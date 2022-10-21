‘Tis the Season! Starbucks Holiday At-Home Coffee Favorites Are Back

Starbucks® holiday at-home coffees have returned to the grocery aisle, just in time for coffee lovers to kick off the holiday season.

Bring fan-favorite seasonal flavors home before Starbucks® holiday beverages return to cafés, including the NEW Starbucks® Gingerbread Flavored Coffee, the beloved Starbucks® Holiday Blend and Starbucks®Peppermint Mocha Flavored Coffee and Starbucks® Iced Espresso Peppermint Mocha ready-to-drink beverage. These coffees are beginning to hit shelves now, where groceries are sold and online for a limited time this holiday season.

NEW! Starbucks® Gingerbread Flavored Roast & Ground Coffee, Starbucks® Gingerbread Flavored Coffee K-Cup® pods

Enjoy the flavors of freshly baked gingerbread with this festive coffee. Aromas of cinnamon and clove and a note of sweetness are blended with our lightest roast coffee for a heartwarming treat.

Availability & Pricing: Available in packaged ground coffee (SRP $11.99 for 11 oz. bag, $15.49 for 17 oz. bag) where groceries are sold and online. K-Cup®pods (SRP $11.99 for 10 count, $22.99 for 22 ct.) where groceries are sold and online.

Starbucks® Holiday Blend Roast & Ground Coffee, Starbucks® Holiday Blend K-Cup® pods

We combined bright, lively Latin American and smooth, earthy Indonesian beans and roasted them to bring out their full flavors. Layered, balanced and sweet with herbal and maple notes. Enjoy it anytime you want to take in the season. Starbucks® Holiday Blend is here only for a limited time.

Availability & Pricing: Available in packaged ground coffee (SRP $11.99 per 10 oz. package, $15.49 per 17 oz. package) and in K-Cup® pods (SRP $11.99 for 10 count, $22.99 for 22 ct., $27.49 for 32 ct., $36.99 for 44 ct.) where groceries are sold and online.

Starbucks® Peppermint Mocha Flavored Roast & Ground Coffee, Starbucks® Peppermint Mocha Flavored Coffee K-Cup® pods

Rich chocolaty notes meet minty joy in this heartwarming treat. Together our lightest roast and winter’s celebrated flavors create a festive favorite with just the right amount of cocoa-peppermint sweetness.

Availability & Pricing: Available in packaged ground coffee (SRP $11.99 for 11 oz. bag, $15.49 for 17 oz. bag) and K-Cup® pods (SRP $11.99 for 10 count, $22.99 for 22 ct.) where groceries are sold and online.

Starbucks® Iced Espresso Peppermint Mocha

Inspired by our seasonal handcrafted favorite, this ready-to-drink version is full of minty, chocolaty joy. Starbucks® espresso and milk are combined with the cheery flavors of peppermint and chocolate. It’s the perfect beverage to brighten your spirits at the holidays.

Availability & Pricing: Available (SRP $2.93 for a 14 oz. bottle) where groceries are sold and online.