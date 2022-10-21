As a former Burbank City Manager, I know firsthand what it takes to be an effective City Clerk. Having worked with some excellent City Clerks over the years, it is important for Burbank voters to take this elected position seriously. The City Clerk is a full-time position, not an elected figurehead, playing a vital and dynamic management role in Burbank’s organization. The City Clerk is an integral part of the City leadership team and has oversight of the City Council agenda process and meetings, Elections, Records Management Boards & Commissions, and Passport Office while leading a team of full-time employees. With these important responsibilities, it is imperative the City Clerk be knowledgeable about the City operations, administrative processes, and the community they serve.

