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) – The teams of Blaise Alexander of Altoona (formerly Dean Patterson Automotive), Altoona Honda, Five Star Mitsubishi, and Courtesy Motors will take part in the Stucky Automotive 2nd annual Food Bank Challenge. Each of the dealerships will be collecting food to donate to the St. Vincent de Paul’s Food for Families Soup […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Geisinger offers flu shots, boosters at State College Nov. clinic

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Following recent guidance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Geisinger is now offering single booster doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine for children age 5 to 11. Parents can their bring children to a mass vaccination clinic […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Burns secures $85,000 state grant for fire hall improvements

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State Rep. Frank Burns, D-Cambria, announced that an $85,000 state grant has been awarded to the Dauntless Fire Co. to help fund fire hall improvements including flooring, debris cleanup, new backup lines and lines around lockers. The announcement was made on Wednesday, Oct. 26. “I know how important volunteer fire […]
EBENSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Burns delivers $123,000 for two Cambria County boroughs

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State Rep. Frank Burns announced that he secured $123,000 to help two local boroughs purchase equipment and replace streetlights with energy-efficient LED bulbs. “I know how tough it can be for local governments to fund major equipment or other projects, so I worked with these two boroughs to find state […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

