Douglas County, NE

Western Iowa Today

Investigation Underway For Possible Human Remains

(Fremont County, IA) The Fremont County, Iowa, Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of possible buried human remains. Authorities tell WOWT that they are investigating claims from a woman who said her father murdered at least 50 women there decades ago and then buried them in a field near the town of Bartlett. The alleged victims are believed to be prostitutes or transients from Omaha who were lured to the farmland. Sheriff Kevin Aistrope says that a cadaver dog picked up a scent of human remains this past weekend at the field, but he says there is currently no credible evidence to prove the woman’s claims.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
KETV.com

New cases of COVID-19 remain steady in Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. — The Douglas County Health Department reported Monday a slight increase in the number of children hospitalized in the area for COVID-19-related symptoms. There were seven pediatric cases in area hospitals, compared to three in the October 20th report. 76 adults were hospitalized for symptoms related to...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
Washington Examiner

Investigation opened in Iowa after daughter claims late father was serial killer

Iowa officials are investigating a woman's claims that her late father was a serial killer who may have been responsible for the deaths of 70 women. Lucy Studey, daughter of Donald Dean Studey, said that her father murdered "five or six" women a year over several decades, according to Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope, per the Des Moines Register.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Retired Omaha Police Deputy Chief dies in scuba diving accident

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A retired Deputy Chief with the Omaha Police Department passed away Saturday. The Bennington Chief of Police says Mark Sundermeier died Saturday in a scuba diving accident in Hawaii. Sundermeier was a retired Deputy Chief with the Omaha Police Department and then went on to be...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Trial for Branched Oak Lake murder suspect to begin in November

The murder trial of Taban Rik, 22, is scheduled to begin in November. He's accused of shooting and killing Benjamin Case, 42, at Branched Oak Lake in July. According to court documents filed Tuesday, Rik faces multiple felony charges, including first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Was there a serial killer in Iowa's Fremont County?

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa — Iowa state and Fremont county investigators Monday were laying the groundwork for the next steps in an investigation into the claims of a woman who says that, as a child, her father forced her to help dispose of bodies on land he owned west of Tabor, Iowa.
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Douglas County Inmate Death Reported

Douglas County Corrections reports an inmate death. A spokesperson says 33-year-old John Ehrhart-Plowman was found unresponsive in his cell Wednesday evening. Corrections says repeated efforts to revive him were unsuccessful, and he was declared deceased by the Omaha Fire Department paramedics, who responded and took over life-saving care. The County...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Stolen beef: Nebraska law enforcement busts multimillion-dollar theft ring

LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said multiple people have been arrested in connection to a multi-million dollar frozen beef theft ring. With assistance from multiple law enforcement agencies, three people in the Miami, Florida area were arrested last Thursday: Yoslany Leyva Del Sol, 38, Ledier Machin Andino, 37, and Delvis L. Fuentes, 39.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cory Reed Keinow, 44, of Glenwood, on October 21st for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond was set at $300. Dakota John Allen, 27, of Hastings, was arrested October 21st for Driving While Barred. Bond was set at $2,000. Brent William Michael,...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln woman scammed out of almost $500

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A woman from Lincoln lost almost $500 after a scam call about her electricity. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the 7100 block of S 91st St. for a reported fraud on Oct. 21 at 6:00 p.m. Officers said the 21-year-old woman told them...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Teen stabbed in heart at Waverly park in random attack speaks out

WAVERLY, Neb. — We're hearing from the Waverly teenager who was stabbed in the heart. The teenage suspect faces adult charges including attempted murder. He's in the Lancaster County Jail on $1 million bond. From her desk, Anne Punko heard ambulance sirens just before noon on Oct. 13. “I...
WAVERLY, NE

