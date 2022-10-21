Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
L.L. Bean’s Bootmobile Pop-up Returning to IthacaGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Norwich, NY Weather Outlook For the Week of 10/23/22 Features Above Normal Temperatures For the First Half of the WeekDan PfeiferNorwich, NY
Norwich, NY Weather Outlook For the Week of 10/16/22 Includes Possible Snow ShowersDan PfeiferNorwich, NY
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photoGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Windsor Field Hockey Takes Down Sidney, Punches Ticket to Section Championship Game
Windsor field hockey took care of business at home, beating Sidney 2-0 to punch its ticket to the Section IV Class C Championship game. The Black Knights will take on Whitney Point on Saturday, October 29th at Owego.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Girl's Soccer Wins Sectional Semifinal With Golden Goal Winner
The Owego girl's soccer team is advancing to the Section IV Class B Championship game after taking care of Waverly in overtime off a golden goal. The Indians will play Chenango Valley on Friday, October 28th at Johnson City.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Whitney Point Field Hockey Continue to Dominate, Shuts Out Owego in Section Semis
The Whitney Point field hockey has strung together a pair of 9-0 wins to advance to the Section IV Class C Championship game after shutting out Owego at home. The Eagles will take on Windsor at Owego on Saturday, October 29th at 4 p.m.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Union-Endicott Girl's Soccer Upsets Maine-Endwell in Section IV Playoffs
The Union-Endicott girl's soccer team came into the Section IV Class A playoffs as the four-seed and had lost their two regular-season matches with Maine-Endwell. On Monday, they walked into Spartan Country and scored two early goals to upset the tournament's top seed with a 2-1 win on the road.
Syracuse basketball player Chris Bunch will now be known by a different name
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse freshman basketball player Chris Bunch will now be known as Chris Bell, a university spokesman said today. The 6-foot-7 forward is going through the legal process of having his last name changed to Bell, which is his mother’s last name. SU now refers to him as Chris Bell on its roster.
owegopennysaver.com
Tioga County Deed Transfers
On Oct. 14, 2022, property located at 49 Williams St., Village of Owego, from Andy Almonte to Heather Long for $99,734. On Oct. 14, 2022, property located at Dawson Hill Road, Town of Spencer, from Jebb Greene to Kevin Kline for $90,000. On Oct. 14, 2022, property located at 4314...
New York state marching band rankings (Week 7): Where does your school stand heading into states?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- With most of the competitors wrapping up their regular seasons last weekend, New York state’s high school marching bands are heading toward a mass showdown Sunday at Syracuse University’s JMA Wireless Dome. That’s where the New York State Field Band Conference will hold its 2022...
ESPN’s “College Game Day” Eyeing Upstate New York Campus
ESPN's "College Game Day" has been a Saturday morning staple for millions of collegiate football fans for 35 years. The campus spirited show, that debuted in 1987, has not been broadcast live from a location in New York State north of the United State Military Academy in West Point. Well, if things go well on Saturday, one campus northwest of there may get their first visit from the popular ESPN show.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
100 Years Ago: October 24, 2022
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, the cornerstone of the new community Baptist church at Port Dickinson will be laid next Sunday afternoon. A copper box containing documents and daily newspapers will be sealed and placed inside the cornerstone. Another win...
Police confirm U-E High School student was hit by vehicle on Friday
On October 21st, at approximately 5:27 p.m., a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle outside of Union-Endicott High School.
whcuradio.com
Road in Ithaca will close for remainder of week
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A road in Ithaca is set to close. University Avenue near the West Avenue intersection on Cornell University’s campus is closing. The City of Ithaca will begin drain work there tomorrow. Officials recommend seeking alternate routes. The work is expected to wrap up at the end of the day Friday.
wskg.org
After months of debate, Binghamton may soon close its most diverse elementary school
The Binghamton City School District (BCSD) will soon decide the fate of its most diverse elementary school, Theodore Roosevelt Elementary. The district has proposed shuttering the aging school in order to cut costs and address a decline in projected enrollment across the district. It’s part of BCSD’s feasibility study, an...
justshortofcrazy.com
Three Unique Adventures To Experience in the Finger Lakes of New York
Visiting the Finger Lakes region of New York should really be on everyone’s bucket list. The area is stunning with it’s natural beauty, an amazing array of wineries, and, most importantly, three unique adventures that everyone should experience in the Finger Lakes. Three Unique Adventures To Experience in...
dailycoffeenews.com
In Binghamton, Beer Tree Owners Branch Out with Batch Coffee
The family behind Binghamton, New York, craft brewery Beer Tree Brew is bringing forth beans and brews through a new company called Batch Coffee. Approximately half of Batch’s new 4,000-square-foot home base is dedicated to the company’s roasting operation, made possible through a bright white Diedrich Roasters DR-25 machine. The remaining half of the space is split evenly between a colorful retail cafe and a full kitchen.
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-Visit
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the state of New York or thinking about visiting, you might want to add the following towns to your list.
How will Onondaga County supply Micron with 20 million gallons of water every day?
Syracuse, N.Y. – If fully built, the Micron Technology chip plant in Clay could use 20 million gallons of water every day — as much as 150,000 homes use. Half of that water would come from Lake Ontario via existing treatment and piping systems. The other half would be recycled by a county wastewater treatment plant and then sold back to Micron – an untested idea for which there are few specific details.
Overnight lane closures on the Vestal Parkway
There will be overnight lane closures this evening on the Vestal Parkway.
WKTV
A meeting regarding a new Stewart's Shop in South Utica, faced some opposition on Monday
UTICA, N.Y. – A meeting regarding a new Stewart's Shop in South Utica, faced some opposition on Monday evening. The Stewart's would be located where Raspberries Café used to be on Genesee Street. Two other properties would also be part of the deal. Officials with Stewart's met with...
Brush Fire Problems Heat Up in Southern Tier
Several area emergency services communications centers are reporting an uptick in calls about out of control open burning. As residents have been clearing leaves and brush from their property, many turn to burning the debris and that has resulted in several brush fires in Broome, Otsego and other counties in the Southern Tier and Central New York.
Dick’s Warehouse Store to host three-day grand opening celebration
A new Dick's Sporting Goods store is celebrating it's grand opening this weekend on the Vestal Parkway.
Comments / 0