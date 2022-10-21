ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

City Council Election Question #8 – Infrastructure

As part of myBurbank’s Election 2022 coverage, we have asked all of the candidates in the three races some tough questions to help voters decide who deserves their vote. In the race for City Council, there are seven candidates, and we asked ten tough questions. We told the candidates they could write as much as they wanted, and we did not edit their responses in any way. We rotated the order after every question.
Letter to the Editor: Former City Manager Throws Her Support Behind Garzon

As a former Burbank City Manager, I know firsthand what it takes to be an effective City Clerk. Having worked with some excellent City Clerks over the years, it is important for Burbank voters to take this elected position seriously. The City Clerk is a full-time position, not an elected figurehead, playing a vital and dynamic management role in Burbank’s organization. The City Clerk is an integral part of the City leadership team and has oversight of the City Council agenda process and meetings, Elections, Records Management Boards & Commissions, and Passport Office while leading a team of full-time employees. With these important responsibilities, it is imperative the City Clerk be knowledgeable about the City operations, administrative processes, and the community they serve.
Burbank has Vacancy on Senior Citizen Board

The Burbank City Clerk’s Office is accepting applications for the Senior Citizen Board beginning October 19, 2022 through November 18, 2022. Applications may be submitted online, please visit www.burbankca.gov/bccapplication or pick up an application in the City Clerk’s Office located in City Hall at 275 East Olive Avenue, First Floor. For more information, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at (818) 238-5851 or by email at cityclerks@burbankca.gov.
Burbank Library Hosts Screening And Discussion About Armenians In America

As the Burbank Public Library’s annual program draws to a close, the final event focuses on a screening of the documentary feature What Will Become of Us, an examination of life and purpose as an Armenian-American in contemporary times, along with a discussion following the film on Thursday evening, October 27.
Photo Gallery: Free Pet Wellness Clinic Attracts Hundreds of Fur-Babies and Their Owners

The Better Neighbor Project, along with Burbank Parks and Recreation and State Senator Anthony Portantino, hosted a Free Pet Wellness day Saturday at McCambridge Park. Services provides included Vaccines, Microchipping, Flea treatment, Ear cleaning, Teeth brushing, Nail Trimmings, and free pet food. Here is a photo gallery from the day’s...

