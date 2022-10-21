Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Omaha police arrest man after barricade situation at a Motel 6 on Wednesday morning
OMAHA, Neb. — A 30-year-old man was taken into custody after a barricade situation at an Omaha motel early Wednesday morning, according to Omaha police. Around 2 a.m., officers patrolling near 108th and L streets attempted to stop a gray Dodge Charger, Omaha police said. The driver refused to...
Omaha Police Department responds to a barricade early Wednesday morning
Omaha Police have arrested 30-year-old, Dadreon Mason, after a barricade at Motel 6 at 109th and J Street.
Investigation Underway For Possible Human Remains
(Fremont County, IA) The Fremont County, Iowa, Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of possible buried human remains. Authorities tell WOWT that they are investigating claims from a woman who said her father murdered at least 50 women there decades ago and then buried them in a field near the town of Bartlett. The alleged victims are believed to be prostitutes or transients from Omaha who were lured to the farmland. Sheriff Kevin Aistrope says that a cadaver dog picked up a scent of human remains this past weekend at the field, but he says there is currently no credible evidence to prove the woman’s claims.
klkntv.com
Nebraska fire investigator determines cause of destructive Lancaster County wildfire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Fire Marshal Agency determined the cause of a wildfire that scorched parts of southwest Lancaster County on Sunday. Chief Investigator Adam Matzner said Tuesday that the blaze, which began in Gage County, was ignited accidentally. “The shredder was shredding weeds/grass on the...
fox42kptm.com
OPD: Man barricades himself in bathroom of hotel holding woman and baby against will
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — A man is accused of barricading himself in the bathroom of a hotel after holding a woman and baby against their will, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Officers in the area of 108th and L streets around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday...
KETV.com
New cases of COVID-19 remain steady in Douglas County
OMAHA, Neb. — The Douglas County Health Department reported Monday a slight increase in the number of children hospitalized in the area for COVID-19-related symptoms. There were seven pediatric cases in area hospitals, compared to three in the October 20th report. 76 adults were hospitalized for symptoms related to...
Washington Examiner
Investigation opened in Iowa after daughter claims late father was serial killer
Iowa officials are investigating a woman's claims that her late father was a serial killer who may have been responsible for the deaths of 70 women. Lucy Studey, daughter of Donald Dean Studey, said that her father murdered "five or six" women a year over several decades, according to Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope, per the Des Moines Register.
WOWT
Retired Omaha Police Deputy Chief dies in scuba diving accident
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A retired Deputy Chief with the Omaha Police Department passed away Saturday. The Bennington Chief of Police says Mark Sundermeier died Saturday in a scuba diving accident in Hawaii. Sundermeier was a retired Deputy Chief with the Omaha Police Department and then went on to be...
KETV.com
Man charged with murdering his grandmother, great grandmother extradited to Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha man charged with two murders is now in the hands of Omaha police. Gage Walter was wanted for allegedly murdering his grandmother and great grandmother, when he stole a car and drove to Winterset, Iowa, before barricading himself in a church. Prosecutors in Polk...
KETV.com
Trial for Branched Oak Lake murder suspect to begin in November
The murder trial of Taban Rik, 22, is scheduled to begin in November. He's accused of shooting and killing Benjamin Case, 42, at Branched Oak Lake in July. According to court documents filed Tuesday, Rik faces multiple felony charges, including first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony.
1011now.com
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office helps bring down multimillion-dollar meat theft ring
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Three people from Florida were arrested in connection to meat thefts throughout six states, including Nebraska. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into several stolen semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef occurring in Nebraska on June 27. According to LSO, the estimated loss was $1 million.
KETV.com
Former school bus driver found guilty for motor vehicle homicide in crash near Eppley Airfield
OMAHA, Neb. — A former school bus driver took a plea deal Wednesday in Douglas County Court in relation to a deadly crash near Eppley Airfield. The court found Kevin Downing guilty of motor vehicle homicide for the crash, which occurred in March. An investigation showed a 2005 Acura...
WOWT
Authorities in Iowa investigate claims of human remains buried in Fremont County
BARTLETT, Iowa (WOWT) - Authorities in Fremont County said Monday that they are looking into reports of human remains buried near a small Iowa town. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking into claims from a woman there who said her father murdered many women decades ago and buried the remains in a remote field near Bartlett.
KETV.com
Was there a serial killer in Iowa's Fremont County?
FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa — Iowa state and Fremont county investigators Monday were laying the groundwork for the next steps in an investigation into the claims of a woman who says that, as a child, her father forced her to help dispose of bodies on land he owned west of Tabor, Iowa.
iheart.com
Douglas County Inmate Death Reported
Douglas County Corrections reports an inmate death. A spokesperson says 33-year-old John Ehrhart-Plowman was found unresponsive in his cell Wednesday evening. Corrections says repeated efforts to revive him were unsuccessful, and he was declared deceased by the Omaha Fire Department paramedics, who responded and took over life-saving care. The County...
KETV.com
Stolen beef: Nebraska law enforcement busts multimillion-dollar theft ring
LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said multiple people have been arrested in connection to a multi-million dollar frozen beef theft ring. With assistance from multiple law enforcement agencies, three people in the Miami, Florida area were arrested last Thursday: Yoslany Leyva Del Sol, 38, Ledier Machin Andino, 37, and Delvis L. Fuentes, 39.
Could a serial killer have lived in southwest Iowa?
Could a serial killer have been murdering in Southwest Iowa? A woman from Fremont County claims her father murdered dozens of women, burying them in a well.
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cory Reed Keinow, 44, of Glenwood, on October 21st for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bond was set at $300. Dakota John Allen, 27, of Hastings, was arrested October 21st for Driving While Barred. Bond was set at $2,000. Brent William Michael,...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln woman scammed out of almost $500
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A woman from Lincoln lost almost $500 after a scam call about her electricity. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the 7100 block of S 91st St. for a reported fraud on Oct. 21 at 6:00 p.m. Officers said the 21-year-old woman told them...
KETV.com
Teen stabbed in heart at Waverly park in random attack speaks out
WAVERLY, Neb. — We're hearing from the Waverly teenager who was stabbed in the heart. The teenage suspect faces adult charges including attempted murder. He's in the Lancaster County Jail on $1 million bond. From her desk, Anne Punko heard ambulance sirens just before noon on Oct. 13. “I...
