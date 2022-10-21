ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitney Point, NY

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Union-Endicott Girl's Soccer Upsets Maine-Endwell in Section IV Playoffs

The Union-Endicott girl's soccer team came into the Section IV Class A playoffs as the four-seed and had lost their two regular-season matches with Maine-Endwell. On Monday, they walked into Spartan Country and scored two early goals to upset the tournament's top seed with a 2-1 win on the road.
ENDICOTT, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Oct. 14, 2022, property located at 49 Williams St., Village of Owego, from Andy Almonte to Heather Long for $99,734. On Oct. 14, 2022, property located at Dawson Hill Road, Town of Spencer, from Jebb Greene to Kevin Kline for $90,000. On Oct. 14, 2022, property located at 4314...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
96.9 WOUR

ESPN’s “College Game Day” Eyeing Upstate New York Campus

ESPN's "College Game Day" has been a Saturday morning staple for millions of collegiate football fans for 35 years. The campus spirited show, that debuted in 1987, has not been broadcast live from a location in New York State north of the United State Military Academy in West Point. Well, if things go well on Saturday, one campus northwest of there may get their first visit from the popular ESPN show.
SYRACUSE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: October 24, 2022

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, the cornerstone of the new community Baptist church at Port Dickinson will be laid next Sunday afternoon. A copper box containing documents and daily newspapers will be sealed and placed inside the cornerstone. Another win...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Road in Ithaca will close for remainder of week

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A road in Ithaca is set to close. University Avenue near the West Avenue intersection on Cornell University’s campus is closing. The City of Ithaca will begin drain work there tomorrow. Officials recommend seeking alternate routes. The work is expected to wrap up at the end of the day Friday.
ITHACA, NY
justshortofcrazy.com

Three Unique Adventures To Experience in the Finger Lakes of New York

Visiting the Finger Lakes region of New York should really be on everyone’s bucket list. The area is stunning with it’s natural beauty, an amazing array of wineries, and, most importantly, three unique adventures that everyone should experience in the Finger Lakes. Three Unique Adventures To Experience in...
PENN YAN, NY
dailycoffeenews.com

In Binghamton, Beer Tree Owners Branch Out with Batch Coffee

The family behind Binghamton, New York, craft brewery Beer Tree Brew is bringing forth beans and brews through a new company called Batch Coffee. Approximately half of Batch’s new 4,000-square-foot home base is dedicated to the company’s roasting operation, made possible through a bright white Diedrich Roasters DR-25 machine. The remaining half of the space is split evenly between a colorful retail cafe and a full kitchen.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Syracuse.com

How will Onondaga County supply Micron with 20 million gallons of water every day?

Syracuse, N.Y. – If fully built, the Micron Technology chip plant in Clay could use 20 million gallons of water every day — as much as 150,000 homes use. Half of that water would come from Lake Ontario via existing treatment and piping systems. The other half would be recycled by a county wastewater treatment plant and then sold back to Micron – an untested idea for which there are few specific details.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Brush Fire Problems Heat Up in Southern Tier

Several area emergency services communications centers are reporting an uptick in calls about out of control open burning. As residents have been clearing leaves and brush from their property, many turn to burning the debris and that has resulted in several brush fires in Broome, Otsego and other counties in the Southern Tier and Central New York.
BROOME COUNTY, NY

